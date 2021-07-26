Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Record Quarterly and Year to Date Results as of June 30, 2021

Highlights and Developments



Net income available to common stockholders of $59.6 million compared to $30.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $29.5 million or 98%

Net income available to common stockholders of $110.4 million compared to $50.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $60.2 million or 120%

Diluted earnings per common share of $1.41 compared to $0.82 for the second quarter of the prior year, an increase of $0.59 or 72%

Quarterly loan growth was $287.7 million or 13% annualized, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans

Non-time deposit growth of $133.3 million or 1% for the second quarter of 2021 and $780.0 million or 6% for the six months ended June 30, 2021

Annualized net charge off ratio of 0.12%, nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.50%, and 30-89 day loan delinquencies of 0.17%

Announced a 14% increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.25 per common share

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 59.6 $ 30.1 $ 110.4 $ 50.2 Diluted earnings per common share 1.41 0.82 2.61 1.36 Return on average assets 1.35 % 0.84 % 1.27 % 0.73 % Return on average common equity 12.07 7.69 11.29 6.32 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.05 11.97 16.99 9.95 Net interest margin 3.37 3.81 3.40 3.81 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.41 3.85 3.45 3.85 Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 57.11 55.75 56.86 58.64

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"HTLF's second quarter 2021 financial performance was strong. Net income available to common stockholders totaled $59.6 million, which was a 98% increase over the same quarter last year. Loan growth, excluding PPP loans, non-time deposit growth and improved credit quality all contributed to our success this quarter." Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.37% (3.41% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.44% (3.48% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2021 and 3.81% (3.85% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 were:

Total interest income was $148.1 million, which was an increase of $14.3 million or 11% from $133.8 million and primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets partially offset by lower yields.

Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $149.8 million, which was an increase of $14.7 million or 11% from $135.2 million.

Average earning assets increased $3.72 billion or 28% to $16.82 billion compared to $13.10 billion, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and loan growth, including PPP loans.

The average rate on earning assets decreased 58 basis points to 3.57% compared to 4.15%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates and a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 39% of total earning average assets compared to 29%.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 were:

Total interest expense was $6.9 million, a decrease of $2.8 million or 29% from $9.6 million, based on a decrease in the average interest rate paid, which was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.

The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.28% compared to 0.47%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.62 billion or 21% to $9.41 billion from $7.79 billion which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and deposit growth, including deposits related to government stimulus payments and other COVID-19 relief programs.

The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased 16 basis points to 0.16% compared to 0.32%.

Average borrowings increased $97.0 million or 26% to $465.9 million from $368.9 million, which was primarily attributable to outstanding advances from the PPP lending fund used to fund PPP loans to borrowers. The average interest rate paid on borrowings was 2.65% compared to 3.80%.



Net interest income increased for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020:

Net interest income totaled $141.2 million compared to $124.1 million, which was an increase of $17.1 million or 14%.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $143.0 million compared to $125.6 million, which was an increase of $17.4 million or 14%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $33.2 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $30.6 million during the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.5 million or 8%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 were:

Service charges and fees increased $4.2 million or 38% to $15.1 million from $11.0 million. Service charges and fees on retail and small business accounts increased $2.5 million to $7.3 million from $4.9 million. During the second quarter of 2020, HTLF was waiving service charges and fees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trust fees increased $1.1 million or 21% to $6.0 million from $5.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in market value of trust assets under management.

Net gains on sales of loans held for sale totaled $4.8 million compared to $7.9 million, which was a decrease of $3.1 million or 40% and was primarily attributable to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market.



Total noninterest expense was $103.4 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $90.4 million during the second quarter of 2020, which was an increase of $12.9 million or 14%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 were:

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $57.3 million compared to $50.1 million, which was an increase of $7.2 million or 14%. Full-time equivalent employees increased 270 to 2,091 compared to 1,821 which was primarily attributable to the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Professional fees increased $2.6 million or 19% to $16.2 million compared to $13.7 million, which was primarily attributable to utilization of specialized resources to support automation and technology projects, including the customer service call center.

Other noninterest expenses increased $1.6 million or 14% to $12.7 million compared to $11.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.



The effective tax rate was 21.11% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 19.75% for the second quarter of 2020. The following items impacted the second quarter 2021 and 2020 tax calculations:

Solar energy tax credits of $1.3 million compared to $798,000.

Federal low-income housing tax credits of $135,000 compared to $195,000.

New markets tax credits of $75,000 in each quarterly calculation.

Historic rehabilitation tax credits of $123,000 compared to $0.

Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 8.49% compared to 14.19%.

