Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Record Quarterly and Year to Date Results as of June 30, 2021

Highlights and Developments

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $59.6 million compared to $30.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $29.5 million or 98%
  • Net income available to common stockholders of $110.4 million compared to $50.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $60.2 million or 120%
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $1.41 compared to $0.82 for the second quarter of the prior year, an increase of $0.59 or 72%
  • Quarterly loan growth was $287.7 million or 13% annualized, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
  • Non-time deposit growth of $133.3 million or 1% for the second quarter of 2021 and $780.0 million or 6% for the six months ended June 30, 2021
  • Annualized net charge off ratio of 0.12%, nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.50%, and 30-89 day loan delinquencies of 0.17%
  • Announced a 14% increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.25 per common share
 Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Net income available to common stockholders (in millions)$59.6  $30.1  $110.4  $50.2 
Diluted earnings per common share1.41  0.82  2.61  1.36 
        
Return on average assets1.35% 0.84% 1.27% 0.73%
Return on average common equity12.07  7.69  11.29  6.32 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)18.05  11.97  16.99  9.95 
Net interest margin3.37  3.81  3.40  3.81 
Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)3.41  3.85  3.45  3.85 
Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)57.11  55.75  56.86  58.64 

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"HTLF's second quarter 2021 financial performance was strong. Net income available to common stockholders totaled $59.6 million, which was a 98% increase over the same quarter last year. Loan growth, excluding PPP loans, non-time deposit growth and improved credit quality all contributed to our success this quarter."
Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $59.6 million compared to $30.1 million, an increase of $29.5 million or 98%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $1.41 compared to $0.82, an increase of $0.59 or 72%.
  • Net interest income of $141.2 million compared to $124.1 million, an increase of $17.1 million or 14%.
  • Return on average common equity was 12.07% and return on average assets was 1.35% compared to 7.69% and 0.84%.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 18.05% compared to 11.97%.

HTLF report the following results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $110.4 million compared to $50.2 million, an increase of $60.2 million or 120%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $2.61 compared to $1.36, an increase of $1.25 or 92%.
  • Net interest income of $280.8 million compared to $236.7 million, an increase of $44.2 million or 19%.
  • Return on average common equity was 11.29% and return on average assets was 1.27% compared to 6.32% and 0.73%.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 16.99% compared to 9.95%.

"HTLF's second quarter 2021 financial performance was strong. Net income available to common stockholders totaled $59.6 million, which was a 98% increase over the same quarter last year. Loan growth, excluding PPP loans, non-time deposit growth and improved credit quality also contributed to our success this quarter," said Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer of HTLF.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.37% (3.41% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.44% (3.48% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2021 and 3.81% (3.85% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 were:

  • Total interest income was $148.1 million, which was an increase of $14.3 million or 11% from $133.8 million and primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets partially offset by lower yields.
  • Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $149.8 million, which was an increase of $14.7 million or 11% from $135.2 million.
  • Average earning assets increased $3.72 billion or 28% to $16.82 billion compared to $13.10 billion, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and loan growth, including PPP loans.
  • The average rate on earning assets decreased 58 basis points to 3.57% compared to 4.15%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates and a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 39% of total earning average assets compared to 29%.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 were:

  • Total interest expense was $6.9 million, a decrease of $2.8 million or 29% from $9.6 million, based on a decrease in the average interest rate paid, which was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.28% compared to 0.47%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.
  • Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.62 billion or 21% to $9.41 billion from $7.79 billion which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and deposit growth, including deposits related to government stimulus payments and other COVID-19 relief programs.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased 16 basis points to 0.16% compared to 0.32%.
  • Average borrowings increased $97.0 million or 26% to $465.9 million from $368.9 million, which was primarily attributable to outstanding advances from the PPP lending fund used to fund PPP loans to borrowers. The average interest rate paid on borrowings was 2.65% compared to 3.80%.

Net interest income increased for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020:

  • Net interest income totaled $141.2 million compared to $124.1 million, which was an increase of $17.1 million or 14%.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $143.0 million compared to $125.6 million, which was an increase of $17.4 million or 14%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $33.2 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $30.6 million during the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.5 million or 8%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 were:

  • Service charges and fees increased $4.2 million or 38% to $15.1 million from $11.0 million. Service charges and fees on retail and small business accounts increased $2.5 million to $7.3 million from $4.9 million. During the second quarter of 2020, HTLF was waiving service charges and fees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Trust fees increased $1.1 million or 21% to $6.0 million from $5.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in market value of trust assets under management.
  • Net gains on sales of loans held for sale totaled $4.8 million compared to $7.9 million, which was a decrease of $3.1 million or 40% and was primarily attributable to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market.

