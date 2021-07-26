Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results For Q2 2021

BATON ROUGE, La., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including net income of $17.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, an increase of $5.1 million and $0.25, respectively, from the prior quarter ended March 31, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $18.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, an increase of $6.1 million and $0.29, respectively, from prior quarter ended March 31, 2021.
“Our second quarter results included a number of successes that bode well for our progress over the remainder of 2021,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “Business demand was strong, resulting in record loan growth. This growth was driven primarily by our Dallas region which now accounts for approximately 18% of our company’s credit exposure. We sold the bulk of our SBA PPP portfolio, enabling us to re-position our go-forward asset mix and enhance our capital levels. We continued to attract talented teammates, both lifting out a team of bankers in New Orleans and adding an LPO in Ruston. These actions on top of integration of the Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC investment management group give me confidence that our company is well positioned to continue building off this quarter’s momentum.”
On July 22, 2021, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the second quarter in the amount of $0.12 per share, same as the prior quarter, to the common shareholders of record as of August 15, 2021. The dividend will be paid on August 31, 2021, or as soon thereafter as practicable.
Quarterly Highlights
- Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) Acquisition. On April 1, 2021, Business First completed its acquisition of SSW and has substantially integrated the business as of June 30, 2021.
- Loan Growth. Total loans held for investment at June 30, 2021, were $2.9 billion, a decrease of $187.1 million compared to March 31, 2021. The decrease was attributable to a net decrease in Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans within the commercial portfolio of $360.1 million, due to $116.5 million in forgiveness and a portfolio sale of $243.6 million in outstanding principal balance. Excluding the net decrease in SBA PPP loans, total loans held for investment increased for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, by 6.52%, or 26.06% annualized. The loan growth, excluding SBA PPP loans, was largely attributable to our Dallas, Tx. market.
- Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Portfolio Sale. Business First sold the majority of its SBA PPP loan portfolio on June 28, 2021, with an outstanding principal balance of $243.6 million, at par, recognizing the remaining net deferred fees and costs as a $9.2 million pre-tax gain on sale. At June 30, 2021, Business First’s remaining SBA PPP loan portfolio had an outstanding balance of $25.7 million.
- New Loan Production Office (LPO) Activity. Business First opened a new LPO in Ruston, La. during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Additionally, Business First hired five new producers during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, in the New Orleans market, with plans to open a new LPO in New Orleans/Metairie, La. in Q3 2021.
- Stock Repurchases. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Business First repurchased approximately 83,504 shares of its common stock at a weighted average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total cost of $1.9 million.
Financial Condition
June 30, 2021, Compared to March 31, 2021
Loans
Loans held for investment decreased $187.1 million, or 6.15% (24.60% annualized), for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was attributable to a net decrease in SBA PPP loans within the commercial portfolio of $360.1 million due to $116.5 million in forgiveness and a portfolio sale of $243.6 million in outstanding principal balances. Year to date annualized loan growth was (9.12%), inclusive of SBA PPP loans. As of June 30, 2021, SBA PPP loans with an unpaid principal balance of $25.7 million remained outstanding.
Excluding the net decrease in SBA PPP loans, total loans held for investment increased for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, by 6.52%, or 26.06% annualized. Year to date annualized loan growth was 11.45% excluding SBA PPP loans.
Credit Quality
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.44% as of March 31, 2021, to 0.40% as of June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.52% as of March 31, 2021, to 0.42% as of June 30, 2021. The decreases in nonperforming loans were partially attributable to charge-offs of $861,000. The decrease in nonperforming assets included the sale of three former banking centers which resulted in a $2.3 million balance decrease.
Total Shareholders’ Equity
Book value per common share was $20.78 at June 30, 2021, compared to $20.03 at March 31, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $17.24 at June 30, 2021, compared to $16.99 at March 31, 2021.
June 30, 2021, Compared to June 30, 2020
Loans
Total loans held for investment decreased by $139.9 million compared to June 30, 2020, or (4.67)%, primarily due to the forgiveness and portfolio sale of SBA PPP loans. Excluding SBA PPP loans, loans increased $229.7 million, or 8.84%.
Credit Quality
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment increased from 0.39% as of June 30, 2020, to 0.40% as of June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.49% as of June 30, 2020, to 0.42% as of June 30, 2021. The slight increase in the nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment was due to the lower SBA PPP loan balance as of June 30, 2021, as nonperforming assets decreased $1.3 million since June 30, 2020.
