J & J Snack Foods Reports Third Quarter Sales and Earnings

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) today announced sales and earnings for the third quarter ended June 26th, 2021.



Sales increased 51% to $324.3 million from $214.6 million in last year’s third quarter. Net earnings were $28.9 million in the current quarter compared to a $12.6 million loss last year. Earnings per diluted share was $1.51 for the third quarter, a significant increase compared to the $0.67 loss per diluted share last year. Operating income increased to $38.1 million in the current quarter versus a $19.4 million loss last year.

For the nine months ended June 26, 2021, sales were $821.5 million, a 7% increase from the same period last year when sales were $769.5 million. Net earnings were $36.7 million for the nine months compared to $11.7 million last year. Earnings per diluted share was $1.92 for the nine-month period compared to $0.62 last year. Operating income increased 246% to $46.0 million this year from $13.3 million last year. Operating income was impacted by $2.1 million of Covid-19 related costs during this nine-month period.

The overall sales environment improved significantly this quarter benefiting our business across all three segments. Food service venues are approaching pre-Covid capacity levels and more confident consumers are getting out of the house and spending more as the market normalizes. Our Food Service segment rebounded with 68% growth versus last year and exceeded fiscal 2019 sales by 1% led by strength in soft pretzels, churros, handhelds and bakery. Even as our food service business rebounds, we continue to see strength in our Retail segment where sales were just 6% below last year despite lapping a 38% growth in the prior year. Benchmarked against a pre-Covid fiscal 2019, retail sales grew 29% even as consumer trends shift out of the home. The Frozen Beverages business was 83% above prior year for the quarter which was a significant improvement when compared to Q2 of this year where sales were still 32% below the prior year. This growth was led by the amusement, c-store and mass merchandise channels. While theater attendance continues to lag 2019 levels, traffic and average ticket are improving and should further benefit our business down the road. Improved sales volume, product mix and a strong focus on cost efficiencies helped drive improved gross margins and profitability.



Dan Fachner, J&J’s President, commented, “I am so proud of our employees across the business for helping deliver a strong quarter. Our business performance is starting to benefit from an economy that is moving much closer to pre-Covid activities. The strength of our product and brand portfolio enables us to quickly leverage consumer traffic across multiple food service and retail customers. Consumers are embracing the opportunities they missed over the last year whether that is enjoying a SUPERPRETZEL at the game or sipping on an ICEE at the beach with their family. I remain extremely confident in our business and future growth opportunities.”



J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has approximately twenty manufacturing facilities and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The Company has a history of strong sales growth and financial performance and remains focused on opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company

**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended June 26, June 27, June 26, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 324,344 $ 214,563 $ 821,519 $ 769,502 Cost of goods sold 228,170 177,367 614,324 585,002 Gross Profit 96,174 37,196 207,195 184,500 Operating expenses Marketing 20,502 21,952 56,995 68,532 Distribution 27,311 21,272 75,643 69,648 Administrative 10,348 8,374 29,004 28,166 Plant shutdown impairment costs - 5,072 - 5,072 Other general (income) expense (131 ) (54 ) (399 ) (183 ) Total Operating Expenses 58,030 56,616 161,243 171,235 Operating Income (loss) 38,144 (19,420 ) 45,952 13,265 Other (expense) income Investment income (loss) 470 1,300 2,419 2,673 Interest (expense) & other (8 ) (7 ) (19 ) (60 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 38,606 (18,127 ) 48,352 15,878 Income taxes (benefit) 9,713 (5,480 ) 11,620 4,157 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) $ 28,893 $ (12,647 ) $ 36,732 $ 11,721 Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 1.51 $ (0.67 ) $ 1.92 $ 0.62 Weighted average number of diluted shares 19,185 18,888 19,116 19,036 Earnings (loss) per basic share 1.52 $ (0.67 ) $ 1.93 $ 0.62 Weighted average number of basic shares 19,045 18,888 18,996 18,902

