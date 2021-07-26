Cooper Wellness Strategies Announces Franklin Foundation Hospital Partnership

Louisiana Medical Fitness Facility for Patients and Public to Open in 2022

DALLAS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Wellness Strategies, a Cooper Aerobics company, announces a partnership with Franklin Foundation Hospital in Franklin, LA. Cooper Wellness Strategies (CWS) will help develop a new medical fitness center located on the hospital campus as an integral part of a planned wellness center. CWS work includes facility design, planning and management of the fitness center, slated to open in late 2022. Visit cooperwellness . com or call 972.560.3263 for additional information on medical fitness programs and other wellness services.

“We are pleased to provide a medically-integrated fitness center for patients and the entire Franklin community,” said Tyler Cooper, MD, MPH, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cooper Aerobics. “Helping this facility further advance the health and well-being of its patients and members through this fitness center offering is reflective of our Cooper purpose of improving the quality and quantity of people’s lives for more than 50 years.”

The fitness center will be a 26,300-square-foot full-service facility with an indoor walking track, exercise studios, a group exercise room, an indoor lap pool and an exercise-therapy pool for patients and the community alike to join. Cooper Wellness Strategies will help with design elements of the facility, pre-opening planning, business launch and ongoing management of the medical fitness center component of the overall 60,000-square-foot Franklin Foundation Hospital wellness center. Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2021 with an anticipated opening date planned for December 2022.

“This planned wellness center incorporating medical fitness services positions Franklin Foundation Hospital as an innovative health care partner in Louisiana. Wellness and prevention are vital to a patient’s continuum of health care,” said David Evans, Vice President of Cooper Wellness Strategies. “We are honored to work alongside the hospital in integrating their medical care with Cooper’s fitness expertise for the Franklin residents and surrounding communities.”

Cooper Wellness Strategies helps build healthier communities across the United States by providing its services to corporations, health care facilities, residential and senior living communities, as well as medical and commercial fitness centers. From project vision to realization, Cooper Wellness Strategies' experienced fitness and wellness professionals deliver innovative, customized strategies to drive engagement and create lasting healthy change. The suite of services includes wellness programming, fitness facility management, project feasibility analysis, business plan development, leadership and staff training and more. Visit cooperwellness.com to learn more.

About Cooper Aerobics

Cooper Aerobics in Dallas serves as the headquarters for six health and wellness companies and a research and education nonprofit, The Cooper Institute® 501(c)(3), founded in 1970 by Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH. Cooper Aerobics is the health and wellness resource that bases its recommendations on its world-leading body of data and expertise. Through the array of services Cooper offers, millions have been inspired to make good health a habit, helping improve their quality and quantity of life. For more information, call 866.906.2667 (COOP) or visit Cooper50.com . Follow the Cooper Aerobics Facebook page or Instagram account for updates.

About Franklin Foundation Hospital

Franklin Foundation Hospital is a 22-bed critical access community hospital serving the residents of St. Mary Parish and surrounding communities.