Total Shareholders’ Equity
Book value per common share was $20.78 at June 30, 2021, compared to $18.69 at June 30, 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $17.24 at June 30, 2021, compared to $15.59 at June 30, 2020, an increase of 10.58%.
Results of Operations
Second Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2021
Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income was $17.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increases, $5.1 million and $0.25, respectively, were largely attributable to the $10.0 million gain on sale of loans, primarily attributable to a $9.2 million gain recognized upon the sale of SBA PPP loans with an outstanding principal balance of $243.6 million, $1.5 million increase in Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) equity investment income and an increase of $873,000 in brokerage commissions due to the acquisition of SSW, offset by increases in other expenses of $4.1 million and taxes of $1.8 million.
On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $18.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $12.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, included $938,000 in occupancy and bank premises expenses attributable to hurricane damage and a $540,000 loss on sales of former premises and equipment within other income, compared to $350,000 in occupancy and bank premises expenses attributable to hurricane damage for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Interest Income
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net interest income totaled $37.9 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.87% and 3.68%, respectively, compared to $40.3 million, 4.23% and 4.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 5.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 4.65% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The reduction in interest income was largely attributable to lower discount accretion on the acquired loan portfolio, a $1.4 million decrease, and less yield on the SBA PPP portfolio due to lower forgiveness caused by the $243.6 million portfolio sale during the quarter, as well as increased interest expense due to the full impact of subordinated debt issued during 2021.
Net interest margin and net interest spread were negatively impacted for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, by $1.4 million less in loan discount accretion on the acquired loan portfolio, 15 basis points each, and $1.5 million less in SBA PPP origination fees, 16 basis points each, and an increase in the overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) due to the full impact of the 2021 subordinated debt issuances, six and seven basis points, respectively.
The average loan yield (excluding SBA PPP loans) was impacted by the origination of loans at lower rates than payoffs during the quarter, as well as lower loan discount accretion on the acquired loan portfolio.
Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.6 million) were 3.71% and 3.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.91% and 3.73% (excluding loan discount accretion of $3.1 million) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Interest Expense
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) increased by four basis points, from 0.41% to 0.45%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in cost of funds was largely attributable to the increased expense associated with the issuances of subordinated debt in 2021.
Other Income
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, other income was impacted by a $10.0 million increase in gain on sale of loans, primarily associated with the $9.2 million gain on the sale of the SBA PPP portfolio, an increase of income from SBIC investments of $1.5 million, and an increase in brokerage commissions of $873,000 as result of the SSW acquisition, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Other Expenses
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, other expenses were impacted by additional salaries and employee benefits of $1.8 million, partially attributed to annual merit increases, the addition of new employees, including SSW, and $488,000 in payroll taxes on restricted stock grants, $465,000 increases in both occupancy and bank premises, impacted by $938,000 in hurricane damage expense, and data processing, respectively. The other expense category also increased $1.1 million, impacted by $477,000 in reserves for unfunded commitments.
Provision for Loan Losses
During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.2 million, compared to $3.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was driven primarily by the additional reserves ($1.4 million) required on a single energy-related loan which was transferred to nonaccrual during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets and equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.58% and 16.57%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 1.15% and 11.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Both returns were impacted by higher net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, mainly attributable to the gain on sale of the SBA PPP portfolio.
Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020
Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income was $17.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share were largely attributable to the increases in net interest income related to the acquisition of Pedestal on May 1, 2020, origination of SBA PPP loans, lower costs of funds, and decrease in the provision for loan losses, as well as a $9.2 million gain on sale resulting from the SBA PPP loan portfolio within other income.
On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $18.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $7.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, included $938,000 in occupancy and bank premises expenses attributable to hurricane damage and $540,000 losses on sales of former premises and equipment within other income, compared to $6.6 million in acquisition-related expenses incurred during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Interest Income
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net interest income totaled $37.9 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.87% and 3.68%, respectively, compared to $30.9 million, 3.89% and 3.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 5.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in interest income was largely attributable to higher average balances in loans, due to the Pedestal acquisition and origination of SBA PPP loans, and increase in securities due to the increase in deposits and excess cash.
Average yield on total interest-earning assets, net interest margin, and net interest spread were negatively impacted for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, by lower yielding loans and securities, offset partially by lower deposit and borrowing costs.
Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.6 million) were 3.71% and 3.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.71% and 3.41% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Interest Expense
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by 32 basis points, from 0.77% to 0.45%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily attributable to an overall reduction in interest rates on deposit offerings and reduction in FHLB advance balances, offset by an increase in subordinated debt balances.
Other Income
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the increase in other income was largely attributable to the gain on sale of loans of $10.0 million, generally attributable to the $9.2 million gain on the sale of the SBA PPP loan portfolio, as well as increases in debit card and ATM fee income, $818,000, and brokerage commissions, $1.2 million, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Other Expenses
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the increase in other expense was largely attributable to the increase in occupancy and bank premises, data processing, and other expenses compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Occupancy and bank premises expense was impacted by $938,000 in hurricane damage expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, while data processing increased due to the volume from the Pedestal acquisition and organic growth. Other expenses increased due to increased consulting and business development costs and other miscellaneous expenses due to the expansion of Business First following the Pedestal acquisition on May 1, 2020, and various other items.
Provision for Loan Losses
During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.2 million compared to $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The reserve for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was impacted significantly by the estimated impact on the general economy of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.
Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets and return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.58% and 16.57%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from 0.23% and 2.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Both returns were positively impacted by higher net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK operates 43 full-service Banking Centers and one Loan Production Office in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees. Visit www.b1BANK.com for more information. Business First’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BFST.”
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Actual results will also be significantly impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, among other effects: the impact of the public health crisis; the extent and duration of closures of businesses, including our branches, vendors and customers; the operation of financial markets; employment levels; market liquidity; the impact of various actions taken in response by the U.S. federal government, the Federal Reserve, other banking regulators, state and local governments; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses in relation to potential losses in our loan portfolio; and the impact that all of these factors have on our borrowers, other customers, vendors and counterparties. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
Additional Information
For additional information on Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Balance Sheet Ratios
|Loans (HFI) to Deposits
|76.66
|%
|78.83
|%
|96.46
|%
|Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio
|9.97
|%
|9.38
|%
|12.88
|%
|Loans Receivable Held for Investment
|Commercial (1)
|$
|660,691
|$
|962,099
|$
|1,026,596
|Real Estate:
|Construction and Land
|454,055
|418,234
|333,675
|Farmland
|77,133
|52,861
|57,498
|1-4 Family Residential
|459,037
|460,907
|495,827
|Multi-Family Residential
|89,796
|77,390
|59,213
|Nonfarm Nonresidential
|1,002,707
|966,416
|914,601
|Total Real Estate
|2,082,728
|1,975,808
|1,860,814
|Consumer (1)
|111,467
|104,071
|107,402
|Total Loans (Held for Investment)
|$
|2,854,886
|$
|3,041,978
|$
|2,994,812
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Balance, Beginning of Period
|$
|25,251
|$
|22,024
|$
|13,319
|Charge-offs – Quarterly
|(861
|)
|(309
|)
|(98
|)
|Recoveries – Quarterly
|71
|177
|51
|Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly
|2,241
|3,359
|5,443
|Balance, End of Period
|$
|26,702
|$
|25,251
|$
|18,715
|Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.94
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.62
|%
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Total Loans
|0.03
|%
|-0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Remaining Loan Purchase Discount
|$
|30,900
|$
|32,517
|$
|44,302
|Nonperforming Assets
|Nonperforming Loans:
|Nonaccrual Loans (2)
|$
|10,568
|$
|11,956
|$
|11,433
|Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (2)
|893
|1,479
|317
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|11,461
|13,435
|11,750
|Other Nonperforming Assets:
|Other Real Estate Owned
|5,890
|8,851
|7,642
|Other Nonperforming Assets:
|665
|623
|179
|Total Other Nonperforming Assets
|6,555
|9,474
|7,821
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|18,016
|$
|22,909
|$
|19,571
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.40
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.39
|%
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
|0.42
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.49
|%
|(1) Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans accounted for $25.7 million of the Commercial portfolio as of June 30, 2021. SBA PPP loans accounted for $385.8 million and $0.1 million of the Commercial and Consumer portfolios, respectively, as of March 31, 2021. SBA PPP loans accounted for $389.9 million and $5.5 million of the Commercial and Consumer portfolios, respectively, as of June 30, 2020.