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) June 26, 2021 September 26, (unaudited) 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 276,268 $ 195,809 Marketable securities held to maturity 9,902 51,151 Accounts receivable, net 154,845 126,587 Inventories 114,822 108,923 Prepaid expenses and other 11,547 17,087 Total current assets 567,384 499,557 Property, plant and equipment, at cost Land 2,494 2,494 Buildings 26,582 26,582 Plant machinery and equipment 340,693 330,168 Marketing equipment 253,199 250,914 Transportation equipment 10,232 9,966 Office equipment 34,291 33,878 Improvements 45,349 43,264 Construction in progress 28,134 19,995 Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost 740,974 717,261 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 482,056 455,645 Property, plant and equipment, net 258,918 261,616 Other assets Goodwill 121,833 121,833 Other intangible assets, net 79,676 81,622 Marketable securities held to maturity 7,568 16,927 Marketable securities available for sale 11,273 13,976 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,811 58,110 Other 3,083 2,912 Total other assets 275,244 295,380 Total Assets $ 1,101,546 $ 1,056,553 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 252 $ 349 Accounts payable 97,117 73,135 Accrued insurance liability 15,764 13,039 Accrued liabilities 6,890 7,420 Current operating lease liabilities 12,780 13,173 Accrued compensation expense 15,000 16,134 Dividends payable 12,064 10,876 Total current liabilities 159,867 134,126 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 417 368 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 41,573 47,688 Deferred income taxes 64,284 64,413 Other long-term liabilities 375 460 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 19,061,000 and 18,915,000 respectively 69,572 49,268 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,182 ) (15,587 ) Retained Earnings 778,640 775,817 Total stockholders' equity 835,030 809,498 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,101,546 $ 1,056,553

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 26, June 27, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 36,732 $ 11,721 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of fixed assets 36,278 37,353 Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs 2,096 2,516 Share-based compensation 3,252 3,421 Deferred income taxes (188 ) (426 ) (Gain) loss on marketable securities (926 ) 1,746 Plant shutdown impairment costs - 5,072 Other (305 ) (309 ) Changes in assets and liabilities net of effects from purchase of companies (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (27,940 ) 24,634 Increase in inventories (5,964 ) (3,751 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses 5,710 (7,879 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24,823 (7,478 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 73,568 66,620 Investing activities: Payments for purchases of companies, net of cash acquired - (57,197 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (34,456 ) (47,637 ) Purchases of marketable securities - (6,103 ) Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities 54,191 54,125 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 2,079 2,852 Other 42 (72 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 21,856 (54,032 ) Financing activities: Payments to repurchase common stock - (8,972 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock 17,178 6,300 Payments on capitalized lease obligations (48 ) (272 ) Payment of cash dividend (32,719 ) (31,193 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,589 ) (34,137 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 624 (885 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 80,459 (22,434 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 195,809 192,395 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 276,268 $ 169,961

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements.

Three months ended Nine months ended June 26, June 27, June 26, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales to External Customers: Food Service Soft pretzels $ 50,895 $ 21,384 $ 120,359 $ 116,985 Frozen juices and ices 13,927 8,688 30,812 25,222 Churros 20,096 7,321 46,358 38,466 Handhelds 18,971 7,448 56,574 22,084 Bakery 85,706 69,237 257,580 255,016 Other 6,884 2,543 14,546 13,628 Total Food Service $ 196,478 $ 116,621 $ 526,226 $ 471,401 Retail Supermarket Soft pretzels $ 11,193 $ 12,716 $ 40,871 $ 34,874 Frozen juices and ices 36,898 33,322 71,600 59,279 Biscuits 4,562 8,151 18,717 21,759 Handhelds 1,191 3,257 6,215 9,135 Coupon redemption (513 ) (807 ) (2,196 ) (2,216 ) Other 526 863 1,652 1,668 Total Retail Supermarket $ 53,857 $ 57,502 $ 136,859 $ 124,499 Frozen Beverages Beverages $ 42,279 $ 16,456 $ 76,663 $ 83,606 Repair and maintenance service 22,789 17,259 59,903 61,524 Machines revenue 8,404 6,363 20,556 27,254 Other 536 362 1,312 1,218 Total Frozen Beverages $ 74,009 $ 40,440 $ 158,434 $ 173,602 Consolidated Sales $ 324,344 $ 214,563 $ 821,519 $ 769,502 Depreciation and Amortization: Food Service $ 6,817 $ 7,050 $ 20,334 $ 21,208 Retail Supermarket 378 468 1,147 1,156 Frozen Beverages 5,469 5,864 16,893 17,505 Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 12,664 $ 13,382 $ 38,374 $ 39,869 Operating Income: Food Service $ 17,644 $ (18,242 ) $ 29,879 $ 7,743 Retail Supermarket 9,080 7,910 20,167 14,464 Frozen Beverages 11,420 (9,088 ) (4,094 ) (8,942 ) Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 38,144 $ (19,420 ) $ 45,952 $ 13,265 Capital Expenditures: Food Service $ 10,383 $ 7,865 $ 25,915 $ 26,599 Retail Supermarket 93 390 194 1,625 Frozen Beverages 5,151 2,397 8,347 19,413 Total Capital Expenditures $ 15,627 $ 10,652 $ 34,456 $ 47,637 Assets: Food Service $ 779,730 $ 729,331 $ 779,730 $ 729,331 Retail Supermarket 33,405 33,766 33,405 33,766 Frozen Beverages 288,411 294,189 288,411 294,189 Total Assets $ 1,101,546 $ 1,057,286 $ 1,101,546 $ 1,057,286

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated J&J Snack Foods net sales increased $109.8 million or 51% to $324.3 million for the three months ended June 26th, 2021.