Tax benefit of $150,000 compared to tax expense of $66,000 resulting from the vesting of restricted stock unit awards.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $18.37 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $462.7 million or 3% from $17.91 billion at year-end 2020. Securities represented 37% and 35% of total assets at June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $10.01 billion at June 30, 2021, $10.05 billion at March 31, 2021, and $10.02 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding total PPP loans, loans increased $287.7 million or 13% annualized during the second quarter of 2021 and $117.6 million or 2.6% annualized since year-end 2020.

Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $125.9 million or 2% to $5.29 billion compared to $5.41 billion. PPP loans originated in 2020 ("PPP I") decreased $365.4 million or 49%. PPP loans originated in 2021 ("PPP II") increased $39.2 million or 9%. Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $200.2 million or 5% to $4.46 billion from $4.29 billion.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $78.5 million or 3% to $2.84 billion compared to $2.76 billion.

Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020, included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $19.2 million or less than 1%, to $5.29 billion compared to $5.27 billion. PPP I loans decreased $583.6 million or 61%. PPP II loans totaled $455.0 million. Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $147.8 million or 3% to $4.46 billion from $4.31 billion.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $57.0 million or 2% to $2.84 billion compared to $2.78 billion.

Residential mortgage loans decreased $39.5 million or 5% to $800.9 million compared to $840.4 million.

Agriculture and agricultural real estate loans decreased $34.9 million or 5% to $679.6 million compared to $714.5 million.

Total deposits were $15.62 billion as of June 30, 2021, $15.56 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $14.98 billion at year-end 2020. Significant deposit changes by category at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 included:

Demand deposits increased $123.3 million or 2% to $6.30 billion compared to $6.18 billion.

Time deposits decreased $77.2 million or 6% to $1.13 billion from $1.20 billion.

Significant deposit changes by category at June 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 included:

Demand deposits increased $610.5 million or 11% to $6.30 billion compared to $5.69 billion.

Time deposits decreased $144.8 million or 11% to $1.13 billion from $1.27 billion.

Growth in demand deposits during the second quarter and first six months of 2021 was positively impacted by payments related to federal government stimulus programs and other COVID-19 relief programs.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

Provision benefit for credit losses for loans for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.5 million, which was a decrease of $31.5 million from provision expense of $25.0 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020. The provision benefit for the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by several factors, including:

increases in balances of loans held to maturity of $287.7 million during the second quarter, excluding total PPP loans;

modest improvements in credit quality marked by a decrease in nonperforming loans of $6.5 million to $85.4 million and nonpass loans of 10.37% of total loans for the second quarter compared to nonperforming loans of $91.9 million and nonpass loans of 11.47% of total loans at March 31, 2021, and

improved macroeconomic factors compared to previous quarters.



The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $120.7 million and $131.6 million at June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The following items have impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021:

Provision benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2021, totaled $6.5 million.

Net charge offs of $4.4 million were recorded for the first six months of 2021.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $14.0 million at June 30, 2021, which was a decrease of $1.3 million from $15.3 million at December 31, 2020. Unfunded commitments increased $186.1 million to $3.43 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $3.25 billion at December 31, 2020.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses

The total provision benefit for lending related credit losses was $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to provision expense of $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $134.7 million at June 30, 2021, which was 1.35% of total loans as of June 30, 2021, compared to $146.9 million or 1.47% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for lending related credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.47% and 1.62% as of June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $3.2 million or 3% to $91.7 million or 0.50% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $95.0 million or 0.53% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans were $85.4 million or 0.85% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $88.1 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.17% of total loans compared to 0.23% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $18.37 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com .