Total noninterest expense was $103.4 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $90.4 million during the second quarter of 2020, which was an increase of $12.9 million or 14%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 were:

  • Salaries and employee benefits totaled $57.3 million compared to $50.1 million, which was an increase of $7.2 million or 14%. Full-time equivalent employees increased 270 to 2,091 compared to 1,821 which was primarily attributable to the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Professional fees increased $2.6 million or 19% to $16.2 million compared to $13.7 million, which was primarily attributable to utilization of specialized resources to support automation and technology projects, including the customer service call center.
  • Other noninterest expenses increased $1.6 million or 14% to $12.7 million compared to $11.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The effective tax rate was 21.11% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 19.75% for the second quarter of 2020. The following items impacted the second quarter 2021 and 2020 tax calculations:

  • Solar energy tax credits of $1.3 million compared to $798,000.
  • Federal low-income housing tax credits of $135,000 compared to $195,000.
  • New markets tax credits of $75,000 in each quarterly calculation.
  • Historic rehabilitation tax credits of $123,000 compared to $0.
  • Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 8.49% compared to 14.19%.
  • Tax benefit of $150,000 compared to tax expense of $66,000 resulting from the vesting of restricted stock unit awards.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $18.37 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $462.7 million or 3% from $17.91 billion at year-end 2020. Securities represented 37% and 35% of total assets at June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $10.01 billion at June 30, 2021, $10.05 billion at March 31, 2021, and $10.02 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding total PPP loans, loans increased $287.7 million or 13% annualized during the second quarter of 2021 and $117.6 million or 2.6% annualized since year-end 2020.

Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $125.9 million or 2% to $5.29 billion compared to $5.41 billion.
    • PPP loans originated in 2020 ("PPP I") decreased $365.4 million or 49%. PPP loans originated in 2021 ("PPP II") increased $39.2 million or 9%.
    • Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $200.2 million or 5% to $4.46 billion from $4.29 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $78.5 million or 3% to $2.84 billion compared to $2.76 billion.

Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020, included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $19.2 million or less than 1%, to $5.29 billion compared to $5.27 billion.
    • PPP I loans decreased $583.6 million or 61%. PPP II loans totaled $455.0 million.
    • Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $147.8 million or 3% to $4.46 billion from $4.31 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $57.0 million or 2% to $2.84 billion compared to $2.78 billion.
  • Residential mortgage loans decreased $39.5 million or 5% to $800.9 million compared to $840.4 million.
  • Agriculture and agricultural real estate loans decreased $34.9 million or 5% to $679.6 million compared to $714.5 million.

Total deposits were $15.62 billion as of June 30, 2021, $15.56 billion as of March 31, 2021 and $14.98 billion at year-end 2020. Significant deposit changes by category at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 included:

  • Demand deposits increased $123.3 million or 2% to $6.30 billion compared to $6.18 billion.
  • Time deposits decreased $77.2 million or 6% to $1.13 billion from $1.20 billion.

Significant deposit changes by category at June 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 included:

  • Demand deposits increased $610.5 million or 11% to $6.30 billion compared to $5.69 billion.
  • Time deposits decreased $144.8 million or 11% to $1.13 billion from $1.27 billion.

Growth in demand deposits during the second quarter and first six months of 2021 was positively impacted by payments related to federal government stimulus programs and other COVID-19 relief programs.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision benefit for credit losses for loans for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.5 million, which was a decrease of $31.5 million from provision expense of $25.0 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020. The provision benefit for the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by several factors, including:

  • increases in balances of loans held to maturity of $287.7 million during the second quarter, excluding total PPP loans;
  • modest improvements in credit quality marked by a decrease in nonperforming loans of $6.5 million to $85.4 million and nonpass loans of 10.37% of total loans for the second quarter compared to nonperforming loans of $91.9 million and nonpass loans of 11.47% of total loans at March 31, 2021, and
  • improved macroeconomic factors compared to previous quarters.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $120.7 million and $131.6 million at June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The following items have impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021:

  • Provision benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2021, totaled $6.5 million.
  • Net charge offs of $4.4 million were recorded for the first six months of 2021.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
The allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $14.0 million at June 30, 2021, which was a decrease of $1.3 million from $15.3 million at December 31, 2020. Unfunded commitments increased $186.1 million to $3.43 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $3.25 billion at December 31, 2020.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision benefit for lending related credit losses was $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to provision expense of $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $134.7 million at June 30, 2021, which was 1.35% of total loans as of June 30, 2021, compared to $146.9 million or 1.47% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for lending related credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.47% and 1.62% as of June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $3.2 million or 3% to $91.7 million or 0.50% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $95.0 million or 0.53% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans were $85.4 million or 0.85% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $88.1 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.17% of total loans compared to 0.23% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

  • Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.
  • Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  • Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details
About HTLF
Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $18.37 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of the company and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company's operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "intent", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management. Although the company may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which the company currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, include, among others:

