Asure Software Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 will be released after the market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30pm CT (4:30pm ET) on the same day.



Asure Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel as well as CFO John Pence will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. dial-in: (877) 853-5636

International dial-in: (631) 291-4544

Conference ID: 1138654

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: https://investor.asuresoftware.com/events-and-presentations.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. We help more than 80,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their “Human Capital” to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

Company Contact:

Stacy Zellner, Director of Marketing

(512) 843-7567

stacy.zellner@asuresoftware.com

Investor Contact:

Todd Waletzki, Chief of Staff

469-623-6935

todd.waletzki@asuresoftware.com