Boticário Group Digitally Transforms the Manufacturing of 300 Million Products a Year with Dassault Systèmes

English French





World’s largest beauty franchise network adopts the 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Improved manufacturing operations at two plants will boost global competitive ness

Dassault Systèmes accompanies CPG and retail companies seeking manufacturing solutions in today’s Industry Renaissance





VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — July 27, 2021 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announced that Boticário Group, the world’s largest beauty franchise with over 4,000 points of sale in Brazil and more than fifteen countries, has selected the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to digitally transform the manufacturing of more than 300 million products per year sold under its consumer brands like O Boticário, Eudora, quem disse, berenice?, and Vult.

Boticário Group will use the “Perfect Production” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to improve the shop floor management of its manufacturing operations and accelerate the manufacturing process at its two production plants in Brazil. Increased visibility and control will reduce inventory costs and defects and ensure regulatory compliance. These gains in quality and efficiency will support the company’s competitiveness.

“The first step in our growth strategy is to integrate manufacturing processes and improve operations with real-time monitoring and traceability. We saw Dassault Systèmes’ success with other companies in our industry and the broader value that the 3DEXPERIENCE platform could bring to our business as our strategy matures, and made the right choice,” said Leandro Balena, Industrial Director, Boticário Group.

“Boticário Group identified the need to better orchestrate its manufacturing know-how to create long-term value — a key element of today’s Industry Renaissance,” said Philippe Loeb, Vice President, Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers a new approach for CPG and retail companies to address the manufacturing complexities that lead to costly delays in new product introductions, irregular product supply and idle inventories affecting brand integrity and the consumer shopping experience.”

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: What manufacturing complexity? @GrupoBoticario transforms production of 300m beauty products/year with #3DEXPERIENCE #industryrenaissance @Dassault3DS

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for the consumer packaged goods & retail industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/consumer-packaged-goods-retail

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

###

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About Grupo Boticário

One of the largest beauty conglomerates in the world, Grupo Boticário is a Brazilian multi-channel and multi-brand company present in 15 countries. It owns brands O Boticário, Eudora, Quem Disse, Berenice?; BeautyBox, Multi B, Vult, Beauty on the Web and O.u.i, which together work with the purpose of transforming the world through beauty. There are more than 13,000 direct employees, in addition to another 40,000 people who work in the franchise network, which is currently considered the largest beauty franchise in the world, with more than 4,000 retail points of sale in 1,750 Brazilian cities.

Guided by responsible action towards the planet, society and consumers, the company has sustainability built into its business model. By 2030, the group plans to expand the positive impact on society through waste management with the platform "Uma Beleza de Futuro" (A Beauty of the Future), which brings together ambitious socio-environmental commitments.

The history of Grupo Boticário began in 1977 in a small compounding pharmacy in Paraná and today it brings together laboratory, factory, innovation, technology, logistics, marketing, and retail, in an ecosystem of 4,000 retail points of sale, partners and suppliers. The company also works on environmental, social, and cultural fronts through Fundação Grupo Boticário and Instituto Grupo Boticário. Learn more at https://www.grupoboticario.com.br

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France Arnaud MALHERBE arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America Suzanne MORAN suzanne.moran@3ds.com +1 (781) 810 3774

EMEAR Virginie BLINDENBERG virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China Grace MU grace.mu@3ds.com +86 10 6536 2288

India Santanu BHATTACHARYA santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com +91 9717972875

Japan Yukiko SATO yukiko.sato@3ds.com +81 3 4321 3841

Korea Jeemin JEONG jeemin.jeong@3ds.com +82 2 3271 6653

AP South Pallavi MISRA pallavi.misra@3ds.com +65 90221874

Attachment