Dassault Systèmes Commits for Sustainability: Science-Based Targets Approved and Net Zero Emissions Timeline Set

World leader in V irtual T win E xperiences (VTE) and P roduct L ifecycle M anagement (PLM) sets target to reduce emissions in line with Paris Agreement 1.5- degree Celsius pathway

Company establishes practical roadmap strategy to reach net zero emissions by 2040

Commitments support company’s development of Virtual Twin Experiences to help industry achieve sustainability at a global scale and high pace





VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — July 27, 2021 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, which are in line with the Paris Agreement and SBTi best practice guidance. The company has also committed to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 to help drive sustainability at a global scale and high pace with the use of Virtual Twin Experiences.

The approved targets cover emissions from Dassault Systèmes’ own operations – scopes 1 and 2 – which are consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. Targets for emissions from business travel and employee commuting and from its value chain – scope 3 – are aligned to SBTi best practice guidance.

To offset any remaining emissions and fulfill its sustainability commitments by 2040, Dassault Systèmes will partner with industrial firms on the development of innovative technological solutions on its 3DEXPERIENCE platform that permanently remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is at the core of Virtual Twin Experiences and a game changer for Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) best practices that are driving industrial transformation across manufacturing, healthcare, construction and other economic sectors. It provides companies with an entirely new approach to imagine, develop and deliver sustainable innovations to their customers. They can simulate scenarios integrating real-world data in order to test and improve breakthrough ideas without risk, as well as streamline the value creation process to reduce emissions and waste.

“Dassault Systèmes is a science-based company and our purpose is: ‘Harmonize product, nature and life.’ Powered with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and Virtual Twin Experiences, our customers are upgrading their environmental footprint and ‘eco-bill’ to reinvent a more sustainable economy, and we are implementing our own practical roadmap strategy to achieve our approved emissions targets and net zero commitment,” said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. “By providing the industry solutions and best practices that support business in its transition toward sustainability, we can further harmonize product, nature and life, and make a meaningful contribution to deliver on the Paris Agreement goals within the next decade.”

Dassault Systèmes has continuously endeavored to help meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and support the global response to the threat of climate change. In addition to embedding sustainability throughout its own activities and providing its customers with the technology needed to innovate sustainably, Dassault Systèmes is working with a variety of stakeholders to collectively mitigate the impacts of waste, consumption and industrial processes on the environment. Most recently, it became a founding member of both the European Green Digital Coalition and GeSI’s Digital with Purpose initiative. It was also ranked in the Corporate Knights 2021 Clean200 and received an ESG rating of AA from MSCI.

“We congratulate Dassault Systèmes on these ambitious commitments as it accelerates climate action in its own operations, its suppliers and its customers,” said Jonathan Sykes, Executive Chairman of Carbon Intelligence, whose team supported the strategy.

The full detail on Dassault Systèmes’ targets can be found on its website.