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Risks, including risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to changes in the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, terrorist threats or acts of war;
  • Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;
  • Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;
  • Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;
  • Strategic and External Risks, including competitive forces impacting our business and strategic acquisition risks;
  • Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and
  • Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect the company’s customers and the economies where they operate. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the company’s financial results, is included in the company’s filings with the SEC.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
June 30,		 For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Interest Income       
Interest and fees on loans$111,915  $107,005  $224,354  $213,419 
Interest on securities:       
Taxable31,546  23,362  61,989  45,093 
Nontaxable4,561  3,344  9,064  5,527 
Interest on federal funds sold    1   
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments60  54  126  775 
Total Interest Income148,082  133,765  295,534  264,814 
Interest Expense       
Interest on deposits3,790  6,134  8,185  20,716 
Interest on short-term borrowings98  61  250  357 
Interest on other borrowings2,976  3,424  6,276  7,084 
Total Interest Expense6,864  9,619  14,711  28,157 
Net Interest Income141,218  124,146  280,823  236,657 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses(7,080) 26,796  (7,728) 48,316 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses148,298  97,350  288,551  188,341 
Noninterest Income       
Service charges and fees15,132  10,972  28,803  22,993 
Loan servicing income873  379  1,711  1,342 
Trust fees6,039  4,977  11,816  9,999 
Brokerage and insurance commissions865  595  1,718  1,328 
Securities gains/(losses), net2,842  2,006  2,812  3,664 
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net83  680  (27) 449 
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale4,753  7,857  11,173  12,517 
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights(526) 9  391  (1,556)
Income on bank owned life insurance937  1,167  1,766  1,665 
Other noninterest income2,166  1,995  3,318  4,053 
Total Noninterest Income33,164  30,637  63,481  56,454 
Noninterest Expense       
Salaries and employee benefits57,332  50,118  116,394  100,075 
Occupancy7,399  6,502  15,317  12,973 
Furniture and equipment3,501  2,993  6,594  6,101 
Professional fees16,237  13,676  29,727  26,149 
Advertising1,649  995  3,118  3,200 
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization2,415  2,696  4,931  5,677 
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net414  203  549  537 
Loss on sales/valuations of assets, net183  701  377  717 
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs210  673  3,138  2,049 
Partnership investment in tax credit projects1,345  791  1,380  975 
Other noninterest expenses12,691  11,091  24,274  22,845 
Total Noninterest Expense103,376  90,439  205,799  181,298 
Income Before Income Taxes78,086  37,548  146,233  63,497 
Income taxes16,481  7,417  31,814  13,326 
Net Income61,605  30,131  114,419  50,171 
Preferred dividends(2,012)   (4,025)  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$59,593  $30,131  $110,394  $50,171 
Earnings per common share-diluted$1.41  $0.82  $2.61  $1.36 
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted42,359,873  36,915,630  42,357,133  36,919,555 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
Interest Income         
Interest and fees on loans$111,915  $112,439  $108,865  $102,657  $107,005 
Interest on securities:         
Taxable31,546  30,443  28,154  25,016  23,362 
Nontaxable4,561  4,503  3,735  3,222  3,344 
Interest on federal funds sold  1       
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments60  66  77  72  54 
Total Interest Income148,082  147,452  140,831  130,967  133,765 
Interest Expense         
Interest on deposits3,790  4,395  4,609  4,962  6,134 
Interest on short-term borrowings98  152  175  78  61 
Interest on other borrowings2,976  3,300  3,472  3,430  3,424 
Total Interest Expense6,864  7,847  8,256  8,470  9,619 
Net Interest Income141,218  139,605  132,575  122,497  124,146 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses(7,080) (648) 17,072  1,678  26,796 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses148,298  140,253  115,503  120,819  97,350 
Noninterest Income         
Service charges and fees15,132  13,671  12,725  11,749  10,972 
Loan servicing income873  838  997  638  379 
Trust fees6,039  5,777  5,506  5,357  4,977 
Brokerage and insurance commissions865  853  779  649  595 
Securities gains/(losses), net2,842  (30) 2,829  1,300  2,006 
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net83  (110) 36  155  680 
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale4,753  6,420  7,104  8,894  7,857 
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights(526) 917  (102) (120) 9 
Income on bank owned life insurance937  829  1,021  868  1,167 
Other noninterest income2,166  1,152  1,726  1,726  1,995 
Total Noninterest Income33,164  30,317  32,621  31,216  30,637 
Noninterest Expense         
Salaries and employee benefits57,332  59,062  51,615  50,978  50,118 
Occupancy7,399  7,918  6,849  6,732  6,502 
Furniture and equipment3,501  3,093  3,913  2,500  2,993 
Professional fees16,237  13,490  15,117  12,802  13,676 
Advertising1,649  1,469  1,107  928  995 
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization2,415  2,516  2,501  2,492  2,696 
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net414  135  468  335  203 
Loss on sales/valuations of assets, net183  194  2,621  1,763  701 
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs210  2,928  2,186  1,146  673 
Partnership investment in tax credit projects1,345  35  1,899  927  791 
Other noninterest expenses12,691  11,583  10,993  9,793  11,091 
Total Noninterest Expense103,376  102,423  99,269  90,396  90,439 
Income Before Income Taxes78,086  68,147  48,855  61,639  37,548 
Income taxes16,481  15,333  9,046  13,681  7,417 
Net Income61,605  52,814  39,809  47,958  30,131 
Preferred dividends(2,012) (2,013) (2,014) (2,437)  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$59,593  $50,801  $37,795  $45,521  $30,131 
Earnings per common share-diluted$1.41  $1.20  $0.98  $1.23  $0.82 
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted42,359,873  42,335,747  38,534,082  36,995,572  36,915,630 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 As of
 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$208,702  $198,177  $219,243  $175,284  $211,429 
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments240,426  269,685  118,660  156,371  242,149 
Cash and cash equivalents449,128  467,862  337,903  331,655  453,578 
Time deposits in other financial institutions3,138  3,138  3,129  3,129  3,128 
Securities:         
Carried at fair value6,543,978  6,370,495  6,127,975  4,950,698  4,126,351 
Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses85,439  85,293  88,839  88,700  90,579 
Other investments, at cost76,809  74,935  75,253  35,940  35,902 
Loans held for sale33,248  43,037  57,949  65,969  54,382 
Loans:         
Held to maturity10,012,014  10,050,456  10,023,051  9,099,646  9,246,830 
Allowance for credit losses(120,726) (130,172) (131,606) (103,377) (119,937)
Loans, net9,891,288  9,920,284  9,891,445  8,996,269  9,126,893 
Premises, furniture and equipment, net226,358  225,047  226,094  200,028  198,481 
Goodwill576,005  576,005  576,005  446,345  446,345 
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net37,452  39,867  42,383  40,520  43,011 
Servicing rights, net6,201  6,953  6,052  5,752  5,469 
Cash surrender value on life insurance189,619  188,521  187,664  173,111  172,813 
Other real estate, net6,314  6,236  6,624  5,050  5,539 
Other assets246,029  236,754  281,024  269,498  263,682 
Total Assets$18,371,006  $18,244,427  $17,908,339  $15,612,664  $15,026,153 
Liabilities and Equity         
Liabilities         
Deposits:         
Demand$6,299,289  $6,175,946  $5,688,810  $5,022,567  $4,831,151 
Savings8,189,223  8,179,251  8,019,704  6,742,151  6,810,296 
Time1,126,606  1,203,854  1,271,391  1,002,392  1,067,252 
Total deposits15,615,118  15,559,051  14,979,905  12,767,110  12,708,699 
Short-term borrowings152,563  140,597  167,872  306,706  88,631 
Other borrowings271,244  349,514  457,042  524,045  306,459 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities172,295  139,058  224,289  203,199  174,987 
Total Liabilities16,211,220  16,188,220  15,829,108  13,801,060  13,278,776 
Stockholders' Equity         
Preferred equity110,705  110,705  110,705  110,705  110,705 
Common stock42,245  42,174  42,094  36,885  36,845 
Capital surplus1,066,765  1,063,497  1,062,083  847,377  844,202 
Retained earnings883,484  833,171  791,630  761,211  723,067 
Accumulated other comprehensive income56,587  6,660  72,719  55,426  32,558 
Total Equity2,159,786  2,056,207  2,079,231  1,811,604  1,747,377 
Total Liabilities and Equity$18,371,006  $18,244,427  $17,908,339  $15,612,664  $15,026,153 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
Average Balances         
Assets$18,293,756  $17,964,723  $16,401,152  $15,167,225  $14,391,856 
Loans, net of unearned10,072,071  9,952,152  9,366,430  9,220,666  9,186,913 
Deposits15,576,345  15,044,561  13,518,020  12,650,822  12,288,378 
Earning assets16,819,978  16,460,124  15,042,079  13,868,360  13,103,159 
Interest bearing liabilities9,871,302  9,917,159  9,053,855  8,320,123  8,155,753 
Common equity1,980,904  1,963,674  1,769,575  1,661,381  1,574,902 
Total stockholders' equity2,091,609  2,074,379  1,880,280  1,772,086  1,580,997 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)1,366,285  1,346,270  1,238,691  1,172,891  1,083,834 
          
