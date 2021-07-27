Sunrise Diagnostic Laboratory Brings Advanced COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing in NJ

South Plainfield, New Jersey, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Founder and Chairman Sunrise Group of Companies: Mr. Mohammed Naeem



Owing to the ongoing pandemic situation, Sunrise Diagnostic Laboratory (SDL) now brings to patients their premium-quality COVID-19 diagnostic testing services across New Jersey. A successful wing of the renowned Sunrise Group of Companies (SGoS), SDL has employed experienced medical staff and advanced technology for ensuring this qualitative detection of the deadly disease today.

Their every laboratory is equipped with highly credentialed staff and supervised by a competent director. According to Mr. Mohammed Naeem, the founder of SGoS, “The skilled team at SDL works 24x7, performing the testing services and delivering precise results. Our reliable, prompt and comprehensive service is our hallmark.”

The Sunrise Group has actively contributed during this COVID-19 wave. Their team stood strong at the frontlines, specifically helping the underfunded communities, underdeveloped people, setting up drives and testing schools, churches, homeless, synagogues, government offices.

Sunrise Diagnostic Lab performs the advanced RT-PCR or Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction, which has multiple benefits. This modern technique calculates reactions with more accuracy and analyses gene expression better. Some of the cutting-edge technologies that Sunrise Diagnostic Lab uses include ViroKeyTM SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test, Specimen Collection System – UTMTM.

The ViroKeyTM SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test aims towards detecting SARS-CoV-2 RNA in human serum samples and respiratory specimens. Also, no cross-reaction happens with pathogens causing similar symptoms of the coronavirus in this test.

On the other hand, the FDA-cleared UTMTM system collects, maintains, transports and stores COVID-19 virus’ clinical specimen. Some of its advantages include shatterproof tubes, rapid specimen release and dispersion, room temperature stable and more.

“By partnering with SDL, one can enjoy a complete turnkey solution, fastest turnaround time within 12 to 72 hours, STAT testing services, personalized experience and more,” informed the founder.

To ensure convenience of people, SDL has made complete information regarding COVID-19, testing, etc. accessible online on their official website -https://sunrisediagnosticlab.com/. Patients can get themselves tested with a referral from physicians by booking an appointment through the site. The results will later be handed over to their physicians.

Besides SDL, the Sunrise Group of Companies has a growing portfolio of companies including Sunrise Clinical Labs, SmartGen DX, Sunrise Clinical Services , Sunrise Care and Sunrise Second Chance Foundation.

Sunrise Clinical and Diagnostic laboratories are the 4th largest reference laboratories in the State of New Jersey, which offer one of the most extensive in-house test panels in the industry. Some of the testing services patients can avail include blood and urine samples for pathology, toxicology, women’s health (utilizing single swab), FISH and liquid biopsy.

Mr. Naeem, who also serves as the chairman of the group said, “We are preparing to launch Genomics Testing, both Cancer Genomics (CGx) and Pharmacogenomics (PGx) along with a customized Opioid Panel soon.”

“As medicine is both science and art, with Pharmacogenomics (PGx) testing, we can alleviate experimentation and provide optimal medication based on an individual’s DNA,” he added.

Sunrise Second Chance Foundation, its philanthropic arm, got their series of self-developed workshops approved by local schools successfully, with their pilot project launching this fall with Irvington School District in New Jersey.

The group has credited their employees for all these milestone achievements. According to their philosophy, it takes a village to raise a child and an optimally performing team to grow and scale up an organization. SGoC hires the best-qualified employees as their greatest assets for each function with salaries above average for the region.

“Our employees are empowered to make decisions and communicate with respective stakeholders. If a concern is brought to our attention, through our solution-focused approach, we assume the responsibility to fix, modify, educate and resolve it,” informed the founder.

SGoS’ employees’ orientation and training sessions are company-wide, primarily on improving customer services and client relations, communication, etc.

Mr. Mohammed Naeem also informed, “In 2021, we will add Ambulatory Detox and In-patient Detox Centers, thus, completing 360-degree patient care in substance use disorder. We will further expand our footprint from being a regional lab towards having a national presence for our Diagnostic Laboratory Services,” he added.

About Sunrise Group of Companies

The group aims to serve clients nationally in the coming years. They provide comprehensive wrap-around treatment services like diagnostics and preventative services as well as preventative education. Their offerings revolve around 3 basic tenets “Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention”. The clinics provide services in the areas of substance use disorder, psychiatric treatment programs, medication assisted therapies, infectious disease and residential care. Their motto is to never deny someone who seeks help.



Sunrise Group of Companies

South Plainfield, New Jersey



Media contact: 646-251-8770

