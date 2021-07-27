Royal Holiday Vacation Club Keeps Their Resorts Safe During COVID-19

Mexico City, Mexico, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lately, the hotel and resort industry has taken quite a hit from the COVID-19 measures. Many vacationers don't feel safe traveling at this current time because of the health risks. Royal Holiday Vacation Club wants to put everyone's worries to rest. They have been adding extra health and safety measures to keep all of their guests and employees safe.

A Safe Spot To Stay

Royal Holiday Vacation Club has always been dedicated to health and safety. However, the current circumstances have caused them to take extra care in their cleaning and disinfecting methods. Many people enjoy their travel club membership with Royal Holiday Vacation Club, and the staff wants to make sure they feel safe booking a stay at their resorts.

To give above and beyond industry standards, the team at Royal Holiday Vacation Club have now implemented a safe guest program. This program helps customers have a nice and relaxing stay while feeling just as safe as they would at home. It is the travel club's way of helping everyone adjust to the new normal.

How Is The Safe Guest Program Really Keeping Guests Safe?

From the moment the guest enters through the doors, everything surrounding will be sanitized, right down to the rugs their shoes step on. There will be hand sanitizers present upon entering, and many spread out throughout the resort for easy access. The resort wants people to have access to as many health and safety resources as possible.

To ensure no COVID-positive guests get through their doors, Royal Holiday Vacation Club will take every guest’s temperature before check-in. They will also have a health questionnaire for guests to fill out for extra safety. Even though guests may be healthy, they are still encouraged to stay 6 feet away from other guests on the resort.

The team at Royal Holiday Vacation Club will be caught disinfecting everything in the building like it's their second job. The bellhop will even disinfect every piece of luggage to enter the resort. No germ will be making it onto their establishment.

What Can Royal Holiday Vacation Club Guests Expect?

On top of 24/7 cleaning, guests can expect a medical service that is available at all times in case of emergency. However, even though there are more rules and regulations in place, guests can still have a good time during their travels. Guests will still be treated to a delightful experience full of fun and relaxation.

They will also be able to enjoy many delicious meals and beverages made just for them. Just because rules are different doesn't mean the fun won't be the same. While group events may be put on hold for now, there are still other fun events that will be held at the resort. Guests will have to confirm events with the travel club, for now, to know what to expect.

Royal Holiday Vacation Club is going above industry standard to make sure all their guests don't miss out on a 5-star travel experience.