Key Performance Ratios         
Annualized return on average assets1.35% 1.19% 0.97% 1.26% 0.84%
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)12.07  10.49  8.50  10.90  7.69 
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)18.05  15.90  12.77  16.11  11.97 
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans0.12  0.06  0.01  0.92  0.11 
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)3.37  3.44  3.51  3.51  3.81 
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)3.41  3.48  3.55  3.55  3.85 
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)57.11  56.61  54.93  54.67  55.75 


 For the Quarter Ended
June 30,		 For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Average Balances       
Assets$18,293,756  $14,391,856  $18,130,148  $13,770,015 
Loans, net of unearned10,072,071  9,186,913  10,012,443  8,775,566 
Deposits15,576,345  12,288,378  15,311,921  11,629,785 
Earning assets16,819,978  13,103,159  16,641,045  12,497,307 
Interest bearing liabilities9,871,302  8,155,753  9,894,103  7,998,847 
Common equity1,980,904  1,574,902  1,972,337  1,597,292 
Total stockholders' equity2,091,609  1,580,997  2,083,042  1,600,340 
Tangible common stockholders' equity1,366,285  1,083,834  1,356,333  1,104,770 
        
Key Performance Ratios       
Annualized return on average assets1.35% 0.84% 1.27% 0.73%
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)12.07  7.69  11.29  6.32 
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)18.05  11.97  16.99  9.95 
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans0.12  0.11  0.09  0.17 
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)3.37  3.81  3.40  3.81 
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)3.41  3.85  3.45  3.85 
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)57.11  55.75  56.86  58.64 
        
