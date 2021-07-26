Lumos Pharma Appoints Pediatric Endocrinologist Experienced in Clinical Research and Pharmaceutical Development, Mark Bach, M.D., Ph.D., to Clinical Scientific Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that Mark Bach, M.D., Ph.D., accepted his appointment to the Company’s Clinical Scientific Advisory Board (CSAB) effective July 15, 2021. Dr. Bach joins the Company’s accomplished advisory board comprised of noted pediatric endocrinologists, Peter Clayton, M.D., Ph.D.; Reiko Horikawa, M.D., Ph.D.; George Werther, M.D., Ph.D.; and Chairman, Ron Rosenfeld, M.D.



Dr. Bach is currently the Chief Medical Officer for ShouTi Inc., having recently joined from Ascendis Pharma where he served as Senior Vice President, Endocrine Medical Sciences. Dr. Bach is a pediatric endocrinologist with 30 years of clinical research and pharmaceutical development experience, including extensive global experience building and leading clinical teams that have successfully launched innovative pharmaceutical products into worldwide markets. Prior to Ascendis, Dr. Bach spent nine years at Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, where he held successive leadership roles in research and development, culminating in the position of Head of Asia Pacific Medical Sciences and Head of China R&D. Prior to Janssen, Dr. Bach held positions of increasing responsibility in Clinical Research at Merck & Co., Inc., ending his tenure there as Vice President of Clinical Research Operations Worldwide. Early in his career, Dr. Bach conducted extensive clinical and preclinical research on growth hormone, IGF-1 and LUM-201 (MK-0677), with data from this work published in scientific and medical journals.

“Dr. Mark Bach brings to our advisory board a wealth of knowledge of, and experience with, growth hormone related disorders and a significant understanding of the unique advantages LUM-201 could offer to the growth hormone deficient population,” said Rick Hawkins, CEO, President and Chairman of Lumos Pharma. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Bach join the other esteemed members of our CSAB and look forward to his contributions to Lumos Pharma’s clinical and commercial strategy.”

“Children with growth hormone deficiency have had to endure growth hormone injections as the only treatment option for over thirty years,” said Mark Bach. “Lumos Pharma’s novel oral therapeutic candidate, LUM-201 could provide a welcome alternative for many of these children. Through my research at Merck, I saw firsthand the promising clinical data supporting LUM-201 and am excited to join fellow advisory board members to assist Lumos Pharma in advancing this compound and executing on its clinical strategy.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Bach has authored numerous publications, has lectured in national and international forums and has served on professional society advisory boards to advance the field of endocrinology and clinical research. Dr. Bach is an active member of The Endocrine Society and has served on several of this organization’s committees. Dr. Bach received a B.A. in chemistry from Carleton College where he was awarded Phi Beta Kappa, received an M.D. from Baylor College of Medicine and a Ph.D. in pathology from The University of Chicago. Dr. Bach completed his pediatric residency at the Baylor College of Medicine and completed a pediatric endocrinology fellowship and post-doctoral research at the National Institute of Health, working in the laboratories of Drs. Derek LeRoith and Carolyn Bondy.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, and a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

This press release contains forward-looking statements of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (the “Company”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All such statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “projected,” "guidance," "upcoming," "will," “would,” "plan," “intend,” "anticipate," "approximate," "expect," “potential,” “imminent,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability of prior research results to forecast the performance of therapeutic agents in the clinic, anticipated business development activities, anticipated market reception to our treatment regimen for PGHD and other indications, plans related to initiation and execution of clinical trials; plans related to moving additional indications into clinical development; future financial performance, results of operations, cash position and sufficiency of capital resources to fund its operating requirements; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including the effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems, the outcome of our future interactions with regulatory authorities, our ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the ability to obtain the necessary patient enrollment for our product candidate in a timely manner, the ability to successfully develop our product candidate, the timing and ability of Lumos to raise additional equity capital as needed and other risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements as discussed in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Lumos Pharma’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