|(2) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Per Share Data
|Basic Earnings per Common Share
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.11
|$
|1.44
|$
|0.42
|Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|0.84
|0.59
|0.11
|1.43
|0.42
|Dividends per Common Share
|0.12
|0.10
|0.10
|0.22
|0.20
|Book Value per Common Share
|20.78
|20.03
|18.69
|20.78
|18.69
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|20,707,313
|20,621,930
|18,108,068
|20,664,857
|15,710,611
|Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
|20,827,786
|20,738,013
|18,121,958
|20,783,135
|15,776,376
|End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
|20,740,759
|20,804,753
|20,667,237
|20,740,759
|20,667,237
|Annualized Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
|1.58
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.23
|%
|1.37
|%
|0.46
|%
|Return on Average Equity
|16.57
|%
|11.86
|%
|2.35
|%
|14.23
|%
|4.13
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.87
|%
|4.23
|%
|3.89
|%
|4.05
|%
|3.91
|%
|Net Interest Spread
|3.68
|%
|4.06
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.87
|%
|3.57
|%
|Efficiency Ratio (1)
|56.20
|%
|59.40
|%
|77.40
|%
|57.64
|%
|75.44
|%
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets
|$
|4,399,911
|$
|4,276,430
|$
|3,496,074
|$
|4,338,170
|$
|2,870,329
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity
|420,640
|415,896
|349,634
|418,267
|317,486
|Other Expenses
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|$
|16,753
|$
|14,926
|$
|17,621
|$
|31,679
|$
|27,056
|Occupancy and Bank Premises
|2,276
|1,811
|1,370
|4,087
|2,430
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,686
|1,593
|1,073
|3,279
|1,674
|Data Processing
|2,288
|1,823
|1,055
|4,111
|1,707
|FDIC Assessment Fees
|436
|509
|272
|945
|419
|Legal and Other Professional Fees
|905
|741
|543
|1,646
|937
|Advertising and Promotions
|624
|477
|334
|1,101
|640
|Utilities and Communications
|636
|575
|645
|1,211
|962
|Ad Valorem Shares Tax
|675
|700
|450
|1,375
|825
|Directors' Fees
|194
|188
|100
|382
|174
|Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs
|178
|379
|51
|557
|304
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses
|94
|10
|1,726
|104
|2,874
|Other
|4,371
|3,231
|2,557
|7,602
|4,438
|Total Other Expenses
|$
|31,116
|$
|26,963
|$
|27,797
|$
|58,079
|$
|44,440
|Other Income
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|$
|1,683
|$
|1,567
|$
|1,163
|$
|3,250
|$
|2,094
|Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities
|(50
|)
|(5
|)
|-
|(55
|)
|25
|Debit card and ATM Fee Income
|1,777
|1,336
|959
|3,113
|1,366
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income
|355
|318
|255
|673
|452
|Gain (Loss) on Sales of Loans
|10,042
|(21
|)
|7
|10,021
|184
|Mortgage Origination Income
|241
|229
|126
|470
|241
|Brokerage Commission
|1,416
|543
|236
|1,959
|256
|Correspondent Bank Income
|123
|143
|32
|266
|141
|Participation Fee Income
|240
|247
|46
|487
|113
|Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned
|(575
|)
|46
|(19
|)
|(529
|)
|132
|Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets
|(9
|)
|117
|-
|108
|-
|Pass-through Income from SBIC Partnerships
|1,602
|53
|1,624
|1,655
|2,004
|Other
|531
|510
|567
|1,041
|792
|Total Other Income
|$
|17,376
|$
|5,083
|$
|4,996
|$
|22,459
|$
|7,800
|(1) Non-GAAP: Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Assets
|Cash and Due From Banks
|$
|130,769
|$
|355,257
|$
|116,021
|Federal Funds Sold
|232,391
|105,595
|40,329
|Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values
|882,802
|721,224
|583,118
|Mortgage Loans Held for Sale
|1,834
|2,298
|456
|Loans and Lease Receivable
|2,854,886
|3,041,978
|2,994,812
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(26,702
|)
|(25,251
|)
|(18,715
|)
|Net Loans and Lease Receivable
|2,828,184
|3,016,727
|2,976,097
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|57,576
|57,931
|63,959
|Accrued Interest Receivable
|20,841
|25,910
|33,844
|Other Equity Securities
|14,043
|12,584
|18,681
|Other Real Estate Owned
|5,890
|8,851
|7,642
|Cash Value of Life Insurance
|60,703
|60,348
|44,542
|Deferred Taxes, Net
|4,652
|5,536
|6,858
|Goodwill
|60,062
|53,753
|53,649
|Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles
|13,271
|9,406
|10,389
|Other Assets
|10,941
|8,166
|5,553
|Total Assets
|$
|4,323,959
|$
|4,443,586
|$
|3,961,138
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing
|$
|1,175,624
|$
|1,186,625
|$
|985,537
|Interest-Bearing
|2,548,599
|2,672,109
|2,265,485
|Total Deposits
|3,724,223
|3,858,734
|3,251,022
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|25,837
|21,419
|25,391
|Short-Term Borrowings
|20
|20
|6,145
|Long-Term Borrowings
|-
|-
|7,797
|Payroll Protection Program Liquidity Facility
|-
|-
|107,076
|Subordinated Debt
|81,427
|77,500
|25,000
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings
|28,023
|33,073
|118,177
|Accrued Interest Payable
|1,938
|1,941
|3,920
|Other Liabilities
|26,485
|29,198
|25,274
|Total Liabilities
|3,892,953
|4,026,885
|3,574,802
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common Stock
|20,741
|20,805
|20,667
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|299,014
|300,282
|297,606
|Retained Earnings
|104,382
|89,441
|59,850
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
|6,869
|6,173
|8,213
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|431,006
|416,701
|386,336
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|4,323,959
|$
|4,443,586
|$
|3,961,138
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|$
|39,135
|$
|41,419
|$
|34,636
|$
|80,554
|$
|58,779
|Interest and Dividends on Securities
|3,189
|2,802
|2,175
|5,991
|3,906
|Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks
|27
|41
|80
|68
|222
|Total Interest Income
|42,351
|44,262
|36,891
|86,613
|62,907
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Deposits
|3,235
|3,243
|4,795
|6,478
|9,481
|Interest on Borrowings
|1,171
|718
|1,177
|1,889
|2,296
|Total Interest Expense
|4,406
|3,961
|5,972
|8,367
|11,777
|Net Interest Income
|37,945
|40,301
|30,919
|78,246
|51,130
|Provision for Loan Losses:
|2,241
|3,359
|5,443
|5,600
|6,810
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|35,704
|36,942
|25,476
|72,646
|44,320
|Other Income:
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|1,683
|1,567
|1,163
|3,250
|2,094
|Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities
|(50
|)
|(5
|)
|-
|(55
|)
|25
|Gain (Loss) on Sales of Loans
|10,042
|(21
|)
|7
|10,021
|184
|Other Income
|5,701
|3,542
|3,826
|9,243
|5,497
|Total Other Income
|17,376
|5,083
|4,996
|22,459
|7,800
|Other Expenses:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|16,753
|14,926
|17,621
|31,679
|27,056
|Occupancy and Equipment Expense
|4,264
|3,717
|2,888
|7,981
|4,779
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expense
|94
|10
|1,726
|104
|2,874
|Other Expenses
|10,005
|8,310
|5,562
|18,315
|9,731
|Total Other Expenses
|31,116
|26,963
|27,797
|58,079
|44,440
|Income Before Income Taxes:
|21,964
|15,062
|2,675
|37,026
|7,680
|Provision for Income Taxes:
|4,536
|2,733
|623
|7,269
|1,129
|Net Income:
|$
|17,428
|$
|12,329
|$
|2,052
|$
|29,757
|$
|6,551
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest Earned /
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest Earned /
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest Earned /
|Average
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Yield / Rate
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Yield / Rate
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Yield / Rate
|Assets
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP)
|$
|2,814,593
|$
|36,116
|5.13
|%
|$
|2,643,668
|$
|36,538
|5.53
|%
|$
|2,304,438
|$
|32,306
|5.61
|%
|SBA PPP Loans
|242,015
|3,019
|4.99
|%
|374,958
|$
|4,881
|5.21
|%
|321,127
|2,330
|2.90
|%
|Securities Available for Sale
|801,268
|3,189
|1.59
|%
|691,476
|2,802
|1.62
|%
|481,422
|2,175
|1.81
|%
|Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks
|62,693
|27
|0.17
|%
|101,233
|41
|0.16
|%
|69,169
|80
|0.46
|%
|Total Interest-Earning Assets
|3,920,569
|42,351
|4.32
|%
|3,811,335
|44,262
|4.65
|%
|3,176,156
|36,891
|4.65
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(26,032
|)
|(22,709
|)
|(13,606
|)
|Noninterest-Earning Assets
|505,374
|487,804
|333,524
|Total Assets
|$
|4,399,911
|$
|42,351
|$
|4,276,430
|$
|44,262
|$
|3,496,074
|$
|36,891
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|2,615,241
|$
|3,235
|0.49
|%
|$
|2,584,263