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
Common Share Data         
Book value per common share$48.50  $46.13  $46.77  $46.11  $44.42 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)$33.98  $31.53  $32.07  $32.91  $31.14 
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock42,245,452  42,173,675  42,093,862  36,885,390  36,844,744 
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)8.08% 7.54% 7.81% 8.03% 7.89%
          
Other Selected Trend Information          
Effective tax rate21.11% 22.50% 18.52% 22.20% 19.75%
Full time equivalent employees2,091  2,131  2,013  1,827  1,821 
          
Loans Held to Maturity         
Commercial and industrial$2,518,908  $2,421,260  $2,534,799  $2,303,646  $2,364,400 
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")829,175  1,155,328  957,785  1,128,035  1,124,430 
Owner occupied commercial real estate1,940,134  1,837,559  1,776,406  1,494,902  1,433,271 
Commercial and business lending5,288,217  5,414,147  5,268,990  4,926,583  4,922,101 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate1,987,369  1,967,183  1,921,481  1,659,683  1,543,623 
Real estate construction854,295  796,027  863,220  917,765  1,115,843 
Commercial real estate lending2,841,664  2,763,210  2,784,701  2,577,448  2,659,466 
Total commercial lending8,129,881  8,177,357  8,053,691  7,504,031  7,581,567 
Agricultural and agricultural real estate679,608  683,969  714,526  508,058  520,773 
Residential mortgage800,884  786,994  840,442  701,899  735,762 
Consumer401,641  402,136  414,392  385,658  408,728 
Total loans held to maturity$10,012,014  $10,050,456  $10,023,051  $9,099,646  $9,246,830 
          
Total unfunded loan commitments$3,433,062  $3,306,042  $3,246,953  $2,980,484  $3,065,283 
          
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans         
Balance, beginning of period$130,172  $131,606  $103,377  $119,937  $97,350 
Allowance for acquired purchased credit deteriorated loans    12,313     
Provision (benefit) for credit losses(6,466) 16  16,132  4,741  25,007 
Charge-offs(3,497) (2,126) (1,104) (21,753) (3,564)
Recoveries517  676  888  452  1,144 
Balance, end of period$120,726  $130,172  $131,606  $103,377  $119,937 
          
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments         
Balance, beginning of period$14,619  $15,280  $14,330  $17,392  $15,468 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses(617) (661) 950  (3,062) 1,924 
Balance, end of period$14,002  $14,619  $15,280  $14,330  $17,392 
          
Allowance for lending related credit losses$134,728  $144,791  $146,886  $117,707  $137,329 
          
Provision for Credit Losses         
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans$(6,466) $16  $6,572  $4,741  $25,007 
Provision for credit losses-acquired loans    9,560     
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments(617) (661) (1,372) (3,062) 1,924 
Provision for credit losses-acquired unfunded commitments    2,322     
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-held to maturity securities3  (3) (10) (1) (135)
Total provision (benefit) for credit losses$(7,080) $(648) $17,072  $1,678  $26,796 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
Asset Quality         
Nonaccrual loans$85,268  $91,718  $87,386  $79,040  $91,609 
Loans past due ninety days or more97  171  720  1,681  1,360 
Other real estate owned6,314  6,236  6,624  5,050  5,539 
Other repossessed assets50  239  240  130  29 
Total nonperforming assets$91,729  $98,364  $94,970  $85,901  $98,537 
          
Performing troubled debt restructured loans$2,122  $2,394  $2,370  $11,818  $2,636 
          
Nonperforming Assets Activity          
Balance, beginning of period$98,364  $94,970  $85,901  $98,537  $85,371 
Net loan charge offs(2,980) (1,450) (216) (21,301) (2,420)
New nonperforming loans7,989  14,936  8,664  11,834  26,857 
Acquired nonperforming assets    12,781     
Reduction of nonperforming loans(1)(10,948) (8,884) (10,811) (1,994) (9,911)
Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses(696) (1,208) (1,349) (1,175) (1,360)
Balance, end of period$91,729  $98,364  $94,970  $85,901  $98,537 
          
Asset Quality Ratios         
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans0.85% 0.91% 0.88% 0.89% 1.01%
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans0.87  0.94  0.90  1.02  1.03 
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets0.50  0.54  0.53  0.55  0.66 
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans0.12  0.06  0.01  0.92  0.11 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans1.21  1.30  1.31  1.14  1.30 
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans1.35  1.44  1.47  1.29  1.49 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans141.42  141.66  149.37  128.07  129.01 
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans0.17  0.16  0.23  0.17  0.22 
          