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 111,915 $ 107,005 $ 224,354 $ 213,419 Interest on securities: Taxable 31,546 23,362 61,989 45,093 Nontaxable 4,561 3,344 9,064 5,527 Interest on federal funds sold — — 1 — Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 60 54 126 775 Total Interest Income 148,082 133,765 295,534 264,814 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 3,790 6,134 8,185 20,716 Interest on short-term borrowings 98 61 250 357 Interest on other borrowings 2,976 3,424 6,276 7,084 Total Interest Expense 6,864 9,619 14,711 28,157 Net Interest Income 141,218 124,146 280,823 236,657 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (7,080 ) 26,796 (7,728 ) 48,316 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 148,298 97,350 288,551 188,341 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 15,132 10,972 28,803 22,993 Loan servicing income 873 379 1,711 1,342 Trust fees 6,039 4,977 11,816 9,999 Brokerage and insurance commissions 865 595 1,718 1,328 Securities gains/(losses), net 2,842 2,006 2,812 3,664 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net 83 680 (27 ) 449 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,753 7,857 11,173 12,517 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (526 ) 9 391 (1,556 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 937 1,167 1,766 1,665 Other noninterest income 2,166 1,995 3,318 4,053 Total Noninterest Income 33,164 30,637 63,481 56,454 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 57,332 50,118 116,394 100,075 Occupancy 7,399 6,502 15,317 12,973 Furniture and equipment 3,501 2,993 6,594 6,101 Professional fees 16,237 13,676 29,727 26,149 Advertising 1,649 995 3,118 3,200 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,415 2,696 4,931 5,677 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 414 203 549 537 Loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 183 701 377 717 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 210 673 3,138 2,049 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 1,345 791 1,380 975 Other noninterest expenses 12,691 11,091 24,274 22,845 Total Noninterest Expense 103,376 90,439 205,799 181,298 Income Before Income Taxes 78,086 37,548 146,233 63,497 Income taxes 16,481 7,417 31,814 13,326 Net Income 61,605 30,131 114,419 50,171 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) — (4,025 ) — Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 59,593 $ 30,131 $ 110,394 $ 50,171 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.41 $ 0.82 $ 2.61 $ 1.36 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,359,873 36,915,630 42,357,133 36,919,555





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 111,915 $ 112,439 $ 108,865 $ 102,657 $ 107,005 Interest on securities: Taxable 31,546 30,443 28,154 25,016 23,362 Nontaxable 4,561 4,503 3,735 3,222 3,344 Interest on federal funds sold — 1 — — — Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 60 66 77 72 54 Total Interest Income 148,082 147,452 140,831 130,967 133,765 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 3,790 4,395 4,609 4,962 6,134 Interest on short-term borrowings 98 152 175 78 61 Interest on other borrowings 2,976 3,300 3,472 3,430 3,424 Total Interest Expense 6,864 7,847 8,256 8,470 9,619 Net Interest Income 141,218 139,605 132,575 122,497 124,146 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (7,080 ) (648 ) 17,072 1,678 26,796 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 148,298 140,253 115,503 120,819 97,350 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 15,132 13,671 12,725 11,749 10,972 Loan servicing income 873 838 997 638 379 Trust fees 6,039 5,777 5,506 5,357 4,977 Brokerage and insurance commissions 865 853 779 649 595 Securities gains/(losses), net 2,842 (30 ) 2,829 1,300 2,006 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net 83 (110 ) 36 155 680 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,753 6,420 7,104 8,894 7,857 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (526 ) 917 (102 ) (120 ) 9 Income on bank owned life insurance 937 829 1,021 868 1,167 Other noninterest income 2,166 1,152 1,726 1,726 1,995 Total Noninterest Income 33,164 30,317 32,621 31,216 30,637 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 57,332 59,062 51,615 50,978 50,118 Occupancy 7,399 7,918 6,849 6,732 6,502 Furniture and equipment 3,501 3,093 3,913 2,500 2,993 Professional fees 16,237 13,490 15,117 12,802 13,676 Advertising 1,649 1,469 1,107 928 995 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,415 2,516 2,501 2,492 2,696 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 414 135 468 335 203 Loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 183 194 2,621 1,763 701 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 210 2,928 2,186 1,146 673 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 1,345 35 1,899 927 791 Other noninterest expenses 12,691 11,583 10,993 9,793 11,091 Total Noninterest Expense 103,376 102,423 99,269 90,396 90,439 Income Before Income Taxes 78,086 68,147 48,855 61,639 37,548 Income taxes 16,481 15,333 9,046 13,681 7,417 Net Income 61,605 52,814 39,809 47,958 30,131 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,014 ) (2,437 ) — Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 59,593 $ 50,801 $ 37,795 $ 45,521 $ 30,131 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.41 $ 1.20 $ 0.98 $ 1.23 $ 0.82 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,359,873 42,335,747 38,534,082 36,995,572 36,915,630