|$
|3,243
|0.50
|%
|$
|1,994,680
|$
|4,795
|0.96
|%
|Subordinated Debt
|81,427
|1,015
|4.99
|%
|28,450
|459
|6.45
|%
|25,000
|422
|6.75
|%
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|5,000
|43
|3.44
|%
|5,000
|42
|3.36
|%
|3,333
|8
|0.96
|%
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
|32,887
|108
|1.31
|%
|37,022
|111
|1.20
|%
|129,441
|526
|1.63
|%
|Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|76,902
|72
|0.37
|%
|Other Borrowings
|24,909
|5
|0.08
|%
|31,696
|106
|1.34
|%
|32,975
|149
|1.81
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|2,759,464
|4,406
|0.64
|%
|2,686,431
|3,961
|0.59
|%
|2,262,331
|5,972
|1.06
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|1,191,900
|$
|1,146,950
|$
|852,608
|Other Liabilities
|27,907
|27,153
|31,501
|Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
|1,219,807
|1,174,103
|884,109
|Shareholders' Equity:
|420,640
|415,896
|349,634
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|4,399,911
|$
|4,276,430
|$
|3,496,074
|Net Interest Spread
|3.68
|%
|4.06
|%
|3.59
|%
|Net Interest Income
|$
|37,945
|$
|40,301
|$
|30,919
|Net Interest Margin
|3.87
|%
|4.23
|%
|3.89
|%
|Overall Cost of Funds
|0.45
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.77
|%
|NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest Earned /
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest Earned /
|Average
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Yield / Rate
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Yield / Rate
|Assets
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP)
|$
|2,729,130
|$
|72,654
|5.32
|%
|$
|2,022,312
|$
|56,449
|5.58
|%
|SBA PPP Loans
|308,487
|7,900
|5.12
|%
|160,564
|2,330
|2.90
|%
|Securities Available for Sale
|746,372
|5,991
|1.61
|%
|384,041
|3,906
|2.03
|%
|Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks
|81,963
|68
|0.17
|%
|48,962
|222
|0.91
|%
|Total Interest-Earning Assets
|3,865,952
|86,613
|4.48
|%
|2,615,879
|62,907
|4.81
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(24,371
|)
|(12,905
|)
|Noninterest-Earning Assets
|496,589
|267,355
|Total Assets
|$
|4,338,170
|$
|86,613
|$
|2,870,329
|$
|62,907
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|2,599,751
|$
|6,478
|0.50
|%
|$
|1,668,446
|$
|9,481
|1.14
|%
|Subordinated Debt
|54,939
|1,474
|5.37
|%
|25,000
|844
|6.75
|%
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|5,000
|85
|3.40
|%
|1,667
|8
|0.96
|%
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
|34,954
|219
|1.25
|%
|113,882
|1,023
|1.80
|%
|Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|38,451
|72
|0.37
|%
|Other Borrowings
|28,302
|111
|0.78
|%
|50,050
|349
|1.39
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|2,722,946
|8,367
|0.61
|%
|1,897,496
|11,777
|1.24
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|1,169,425
|629,321
|Other Liabilities
|27,532
|26,026
|Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
|1,196,957
|655,347
|Shareholders' Equity
|418,267
|317,486
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|4,338,170
|$
|2,870,329
|Net Interest Spread
|3.87%
|3.57%
|Net Interest Income
|$
|78,246
|$
|51,130
|Net Interest Margin
|4.05%
|3.91%
|Overall Cost of Funds
|0.43%
|0.93%
|NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|42,351
|$
|44,262
|$
|36,891
|$
|86,613
|$
|62,907
|Core interest income
|42,351
|44,262
|36,891
|86,613
|62,907
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|4,406
|3,961
|5,972
|8,367
|11,777
|Core interest expense
|4,406
|3,961
|5,972
|8,367
|11,777
|Provision for Loan Losses: (b)
|Provision for loan losses
|2,241
|3,359
|5,443
|5,600
|6,810
|Core provision expense
|2,241
|3,359
|5,443
|5,600
|6,810
|Other Income:
|Other income
|17,376
|5,083
|4,996
|22,459
|7,800
|(Gains) 1osses on former bank premises and equipment
|540
|-
|-
|540
|(126
|)
|(Gains) 1osses on sale of securities
|50
|5
|-
|55
|(25
|)
|Core other income
|17,966
|5,088
|4,996
|23,054
|7,649
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|31,116
|26,963
|27,797
|58,079
|44,440
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|(94
|)
|(10
|)
|(6,573
|)
|(104
|)
|(7,785
|)
|Stock option exercises - excess taxes (founder's grants)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(71
|)
|Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair
|(938
|)
|(350
|)
|-
|(1,288
|)
|-
|Core other expense
|30,084
|26,603
|21,224
|-
|56,687
|36,584
|Pre-Tax Income: (a)
|Pre-tax income
|21,964
|15,062
|2,675
|37,026
|7,680
|(Gains) 1osses on former bank premises and equipment
|540
|-
|-
|540
|(126
|)
|(Gains) 1osses on sale of securities
|50
|5
|-
|55
|(25
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|94
|10
|6,573
|104
|7,785
|Stock option exercises - excess taxes (founder's grants)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|71
|Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair
|938
|350
|-
|1,288
|-
|Core pre-tax income
|23,586
|15,427
|9,248
|39,013
|15,385
|Provision for Income Taxes: (1)
|Provision for income taxes
|4,536
|2,733
|623
|7,269
|1,129
|Tax on (gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment
|113
|-
|-
|113
|(26
|)
|Tax on (gains) losses on sale of securities
|11
|1
|-
|12
|(5
|)
|Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)
|20
|2
|1,275
|22
|1,366
|Tax on stock option exercises (founder's grants)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|601
|Tax on occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair
|197
|74
|-
|271
|-
|Core provision for income taxes
|4,877
|2,810
|1,898
|7,687
|3,065
|Net Income:
|Net income
|17,428
|12,329
|2,052
|29,757
|6,551
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax
|427
|-
|-
|427
|(100
|)
|(Gains) losses on sale of securities, net of tax
|39
|4
|-
|43
|(20
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|74
|8
|5,298
|82
|6,419
|Stock option exercises, net of tax (founder's grants)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(530
|)
|Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair, net of tax
|741
|277
|-
|1,018
|-
|Core net income
|$
|18,709
|$
|12,618
|$
|7,350
|$
|31,327
|$
|12,320
|Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (a+b)
|$
|24,205
|$
|18,421
|$
|8,118
|$
|42,626
|$
|14,490
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment
|540
|-
|-
|540
|(126
|)
|(Gains) losses on sale of securities
|50
|5
|-
|55
|(25
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|94
|10
|6,573
|104
|7,785
|Stock option exercises (founder's grants)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|71
|Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair
|938
|350
|-
|1,288
|-
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|$
|25,827
|$
|18,786
|$
|14,691
|$
|44,613
|$
|22,195
|Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
|20,827,786
|20,738,013
|18,121,958
|20,783,135
|15,776,376
|Diluted Earnings Per Share:
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.11
|$
|1.43
|$
|0.42
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax
|0.02
|-
|-
|0.02
|(0.01
|)
|(Gains) losses on sale of securities, net of tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|0.00
|0.40
|Stock option exercises (founder's grants)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.03
|)
|Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair, net of tax
|0.04
|0.02
|-
|0.06
|-
|Core diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.41
|$
|1.51
|$
|0.78
|Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.16
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.45
|$
|2.05
|$
|0.92
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment
|0.03
|-
|-
|0.03
|(0.01
|)
|(Gains) losses on sale of securities
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|0.01
|0.50
|Stock option exercises (founder's grants)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.00
|Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair
|0.05
|0.02
|-
|0.06
|-
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.24
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.81
|$
|2.15
|$
|1.41
|(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21% for 2021 and 2020. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
|(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets
|$
|4,399,911
|$
|4,276,430
|$
|3,496,074
|$
|4,338,170
|$
|2,870,329
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity
|$
|420,640
|$
|415,896
|$
|349,634
|$
|418,267
|$
|317,486
|Net Income:
|Net income
|$
|17,428
|$
|12,329
|$
|2,052
|$
|29,757
|$
|6,551