(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
 For the Quarter Ended
 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020
 Average
Balance		 Interest Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Rate
Earning Assets                 
Securities:                 
Taxable$5,862,683  $31,546  2.16% $5,693,097  $30,443  2.17% $3,375,245  $23,362  2.78%
Nontaxable(1)740,601  5,773  3.13  730,565  5,700  3.16  433,329  4,233  3.93 
Total securities6,603,284  37,319  2.27  6,423,662  36,143  2.28  3,808,574  27,595  2.91 
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments271,891  60  0.09  204,488  66  0.13  210,347  54  0.10 
Federal funds sold      14,020  1  0.03       
Loans:(2)                 
Commercial and industrial(1)2,469,742  28,562  4.64  2,500,250  28,222  4.58  2,453,066  30,759  5.04 
PPP loans1,047,559  11,186  4.28  992,517  10,149  4.15  916,405  6,017  2.64 
Owner occupied commercial real estate1,858,891  20,097  4.34  1,778,829  19,565  4.46  1,426,019  17,670  4.98 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate1,980,374  21,734  4.40  1,937,564  22,121  4.63  1,540,958  19,055  4.97 
Real estate construction815,738  9,212  4.53  806,315  9,698  4.88  1,100,514  12,589  4.60 
Agricultural and agricultural real estate672,560  7,267  4.33  681,279  8,051  4.79  532,668  6,171  4.66 
Residential mortgage827,291  9,255  4.49  849,923  9,830  4.69  795,149  9,586  4.85 
Consumer399,916  5,152  5.17  405,475  5,367  5.37  422,134  5,685  5.42 
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans(127,268)     (134,198)     (102,675)    
Net loans9,944,803  112,465  4.54  9,817,954  113,003  4.67  9,084,238  107,532  4.76 
Total earning assets16,819,978  149,844  3.57% 16,460,124  149,213  3.68% 13,103,159  135,181  4.15%
Nonearning Assets1,473,778      1,504,599      1,288,697     
Total Assets$18,293,756      $17,964,723      $14,391,856     
Interest Bearing Liabilities                 
Savings$8,234,151  $2,233  0.11% $8,032,308  $2,430  0.12% $6,690,504  $2,372  0.14%
Time deposits1,171,266  1,557  0.53  1,233,682  1,965  0.65  1,096,386  3,762  1.38 
Short-term borrowings169,822  98  0.23  240,037  152  0.26  82,200  61  0.30 
Other borrowings296,063  2,976  4.03  411,132  3,300  3.26  286,663  3,424  4.80 
Total interest bearing liabilities9,871,302  6,864  0.28% 9,917,159  7,847  0.32% 8,155,753  9,619  0.47%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                 
Noninterest bearing deposits6,170,928      5,778,571      4,501,488     
Accrued interest and other liabilities159,917      194,614      153,618     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities6,330,845      5,973,185      4,655,106     
Equity2,091,609      2,074,379      1,580,997     
Total Liabilities and Equity$18,293,756      $17,964,723      $14,391,856     
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)  $142,980      $141,366      $125,562   
Net interest spread(1)    3.29%     3.36%     3.68%
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets    3.41%     3.48%     3.85%
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets58.69%     60.25%     62.24%    
                  
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.  
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
 For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
 Average
Balance		 Interest Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Rate
Earning Assets           
Securities:           
Taxable$5,778,333  $61,989  2.16% $3,253,675  $45,093  2.79%
Nontaxable(1)735,636  11,473  3.15  360,932  6,996  3.90%
Total securities6,513,969  73,462  2.27  3,614,607  52,089  2.90 
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments238,376  126  0.11  195,833  775  0.80 
Federal funds sold6,971  1  0.03       
Loans:(2)           
Commercial and industrial(1)2,485,210  56,784  4.61  2,530,349  63,213  5.02%
PPP loans1,020,190  21,335  4.22  458,202  6,017  2.64%
Owner occupied commercial real estate1,818,932  39,662  4.40  1,429,560  36,251  5.10%
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate1,958,938  43,855  4.51  1,506,583  38,585  5.15%
Real estate construction811,053  18,910  4.70  1,073,175  25,434  4.77%
Agricultural and agricultural real estate676,895  15,318  4.56  542,818  13,210  4.89%
Residential mortgage838,545  19,085  4.59  807,440  20,007  4.98%
Consumer402,680  10,519  5.27  427,439  11,780  5.54%
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans(130,714)     (88,699)    
Net loans9,881,729  225,468  4.60  8,686,867  214,497  4.97 
Total earning assets16,641,045  299,057  3.62% 12,497,307  267,361  4.30%
Nonearning Assets1,489,103      1,272,708     
Total Assets$18,130,148      $13,770,015     
Interest Bearing Liabilities           
Savings$8,133,787  $4,663  0.12% $6,484,016  $12,454  0.39%
Time deposits1,202,301  3,522  0.59% 1,121,502  8,262  1.48 
Short-term borrowings204,735  250  0.25% 112,004  357  0.64 
Other borrowings353,280  6,276  3.58% 281,325  7,084  5.06 
Total interest bearing liabilities9,894,103  14,711  0.30% 7,998,847  28,157  0.71%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities           
Noninterest bearing deposits5,975,833      4,024,267     
Accrued interest and other liabilities177,170      146,561     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities6,153,003      4,170,828     
Stockholders' Equity2,083,042      1,600,340     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$18,130,148      $13,770,015     
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)  $284,346      $239,204   
Net interest spread(1)    3.32%     3.59%
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets    3.45%     3.85%
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets59.46%     64.00%    
            