FOOD SERVICE

Sales to food service customers increased $79.9 million or 68% in the third quarter to $196.5 million. Food service venues are approaching pre-COVID capacity levels and more confident consumers are leaving their homes and spending more as the market normalizes. Sales accelerated throughout our key channels led by schools, amusement/recreation, restaurants, c-stores and theaters. Soft pretzel sales to food service increased 138% to $50.9 million. Frozen juices and ices sales increased 60% to $13.9 million and Churro sales increased 174% in the quarter to $20.1 million.

Sales of bakery products increased 24% to $85.7 million in the third quarter. Sales of handhelds increased 155% to $19.0 million in the quarter led by the continued success of a new product developed for one of our larger wholesale club customers.

Sales of new products in the first twelve months since their introduction were approximately $11.8 million in the quarter led by the previously noted handheld item. Price increases had a marginal impact on results in the quarter as traffic and volume drove almost all the sales increase compared to last year.



Operating income in our Food Service segment was $17.6 million in the third quarter compared with an operating loss of $18.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating income was primarily due to the increase in sales which improved margin efficiencies and expense leverage.

RETAIL SUPERMARKETS

Sales of products to retail supermarkets decreased $3.6 million or 6% to $53.9 million in the third quarter. The decrease in sales in the current quarter was primarily attributable to the stronger customer demand in the prior year third quarter resulting from the initial responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the prior year third quarter, a surge in demand and sales was experienced related to the effects of the rapid changes in consumer purchasing habits.

Sales of soft pretzels decreased 12% to $11.2 million in the third quarter. Sales of frozen juices and ices increased 11% to $36.9 million in the third quarter. Sales of biscuits decreased 44% to $4.6 million and Handheld sales to retail supermarket customers decreased 63% to $1.2 million in the third quarter.

Price increases and sales of new products had a minimum impact on revenue in the quarter as sales were driven primarily by consumer traffic and volume trends in retail outlets.

Operating income in our Retail Supermarkets segment increased $1.2 million or 15% to $9.1 million in this year’s third quarter driven by improving operating income margins which were approximately 300 basis points better than prior year.

FROZEN BEVERAGES



Frozen beverage and related product sales increased $33.6 million or 83% to $74.0 million in the third quarter. Beverage related sales increased 157% to $42.3 million, with the majority of the increase attributable to the increase in gallon sales. The increase was led by the amusement channel that experienced sales above pre-COVID 19 levels and continued traffic increases in the mass merchandise, QSR and theater channels. The theater channel continued to show improvement this quarter, and while current quarter theater channel sales still lagged 2019 sales by over 50%, it represented a significant improvement over the prior year quarter.

Service revenue increased 32% to $22.8 million in the third quarter as customers accelerated equipment maintenance in the quarter to support the post COVID-19 recovery. Machine revenue (primarily sales of frozen beverage machines) increased 32% to $8.4 million in the third quarter. Retailers are beginning to re-invest again which helped to accelerate machine revenues in the quarter.

Our Frozen Beverage segment generated operating income of $11.4 million in the third quarter compared with an operating loss of $9.1 million in the prior year third quarter. The comparative performance was impacted due to the challenging sales environment in the prior year quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONSOLIDATED

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 29.7% in the three-month period this year and 17.3% last year with the increase largely attributable to the benefit of increased sales, favorable product mix and corresponding margin efficiencies.

Total operating expenses increased $1.4 million in the third quarter, however, as a percentage of sales, total operating expenses decreased to 17.9% from 26.4% in the prior year quarter. Marketing expenses decreased to 6.3% of sales in this year’s quarter from 10.2% last year. Distribution expenses were 8.4% of sales in this year’s quarter compared to 9.9% of sales last year. Administrative expenses were 3.2% of sales this quarter compared to 3.9% last year. Operating expenses in the prior year quarter were also impacted by $5.1 million of plant shutdown impairment costs.



Operating income was $38.1 million in the third quarter compared with an operating loss of $19.4 million in the prior year quarter, largely the result of the aforementioned items.

Our investments generated before tax income of $0.5 million this quarter, a decrease of $0.8 million compared to prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in investments held between periods.

Net earnings in the third quarter were $28.9 million compared with a net loss of $12.6 million in the prior year quarter. Our effective tax rate was 25% in this year’s quarter.



There are many factors which can impact our net earnings from year to year and in the long run, among which are the supply and cost of raw materials and labor, insurance costs, factors impacting sales as noted above, the continuing consolidation of our customers, our ability to manage our manufacturing, marketing and distribution activities, our ability to make and integrate acquisitions and changes in tax laws and interest rates.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.