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax
|427
|-
|-
|427
|(100
|)
|(Gains) losses on sale of securities, net of tax
|39
|4
|-
|43
|(20
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|74
|8
|5,298
|82
|6,419
|Stock option exercises, net of tax (founder's grants)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(530
|)
|Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair, net of tax
|741
|277
|-
|1,018
|-
|Core net income
|$
|18,709
|$
|12,618
|$
|7,350
|$
|31,327
|$
|12,320
|Return on average assets
|1.58
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.23
|%
|1.37
|%
|0.46
|%
|Core return on average assets
|1.70
|%
|1.18
|%
|0.84
|%
|1.44
|%
|0.86
|%
|Return on equity
|16.57
|%
|11.86
|%
|2.35
|%
|14.23
|%
|4.13
|%
|Core return on average equity
|17.79
|%
|12.14
|%
|8.41
|%
|14.98
|%
|7.76
|%
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|42,351
|$
|44,262
|$
|36,891
|$
|86,613
|$
|62,907
|Core interest income
|42,351
|44,262
|36,891
|86,613
|62,907
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|4,406
|3,961
|5,972
|8,367
|11,777
|Core interest expense
|4,406
|3,961
|5,972
|8,367
|11,777
|Other Income:
|Other income
|17,376
|5,083
|4,996
|22,459
|7,800
|(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment
|540
|-
|-
|540
|(126
|)
|(Gains) losses on sale of securities
|50
|5
|-
|55
|(25
|)
|Core other income
|17,966
|5,088
|4,996
|23,054
|7,649
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|31,116
|26,963
|27,797
|58,079
|44,440
|Acquisition-related expenses
|(94
|)
|(10
|)
|(6,573
|)
|(104
|)
|(7,785
|)
|Stock option exercises - excess taxes (founder's grants)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(71
|)
|Occupancy and bank premises - hurricane repair
|(938
|)
|(350
|)
|-
|(1,288
|)
|-
|Core other expense
|$
|30,084
|$
|26,603
|$
|21,224
|$
|56,687
|$
|36,584
|Efficiency Ratio:
|Other expense (a)
|$
|31,116
|$
|26,963
|$
|27,797
|$
|58,079
|$
|44,440
|Core other expense (c)
|$
|30,084
|$
|26,603
|$
|21,224
|$
|56,687
|$
|36,584
|Net interest and other income (1) (b)
|$
|55,371
|$
|45,389
|$
|35,915
|$
|100,760
|$
|58,905
|Core net interest and other income (1) (d)
|$
|55,911
|$
|45,389
|$
|35,915
|$
|101,300
|$
|58,779
|Efficiency ratio (a/b)
|56.20
|%
|59.40
|%
|77.40
|%
|57.64
|%
|75.44
|%
|Core efficiency ratio (c/d)
|53.81
|%
|58.61
|%
|59.10
|%
|55.96
|%
|62.24
|%
|Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets
|$
|3,920,569
|$
|3,811,335
|$
|3,176,156
|$
|3,865,952
|$
|2,615,879
|Net Interest Income:
|Net interest income
|$
|37,945
|$
|40,301
|$
|30,919
|$
|78,246
|$
|51,130
|Loan discount accretion
|(1,617
|)
|(3,063
|)
|(1,465
|)
|(4,680
|)
|(1,755
|)
|Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion
|$
|36,328
|$
|37,238
|$
|29,454
|$
|73,566
|$
|49,375
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.87
|%
|4.23
|%
|3.89
|%
|4.05
|%
|3.91
|%
|Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|3.71
|%
|3.91
|%
|3.71
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.78
|%
|Net interest spread
|3.68
|%
|4.06
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.87
|%
|3.57
|%
|Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion
|3.52
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.41
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.43
|%
|(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
|(2) Calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|431,006
|$
|416,701
|$
|386,336
|Goodwill
|(60,062
|)
|(53,753
|)
|(53,649
|)
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(13,271
|)
|(9,406
|)
|(10,389
|)
|Total tangible common equity
|$
|357,673
|$
|353,542
|$
|322,298
|Total Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|4,323,959
|$
|4,443,586
|$
|3,961,138
|Goodwill
|(60,062
|)
|(53,753
|)
|(53,649
|)
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(13,271
|)
|(9,406
|)
|(10,389
|)
|Total tangible assets
|$
|4,250,626
|$
|4,380,427
|$
|3,897,100
|Common shares outstanding
|20,740,759
|20,804,753
|20,667,237
|Book value per common share
|$
|20.78
|$
|20.03
|$
|18.69
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|17.24
|$
|16.99
|$
|15.59
|Common equity to total assets
|9.97
|%
|9.38
|%
|9.75
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.41
|%
|8.07
|%
|8.27
|%