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.  
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
 As of and For the Quarter Ended
 6/30/20213/31/202112/31/20209/30/20206/30/2020
Total Assets     
First Bank & Trust$2,882,969 $2,991,053 $3,171,961 $1,289,187 $1,256,710 
Citywide Banks2,611,842 2,632,199 2,628,963 2,639,516 2,546,942 
New Mexico Bank & Trust2,494,257 2,356,918 2,032,637 2,002,663 1,899,194 
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company1,990,040 1,932,234 1,853,078 1,838,260 1,849,035 
Illinois Bank & Trust1,671,240 1,584,561 1,525,503 1,500,012 1,470,000 
Arizona Bank & Trust1,645,816 1,614,740 1,529,800 1,039,253 970,775 
Bank of Blue Valley1,419,003 1,425,434 1,376,080 1,424,261 1,380,159 
Wisconsin Bank & Trust1,252,096 1,264,009 1,267,488 1,262,069 1,203,108 
Premier Valley Bank1,126,807 1,062,607 1,076,615 1,042,437 1,031,899 
Minnesota Bank & Trust955,638 995,692 1,000,168 1,007,548 951,236 
Rocky Mountain Bank646,821 620,800 616,157 617,169 590,764 
Total Deposits     
First Bank & Trust$2,361,391 $2,427,920 $2,622,716 $936,366 $959,886 
Citywide Banks2,174,237 2,231,320 2,181,511 2,163,051 2,147,642 
New Mexico Bank & Trust2,195,838 2,077,304 1,749,963 1,747,527 1,698,584 
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company1,471,564 1,565,782 1,456,908 1,591,561 1,496,559 
Illinois Bank & Trust1,512,106 1,426,426 1,338,677 1,307,513 1,318,866 
Arizona Bank & Trust1,450,248 1,453,888 1,357,158 886,174 865,430 
Bank of Blue Valley1,168,617 1,178,114 1,138,264 1,142,910 1,138,818 
Wisconsin Bank & Trust1,093,119 1,067,735 1,057,369 1,011,843 1,050,766 
Premier Valley Bank963,459 896,715 836,984 855,913 869,165 
Minnesota Bank & Trust762,549 813,693 789,555 804,045 820,199 
Rocky Mountain Bank568,961 549,894 538,012 533,429 519,029 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)         
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)$59,593  $50,801  $37,795  $45,521  $30,131 
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)1,907  1,988  1,975  1,969  2,130 
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)$61,500  $52,789  $39,770  $47,490  $32,261 
          
Average common equity (GAAP)$1,980,904  $1,963,674  $1,769,575  $1,661,381  $1,574,902 
Less average goodwill576,005  576,005  488,151  446,345  446,345 
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net38,614  41,399  42,733  42,145  44,723 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,366,285  $1,346,270  $1,238,691  $1,172,891  $1,083,834 
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)12.07% 10.49% 8.50% 10.90% 7.69%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)18.05% 15.90% 12.77% 16.11% 11.97%
          
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)         
Net Interest Income (GAAP)$141,218  $139,605  $132,575  $122,497  $124,146 
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)1,762  1,761  1,529  1,390  1,416 
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)$142,980  $141,366  $134,104  $123,887  $125,562 
          
Average earning assets$16,819,978  $16,460,124  $15,042,079  $13,868,360  $13,103,159 
          
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)3.37% 3.44% 3.51% 3.51% 3.81%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)3.41  3.48  3.55  3.55  3.85 
Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin0.09  0.12  0.10  0.10  0.16 


Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)         
Common equity (GAAP)$2,049,081  $1,945,502  $1,968,526  $1,700,899  $1,636,672 
Less goodwill576,005  576,005  576,005  446,345  446,345 
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net37,452  39,867  42,383  40,520  43,011 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,435,624  $1,329,630  $1,350,138  $1,214,034  $1,147,316 
          
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock42,245,452  42,173,675  42,093,862  36,885,390  36,844,744 
Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP)$48.50  $46.13  $46.77  $46.11  $44.42 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)$33.98  $31.53  $32.07  $32.91  $31.14 
          
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)         
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,435,624  $1,329,630  $1,350,138  $1,214,034  $1,147,316 
          
Total assets (GAAP)$18,371,006  $18,244,427  $17,908,339  $15,612,664  $15,026,153 
Less goodwill576,005  576,005  576,005  446,345  446,345 
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net37,452  39,867  42,383  40,520  43,011 
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)$17,757,549  $17,628,555  $17,289,951  $15,125,799  $14,536,797 
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)8.08% 7.54% 7.81% 8.03% 7.89%
          
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

For the Quarter Ended
6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
Net interest income (GAAP)$141,218  $139,605  $132,575  $122,497  $124,146 
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)1,762  1,761  1,529  1,390  1,416 
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income142,980  141,366  134,104  123,887  125,562 
Noninterest income33,164  30,317  32,621  31,216  30,637 
Securities (gains)/losses, net(2,842) 30  (2,829) (1,300) (2,006)
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net(83) 110  (36) (155) (680)
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights526  (917) 102  120  (9)
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)$173,745  $170,906  $163,962  $153,768  $153,504 
          
