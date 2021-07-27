Extension of the mandate of the management board member of AS Ekspress Grupp

English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp decided to extend the mandate of Mrs. Signe Kukin as a Member of the Management Board until 31 December 2024.

The Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will continue with three members as before: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (Chairman of the Board), Signe Kukin and Kaspar Hanni.

At the same time, the mandate of Mrs. Signe Kukin as a Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Meedia – the 100% subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp – has also been extended till 31 January 2026.

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Meedia will continue in the former composition: Hans Luik (the Chairman), Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, Signe Kukin and Kaspar Hanni.





AS Ekspress Meedia is Estonia’s fastest and most innovative media company covering the widest range of topics. It owns Estonia’s largest news portal Delfi , publishes newspapers Eesti Ekspress , Eesti Päevaleht , Maaleht and LP and the most popular magazines Eesti Naine, Anne ja Stiil, Pere ja Kodu, Oma Maitse, Maakodu, Tervis Pluss and Kroonika. The mission of Ekspress Meedia is to promote democracy and make its contribution to a more open, informed and digitally advanced Estonia.





Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

CEO, Chairman of Management Board

AS Ekspress Grupp

+372 669 8381

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee





AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1600 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.