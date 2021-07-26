Wencor Group hires Scott Herndon as President of Defense to lead its aerospace government and military efforts

Peachtree City, GA, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wencor Group (“Wencor”), a leading solutions provider to the aerospace aftermarket, announced today that Scott Herndon has joined the company in the newly created role of President of Defense.

The new role, leading Wencor’s aerospace government and military efforts, will leverage Scott’s deep and diverse aerospace knowledge. Scott’s vast experience focused on defense supply chain management solutions (SCM), parts distribution of hardware and specialty products, as well as defense support and service program development direct to tier one and sub contract customers will further strengthen Wencor’s platform.

“We look forward to Scott leading our defense strategy and growing our core offerings of aftermarket distribution, maintenance, repair and overhaul, engineering services, and value-added services into the defense markets. This will further empower us to offer enhanced solutions to better serve our customers and supplier partners,” said Shawn Trogdon, Wencor’s Chief Executive Officer. “Wencor has serviced the defense market for over 60 years and has a strong history of top performance on behalf of our customers. We are excited to have Scott join our team and drive performance to the next level,” added Shawn.

Scott has over 30 years of commercial and defense aerospace experience. Most recently, he held leadership and executive positions at KLX Aerospace where he served as the VP of Military Sales and Marketing. Previously, Scott was an owner and CEO/President of Herndon Products LLC, where he was responsible for all aspects of the business. He has also worked as a VP and General Manager at Allied Signal and held executive roles at P.B. Herndon Company. Scott has developed extensive relationships throughout his aerospace career with both customers and supply partners. He has founded and built two successful companies where he developed, implemented and executed the vision and growth strategy of those companies.

“Wencor has an extensive history of providing significant value to its commercial Airlines, MROs & OEMs through high-quality FAA approved parts, distribution, kitting, and component MRO. Wencor has all the tools in place to provide those same capabilities to the defense markets through distribution partners, kitting, value-added services, FAA approved SARS and component MRO,” said Scott Herndon. “I am excited to be joining the Wencor team and leading its defense strategy. Not many companies have the extensive reach and solutions offerings as Wencor. The value proposition Wencor provides resonates now more than ever as we navigate through the aerospace recovery,” Scott continued.

Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Studies from the Saint Louis University.

About Wencor

Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA, and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost-effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations, and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Wencor, Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings, and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Miami, Seattle, California, Alabama, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit www.wencor.com.