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 208,702 $ 198,177 $ 219,243 $ 175,284 $ 211,429 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments 240,426 269,685 118,660 156,371 242,149 Cash and cash equivalents 449,128 467,862 337,903 331,655 453,578 Time deposits in other financial institutions 3,138 3,138 3,129 3,129 3,128 Securities: Carried at fair value 6,543,978 6,370,495 6,127,975 4,950,698 4,126,351 Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses 85,439 85,293 88,839 88,700 90,579 Other investments, at cost 76,809 74,935 75,253 35,940 35,902 Loans held for sale 33,248 43,037 57,949 65,969 54,382 Loans: Held to maturity 10,012,014 10,050,456 10,023,051 9,099,646 9,246,830 Allowance for credit losses (120,726 ) (130,172 ) (131,606 ) (103,377 ) (119,937 ) Loans, net 9,891,288 9,920,284 9,891,445 8,996,269 9,126,893 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 226,358 225,047 226,094 200,028 198,481 Goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 446,345 446,345 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 37,452 39,867 42,383 40,520 43,011 Servicing rights, net 6,201 6,953 6,052 5,752 5,469 Cash surrender value on life insurance 189,619 188,521 187,664 173,111 172,813 Other real estate, net 6,314 6,236 6,624 5,050 5,539 Other assets 246,029 236,754 281,024 269,498 263,682 Total Assets $ 18,371,006 $ 18,244,427 $ 17,908,339 $ 15,612,664 $ 15,026,153 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 6,299,289 $ 6,175,946 $ 5,688,810 $ 5,022,567 $ 4,831,151 Savings 8,189,223 8,179,251 8,019,704 6,742,151 6,810,296 Time 1,126,606 1,203,854 1,271,391 1,002,392 1,067,252 Total deposits 15,615,118 15,559,051 14,979,905 12,767,110 12,708,699 Short-term borrowings 152,563 140,597 167,872 306,706 88,631 Other borrowings 271,244 349,514 457,042 524,045 306,459 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 172,295 139,058 224,289 203,199 174,987 Total Liabilities 16,211,220 16,188,220 15,829,108 13,801,060 13,278,776 Stockholders' Equity Preferred equity 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 Common stock 42,245 42,174 42,094 36,885 36,845 Capital surplus 1,066,765 1,063,497 1,062,083 847,377 844,202 Retained earnings 883,484 833,171 791,630 761,211 723,067 Accumulated other comprehensive income 56,587 6,660 72,719 55,426 32,558 Total Equity 2,159,786 2,056,207 2,079,231 1,811,604 1,747,377 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,371,006 $ 18,244,427 $ 17,908,339 $ 15,612,664 $ 15,026,153





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Average Balances Assets $ 18,293,756 $ 17,964,723 $ 16,401,152 $ 15,167,225 $ 14,391,856 Loans, net of unearned 10,072,071 9,952,152 9,366,430 9,220,666 9,186,913 Deposits 15,576,345 15,044,561 13,518,020 12,650,822 12,288,378 Earning assets 16,819,978 16,460,124 15,042,079 13,868,360 13,103,159 Interest bearing liabilities 9,871,302 9,917,159 9,053,855 8,320,123 8,155,753 Common equity 1,980,904 1,963,674 1,769,575 1,661,381 1,574,902 Total stockholders' equity 2,091,609 2,074,379 1,880,280 1,772,086 1,580,997 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,366,285 1,346,270 1,238,691 1,172,891 1,083,834 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.35 % 1.19 % 0.97 % 1.26 % 0.84 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 12.07 10.49 8.50 10.90 7.69 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.05 15.90 12.77 16.11 11.97 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.12 0.06 0.01 0.92 0.11 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.37 3.44 3.51 3.51 3.81 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.41 3.48 3.55 3.55 3.85 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 57.11 56.61 54.93 54.67 55.75





For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average Balances Assets $ 18,293,756 $ 14,391,856 $ 18,130,148 $ 13,770,015 Loans, net of unearned 10,072,071 9,186,913 10,012,443 8,775,566 Deposits 15,576,345 12,288,378 15,311,921 11,629,785 Earning assets 16,819,978 13,103,159 16,641,045 12,497,307 Interest bearing liabilities 9,871,302 8,155,753 9,894,103 7,998,847 Common equity 1,980,904 1,574,902 1,972,337 1,597,292 Total stockholders' equity 2,091,609 1,580,997 2,083,042 1,600,340 Tangible common stockholders' equity 1,366,285 1,083,834 1,356,333 1,104,770 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.35 % 0.84 % 1.27 % 0.73 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 12.07 7.69 11.29 6.32 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.05 11.97 16.99 9.95 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.12 0.11 0.09 0.17 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.37 3.81 3.40 3.81 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.41 3.85 3.45 3.85 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 57.11 55.75 56.86 58.64 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 48.50 $ 46.13 $ 46.77 $ 46.11 $ 44.42 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 33.98 $ 31.53 $ 32.07 $ 32.91 $ 31.14 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,245,452 42,173,675 42,093,862 36,885,390 36,844,744 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 8.08 % 7.54 % 7.81 % 8.03 % 7.89 % Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 21.11 % 22.50 % 18.52 % 22.20 % 19.75 % Full time equivalent employees 2,091 2,131 2,013 1,827 1,821 Loans Held to Maturity Commercial and industrial $ 2,518,908 $ 2,421,260 $ 2,534,799 $ 2,303,646 $ 2,364,400 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 829,175 1,155,328 957,785 1,128,035 1,124,430 Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,940,134 1,837,559 1,776,406 1,494,902 1,433,271 Commercial and business lending 5,288,217 5,414,147 5,268,990 4,926,583 4,922,101 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,987,369 1,967,183 1,921,481 1,659,683 1,543,623 Real estate construction 854,295 796,027 863,220 917,765 1,115,843 Commercial real estate lending 2,841,664 2,763,210 2,784,701 2,577,448 2,659,466 Total commercial lending 8,129,881 8,177,357 8,053,691 7,504,031 7,581,567 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 679,608 683,969 714,526 508,058 520,773 Residential mortgage 800,884 786,994 840,442 701,899 735,762 Consumer 401,641 402,136 414,392 385,658 408,728 Total loans held to maturity $ 10,012,014 $ 10,050,456 $ 10,023,051 $ 9,099,646 $ 9,246,830 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 3,433,062 $ 3,306,042 $ 3,246,953 $ 2,980,484 $ 3,065,283 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 130,172 $ 131,606 $ 103,377 $ 119,937 $ 97,350 Allowance for acquired purchased credit deteriorated loans — — 12,313 — — Provision (benefit) for credit losses (6,466 ) 16 16,132 4,741 25,007 Charge-offs (3,497 ) (2,126 ) (1,104 ) (21,753 ) (3,564 ) Recoveries 517 676 888 452 1,144 Balance, end of period $ 120,726 $ 130,172 $ 131,606 $ 103,377 $ 119,937 Allowance for Unfunded Commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 14,619 $ 15,280 $ 14,330 $ 17,392 $ 15,468 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (617 ) (661 ) 950 (3,062 ) 1,924 Balance, end of period $ 14,002 $ 14,619 $ 15,280 $ 14,330 $ 17,392 Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 134,728 $ 144,791 $ 146,886 $ 117,707 $ 137,329 Provision for Credit Losses Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans $ (6,466 ) $ 16 $ 6,572 $ 4,741 $ 25,007 Provision for credit losses-acquired loans — — 9,560 — — Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments (617 ) (661 ) (1,372 ) (3,062 ) 1,924 Provision for credit losses-acquired unfunded commitments — — 2,322 — — Provision (benefit) for credit losses-held to maturity securities 3 (3 ) (10 ) (1 ) (135 ) Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ (7,080 ) $ (648 ) $ 17,072 $ 1,678 $ 26,796