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)$103,376  $102,423  $99,269  $90,396  $90,439 
Less:         
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization2,415  2,516  2,501  2,492  2,696 
Partnership investment in tax credit projects1,345  35  1,899  927  791 
Loss on sales/valuation of assets, net183  194  2,621  1,763  701 
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs210  2,928  2,186  1,146  673 
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)$99,223  $96,750  $90,062  $84,068  $85,578 
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)57.11% 56.61% 54.93% 54.67% 55.75%
          
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs         
Salaries and employee benefits$44  $534  $232  $  $122 
Occupancy1  9       
Furniture and equipment41  607  423  496  15 
Professional fees63  670  1,422  476  505 
Advertising6  156  42  8  4 
Other noninterest expenses55  952  67  166  27 
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs$210  $2,928  $2,186  $1,146  $673 
After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1)$  $0.05  $0.04  $0.02  $0.01 
          
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
June 30,		 For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)       
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)$59,593  $30,131  $110,394  $50,171 
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)1,907  2,130  3,895  4,485 
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)$61,500  $32,261  $114,289  $54,656 
        
Average common equity (GAAP)$1,980,904  $1,574,902  $1,972,337  $1,597,292 
Less average goodwill576,005  446,345  576,005  446,345 
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net38,614  44,723  39,999  46,177 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,366,285  $1,083,834  $1,356,333  $1,104,770 
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)12.07% 7.69% 11.29% 6.32%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)18.05% 11.97% 16.99% 9.95%
        
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)       
Net Interest Income (GAAP)$141,218  $124,146  $280,823  $236,657 
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)1,762  1,416  3,523  2,547 
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)$142,980  $125,562  $284,346  $239,204 
        
Average earning assets$16,819,978  $13,103,159  $16,641,045  $12,497,307 
        
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)3.37% 3.81% 3.40% 3.81%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)3.41  3.85  3.45  3.85 
Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin0.09  0.16  0.11  0.10 
        
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

For the Quarter Ended
June 30,		 For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021 2020 2021 2020
Net interest income (GAAP)$141,218  $124,146  $280,823  $236,657 
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)1,762  1,416  3,523  2,547 
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income142,980  125,562  284,346  239,204 
Noninterest income33,164  30,637  63,481  56,454 
Securities gains, net(2,842) (2,006) (2,812) (3,664)
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net(83) (680) 27  (449)
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights526  (9) (391) 1,556 
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)$173,745  $153,504  $344,651  $293,101 
        
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)$103,376  $90,439  $205,799  $181,298 
Less:       
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization2,415  2,696  4,931  5,677 
Partnership investment in tax credit projects1,345  791  1,380  975 
Loss on sales/valuation of assets, net183  701  377  717 
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs210  673  3,138  2,049 
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)$99,223  $85,578  $195,973  $171,880 
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)57.11% 55.75% 56.86% 58.64%
        
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs       
Salaries and employee benefits$44  $122  $578  $166 
Occupancy1    10   
Furniture and equipment41  15  648  39 
Professional fees63  505  733  1,501 
Advertising6  4  162  93 
Other noninterest expenses55  27  1,007  250 
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs$210  $673  $3,138  $2,049 
After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1)$  $0.01  $0.06  $0.04 
 
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
 As of and For the Quarter Ended
 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020
PPP I loan balances$374,174  $739,562  $957,785  $1,128,035  $1,124,430 
Average PPP I loan balances597,703  841,262  1,064,863  1,128,488  916,405 
          
PPP I fee income$7,313  $7,464  $9,109  $4,542  $3,655 
PPP I interest income1,445  2,087  2,697  2,920  2,362 
Total PPP I interest income $8,758  $9,551  $11,806  $7,462  $6,017 
          
PPP II loan balances$455,001  $415,766  $  $  $ 
Average PPP II loan balances449,856  151,255       
          
PPP II fee income$1,263  $223  $  $  $ 
PPP II interest income1,165  375       
Total PPP II interest income$2,428  $598  $  $  $ 
          
Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income          
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)3.31% 3.39% 3.44% 3.59% 3.90%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.35  3.44  3.48  3.64  3.95 
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans0.93  1.03  0.97  1.01  1.14 
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans0.95  1.06  1.00  1.16  1.18 
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets0.52  0.58  0.56  0.59  0.71 
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans0.13  0.07  0.01  1.05  0.12 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans1.31  1.46  1.45  1.30  1.48 
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans1.47  1.63  1.62  1.48  1.69 
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans0.18  0.18  0.25  0.19  0.26 
After tax impact of total PPP interest income on diluted earnings per common share(1)$0.21  $0.19  $0.24  $0.16  $0.13 


 As of and For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Average PPP I loan balances$718,810  $458,202 
Average PPP II loan balances301,380   
    
PPP I and II fee income$16,263  $3,655 
PPP I and II interest income5,072  2,362 
Total PPP I and II interest income$21,335  $6,017 
    
Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income   
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)3.35% 3.85%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.40  3.90 
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans0.10  0.18 
    
After tax impact of total PPP interest income on diluted earnings per common share(1)$0.40  $0.13 
    
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

