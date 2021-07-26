Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 15, 2021

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of July 15, 2021, short interest in 2,732 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totalled 8,537,253,537 shares compared with 8,643,173,593 shares in 2,706 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of June 30, 2021. The mid-month July short interest represents 2.95 days compared with 2.85 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,003 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totalled 2,385,031,693 shares at the end of the settlement date of July 15, 2021 compared with 2,350,036,134 shares in 1,978 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.25 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.35.

In summary, short interest in all 4,735 Nasdaq® securities totalled 10,922,285,230 shares at the June 30, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,684 issues and 10,993,209,727 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.27 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.30 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx

or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp .