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 85,268 $ 91,718 $ 87,386 $ 79,040 $ 91,609 Loans past due ninety days or more 97 171 720 1,681 1,360 Other real estate owned 6,314 6,236 6,624 5,050 5,539 Other repossessed assets 50 239 240 130 29 Total nonperforming assets $ 91,729 $ 98,364 $ 94,970 $ 85,901 $ 98,537 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,122 $ 2,394 $ 2,370 $ 11,818 $ 2,636 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 98,364 $ 94,970 $ 85,901 $ 98,537 $ 85,371 Net loan charge offs (2,980 ) (1,450 ) (216 ) (21,301 ) (2,420 ) New nonperforming loans 7,989 14,936 8,664 11,834 26,857 Acquired nonperforming assets — — 12,781 — — Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (10,948 ) (8,884 ) (10,811 ) (1,994 ) (9,911 ) Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses (696 ) (1,208 ) (1,349 ) (1,175 ) (1,360 ) Balance, end of period $ 91,729 $ 98,364 $ 94,970 $ 85,901 $ 98,537 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.85 % 0.91 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 1.01 % Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.87 0.94 0.90 1.02 1.03 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.50 0.54 0.53 0.55 0.66 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.12 0.06 0.01 0.92 0.11 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.21 1.30 1.31 1.14 1.30 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.35 1.44 1.47 1.29 1.49 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 141.42 141.66 149.37 128.07 129.01 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.17 0.16 0.23 0.17 0.22 (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 5,862,683 $ 31,546 2.16 % $ 5,693,097 $ 30,443 2.17 % $ 3,375,245 $ 23,362 2.78 % Nontaxable(1) 740,601 5,773 3.13 730,565 5,700 3.16 433,329 4,233 3.93 Total securities 6,603,284 37,319 2.27 6,423,662 36,143 2.28 3,808,574 27,595 2.91 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 271,891 60 0.09 204,488 66 0.13 210,347 54 0.10 Federal funds sold — — — 14,020 1 0.03 — — — Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 2,469,742 28,562 4.64 2,500,250 28,222 4.58 2,453,066 30,759 5.04 PPP loans 1,047,559 11,186 4.28 992,517 10,149 4.15 916,405 6,017 2.64 Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,858,891 20,097 4.34 1,778,829 19,565 4.46 1,426,019 17,670 4.98 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,980,374 21,734 4.40 1,937,564 22,121 4.63 1,540,958 19,055 4.97 Real estate construction 815,738 9,212 4.53 806,315 9,698 4.88 1,100,514 12,589 4.60 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 672,560 7,267 4.33 681,279 8,051 4.79 532,668 6,171 4.66 Residential mortgage 827,291 9,255 4.49 849,923 9,830 4.69 795,149 9,586 4.85 Consumer 399,916 5,152 5.17 405,475 5,367 5.37 422,134 5,685 5.42 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (127,268 ) — — (134,198 ) — — (102,675 ) — — Net loans 9,944,803 112,465 4.54 9,817,954 113,003 4.67 9,084,238 107,532 4.76 Total earning assets 16,819,978 149,844 3.57 % 16,460,124 149,213 3.68 % 13,103,159 135,181 4.15 % Nonearning Assets 1,473,778 1,504,599 1,288,697 Total Assets $ 18,293,756 $ 17,964,723 $ 14,391,856 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 8,234,151 $ 2,233 0.11 % $ 8,032,308 $ 2,430 0.12 % $ 6,690,504 $ 2,372 0.14 % Time deposits 1,171,266 1,557 0.53 1,233,682 1,965 0.65 1,096,386 3,762 1.38 Short-term borrowings 169,822 98 0.23 240,037 152 0.26 82,200 61 0.30 Other borrowings 296,063 2,976 4.03 411,132 3,300 3.26 286,663 3,424 4.80 Total interest bearing liabilities 9,871,302 6,864 0.28 % 9,917,159 7,847 0.32 % 8,155,753 9,619 0.47 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 6,170,928 5,778,571 4,501,488 Accrued interest and other liabilities 159,917 194,614 153,618 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,330,845 5,973,185 4,655,106 Equity 2,091,609 2,074,379 1,580,997 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,293,756 $ 17,964,723 $ 14,391,856 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 142,980 $ 141,366 $ 125,562 Net interest spread(1) 3.29 % 3.36 % 3.68 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets 3.41 % 3.48 % 3.85 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 58.69 % 60.25 % 62.24 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 5,778,333 $ 61,989 2.16 % $ 3,253,675 $ 45,093 2.79 % Nontaxable(1) 735,636 11,473 3.15 360,932 6,996 3.90 % Total securities 6,513,969 73,462 2.27 3,614,607 52,089 2.90 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 238,376 126 0.11 195,833 775 0.80 Federal funds sold 6,971 1 0.03 — — — Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 2,485,210 56,784 4.61 2,530,349 63,213 5.02 % PPP loans 1,020,190 21,335 4.22 458,202 6,017 2.64 % Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,818,932 39,662 4.40 1,429,560 36,251 5.10 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,958,938 43,855 4.51 1,506,583 38,585 5.15 % Real estate construction 811,053 18,910 4.70 1,073,175 25,434 4.77 % Agricultural and agricultural real estate 676,895 15,318 4.56 542,818 13,210 4.89 % Residential mortgage 838,545 19,085 4.59 807,440 20,007 4.98 % Consumer 402,680 10,519 5.27 427,439 11,780 5.54 % Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (130,714 ) — — (88,699 ) — — Net loans 9,881,729 225,468 4.60 8,686,867 214,497 4.97 Total earning assets 16,641,045 299,057 3.62 % 12,497,307 267,361 4.30 % Nonearning Assets 1,489,103 1,272,708 Total Assets $ 18,130,148 $ 13,770,015 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 8,133,787 $ 4,663 0.12 % $ 6,484,016 $ 12,454 0.39 % Time deposits 1,202,301 3,522 0.59 % 1,121,502 8,262 1.48 Short-term borrowings 204,735 250 0.25 % 112,004 357 0.64 Other borrowings 353,280 6,276 3.58 % 281,325 7,084 5.06 Total interest bearing liabilities 9,894,103 14,711 0.30 % 7,998,847 28,157 0.71 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 5,975,833 4,024,267 Accrued interest and other liabilities 177,170 146,561 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,153,003 4,170,828 Stockholders' Equity 2,083,042 1,600,340 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 18,130,148 $ 13,770,015 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 284,346 $ 239,204 Net interest spread(1) 3.32 % 3.59 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets 3.45 % 3.85 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 59.46 % 64.00 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS As of and For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Total Assets First Bank & Trust $ 2,882,969 $ 2,991,053 $ 3,171,961 $ 1,289,187 $ 1,256,710 Citywide Banks 2,611,842 2,632,199 2,628,963 2,639,516 2,546,942 New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,494,257 2,356,918 2,032,637 2,002,663 1,899,194 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,990,040 1,932,234 1,853,078 1,838,260 1,849,035 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,671,240 1,584,561 1,525,503 1,500,012 1,470,000 Arizona Bank & Trust 1,645,816 1,614,740 1,529,800 1,039,253 970,775 Bank of Blue Valley 1,419,003 1,425,434 1,376,080 1,424,261 1,380,159 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,252,096 1,264,009 1,267,488 1,262,069 1,203,108 Premier Valley Bank 1,126,807 1,062,607 1,076,615 1,042,437 1,031,899 Minnesota Bank & Trust 955,638 995,692 1,000,168 1,007,548 951,236 Rocky Mountain Bank 646,821 620,800 616,157 617,169 590,764 Total Deposits First Bank & Trust $ 2,361,391 $ 2,427,920 $ 2,622,716 $ 936,366 $ 959,886 Citywide Banks 2,174,237 2,231,320 2,181,511 2,163,051 2,147,642 New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,195,838 2,077,304 1,749,963 1,747,527 1,698,584 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,471,564 1,565,782 1,456,908 1,591,561 1,496,559 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,512,106 1,426,426 1,338,677 1,307,513 1,318,866 Arizona Bank & Trust 1,450,248 1,453,888 1,357,158 886,174 865,430 Bank of Blue Valley 1,168,617 1,178,114 1,138,264 1,142,910 1,138,818 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,093,119 1,067,735 1,057,369 1,011,843 1,050,766 Premier Valley Bank 963,459 896,715 836,984 855,913 869,165 Minnesota Bank & Trust 762,549 813,693 789,555 804,045 820,199 Rocky Mountain Bank 568,961 549,894 538,012 533,429 519,029





