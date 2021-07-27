Dumpster Stars is Pleased to Announce the Launch of its New Website

Hutto, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutto, TX-based Dumpster Stars is always looking for ways to give its customers a better experience when using its services. That is why the company is pleased to announce the launch of its new website. It’s a website version that will include many progressive features that are intended to make it as user-friendly as possible. A Dumpster Stars representative stated, “By launching our new website, we are continuing to stay focused on the two aspects of our business that we are the most committed to. That’s delivering reliable dumpster rentals and keeping our customers satisfied during the process. Our new website will certainly help with the latter. We put a lot of time and effort into making the new website and we could not be happier with the way that it turned out. It makes us even more confident in our effort when those customers that have used the new website report back to us that they like it too.”

The company representative went on to say that there is much to like about the new website. This includes a greatly improved layout that has less text on the page and that text is also presented in a much more concise manner. The new website has just a few complimentary photos instead of being overrun with them too. He stated the color scheme is also improved and this helps to make the text really stand out and it also improves the overall look of the newly launched website. It was also brought up that the new website makes it very easy to get a dumpster rental quote. This is done by using the form on the website that the ‘Book Now’ click-through feature on the homepage takes a customer to. The customer then just has to enter some simple information into the form and click send. Then someone from the company will get back to them with a quote just as quickly as possible.

According to the company representative, the new website also goes into great detail about the company’s different dumpster rental options. This includes having everything from smaller-sized 10-yard dumpsters to their biggest dumpster size which can hold 30-cubic yards of demolition debris, trash, junk, yard waste, and more. They feature 4 dumpster sizes in all and the new website thoroughly covers the best uses for each one. The new website also talks about why they are such a good dumpster rental service to do business with. This includes the fact that they are locally owned & operated, have a simple flat-rate pricing system, offer flexible & timely pickup and delivery options, and are led by an experienced team of dumpster service professionals. Those who are interested in taking a look at Dumpster Stars' newly launched website can do so by going to https://dumpsterstars.com/.

Customers that have experienced Dumpster Stars services for themselves have rated their experience with the company very highly. Joe C. stated in his glowing review, “Great price and superb work! These guys really prove their worth. Delivery and pick-up were without fuss. I wasn't at the site, but they were placed exactly as I wished. I have zero complaints about this service and wouldn't hesitate to use it again.” Becky M’s 5-star review read, “Great Experience. Dumpster Stars did a great job while working with us. They went above what I expected. The delivery guy was very nice and helpful in answering most of my questions. I would definitely use them again.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Bn3RiWRqno

The company representative also mentioned that they will meet the dumpster needs of those in many Central Texas areas. This includes Austin, Round Rock, Taylor, Cedar Park, Killeen, Temple, Florence, and Harker Heights. In addition to helping residential and commercial customers with dumpster rental solutions, they also offer waste management services and will help contractors with their construction cleanup efforts. He added that along with the new website, customers can also find more information on Dumpster Stars services on their Facebook page which can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/DumpsterStars/.