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 59,593 $ 50,801 $ 37,795 $ 45,521 $ 30,131 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,907 1,988 1,975 1,969 2,130 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 61,500 $ 52,789 $ 39,770 $ 47,490 $ 32,261 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,980,904 $ 1,963,674 $ 1,769,575 $ 1,661,381 $ 1,574,902 Less average goodwill 576,005 576,005 488,151 446,345 446,345 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 38,614 41,399 42,733 42,145 44,723 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,366,285 $ 1,346,270 $ 1,238,691 $ 1,172,891 $ 1,083,834 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 12.07 % 10.49 % 8.50 % 10.90 % 7.69 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.05 % 15.90 % 12.77 % 16.11 % 11.97 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 141,218 $ 139,605 $ 132,575 $ 122,497 $ 124,146 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,762 1,761 1,529 1,390 1,416 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 142,980 $ 141,366 $ 134,104 $ 123,887 $ 125,562 Average earning assets $ 16,819,978 $ 16,460,124 $ 15,042,079 $ 13,868,360 $ 13,103,159 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.37 % 3.44 % 3.51 % 3.51 % 3.81 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.41 3.48 3.55 3.55 3.85 Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.09 0.12 0.10 0.10 0.16





Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common equity (GAAP) $ 2,049,081 $ 1,945,502 $ 1,968,526 $ 1,700,899 $ 1,636,672 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 446,345 446,345 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 37,452 39,867 42,383 40,520 43,011 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,435,624 $ 1,329,630 $ 1,350,138 $ 1,214,034 $ 1,147,316 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,245,452 42,173,675 42,093,862 36,885,390 36,844,744 Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 48.50 $ 46.13 $ 46.77 $ 46.11 $ 44.42 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 33.98 $ 31.53 $ 32.07 $ 32.91 $ 31.14 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,435,624 $ 1,329,630 $ 1,350,138 $ 1,214,034 $ 1,147,316 Total assets (GAAP) $ 18,371,006 $ 18,244,427 $ 17,908,339 $ 15,612,664 $ 15,026,153 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 446,345 446,345 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 37,452 39,867 42,383 40,520 43,011 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 17,757,549 $ 17,628,555 $ 17,289,951 $ 15,125,799 $ 14,536,797 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.08 % 7.54 % 7.81 % 8.03 % 7.89 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)



For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 141,218 $ 139,605 $ 132,575 $ 122,497 $ 124,146 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,762 1,761 1,529 1,390 1,416 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 142,980 141,366 134,104 123,887 125,562 Noninterest income 33,164 30,317 32,621 31,216 30,637 Securities (gains)/losses, net (2,842 ) 30 (2,829 ) (1,300 ) (2,006 ) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (83 ) 110 (36 ) (155 ) (680 ) Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 526 (917 ) 102 120 (9 ) Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 173,745 $ 170,906 $ 163,962 $ 153,768 $ 153,504 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 103,376 $ 102,423 $ 99,269 $ 90,396 $ 90,439 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,415 2,516 2,501 2,492 2,696 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 1,345 35 1,899 927 791 Loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 183 194 2,621 1,763 701 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 210 2,928 2,186 1,146 673 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 99,223 $ 96,750 $ 90,062 $ 84,068 $ 85,578 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 57.11 % 56.61 % 54.93 % 54.67 % 55.75 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ 44 $ 534 $ 232 $ — $ 122 Occupancy 1 9 — — — Furniture and equipment 41 607 423 496 15 Professional fees 63 670 1,422 476 505 Advertising 6 156 42 8 4 Other noninterest expenses 55 952 67 166 27 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 210 $ 2,928 $ 2,186 $ 1,146 $ 673 After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ — $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 59,593 $ 30,131 $ 110,394 $ 50,171 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,907 2,130 3,895 4,485 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 61,500 $ 32,261 $ 114,289 $ 54,656 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,980,904 $ 1,574,902 $ 1,972,337 $ 1,597,292 Less average goodwill 576,005 446,345 576,005 446,345 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 38,614 44,723 39,999 46,177 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,366,285 $ 1,083,834 $ 1,356,333 $ 1,104,770 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 12.07 % 7.69 % 11.29 % 6.32 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.05 % 11.97 % 16.99 % 9.95 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 141,218 $ 124,146 $ 280,823 $ 236,657 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,762 1,416 3,523 2,547 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 142,980 $ 125,562 $ 284,346 $ 239,204 Average earning assets $ 16,819,978 $ 13,103,159 $ 16,641,045 $ 12,497,307 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.37 % 3.81 % 3.40 % 3.81 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.41 3.85 3.45 3.85 Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.09 0.16 0.11 0.10 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)



For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 141,218 $ 124,146 $ 280,823 $ 236,657 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,762 1,416 3,523 2,547 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 142,980 125,562 284,346 239,204 Noninterest income 33,164 30,637 63,481 56,454 Securities gains, net (2,842 ) (2,006 ) (2,812 ) (3,664 ) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (83 ) (680 ) 27 (449 ) Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 526 (9 ) (391 ) 1,556 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 173,745 $ 153,504 $ 344,651 $ 293,101 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 103,376 $ 90,439 $ 205,799 $ 181,298 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,415 2,696 4,931 5,677 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 1,345 791 1,380 975 Loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 183 701 377 717 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 210 673 3,138 2,049 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 99,223 $ 85,578 $ 195,973 $ 171,880 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 57.11 % 55.75 % 56.86 % 58.64 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ 44 $ 122 $ 578 $ 166 Occupancy 1 — 10 — Furniture and equipment 41 15 648 39 Professional fees 63 505 733 1,501 Advertising 6 4 162 93 Other noninterest expenses 55 27 1,007 250 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 210 $ 673 $ 3,138 $ 2,049 After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.04 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 PPP I loan balances $ 374,174 $ 739,562 $ 957,785 $ 1,128,035 $ 1,124,430 Average PPP I loan balances 597,703 841,262 1,064,863 1,128,488 916,405 PPP I fee income $ 7,313 $ 7,464 $ 9,109 $ 4,542 $ 3,655 PPP I interest income 1,445 2,087 2,697 2,920 2,362 Total PPP I interest income $ 8,758 $ 9,551 $ 11,806 $ 7,462 $ 6,017 PPP II loan balances $ 455,001 $ 415,766 $ — $ — $ — Average PPP II loan balances 449,856 151,255 — — — PPP II fee income $ 1,263 $ 223 $ — $ — $ — PPP II interest income 1,165 375 — — — Total PPP II interest income $ 2,428 $ 598 $ — $ — $ — Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.31 % 3.39 % 3.44 % 3.59 % 3.90 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.35 3.44 3.48 3.64 3.95 Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.93 1.03 0.97 1.01 1.14 Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.95 1.06 1.00 1.16 1.18 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.52 0.58 0.56 0.59 0.71 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.13 0.07 0.01 1.05 0.12 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.31 1.46 1.45 1.30 1.48 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.47 1.63 1.62 1.48 1.69 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.18 0.18 0.25 0.19 0.26 After tax impact of total PPP interest income on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.13



