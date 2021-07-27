Otonomo Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Spearhead Growth and Expansion Trajectory

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies, a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, today announced the appointment of Anders Truelsen as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As the newly appointed CRO, Truelsen will build a sustainable sales and revenue pipeline for Otonomo’s next phase of growth and expansion.

An accomplished business executive and industry specialist, Truelsen comes to Otonomo after more than ten years at California-based TomTom in progressive roles. TomTom uses real-time and historical data to generate a traffic index that ranks urban congestion worldwide. Truelsen’s last role at TomTom was Managing Director of Enterprise, leading a team of around 100 employees to achieve global sales and customer success, inside sales, business development, product marketing, customer support and financial goals, generating over $170M in revenue.

Truelsen has a proven track record of building multiple global high-performance sales teams. Having lived in different continents, he is known for his ability to bridge cultural gaps and cultivate a strong company culture across different departments. In addition, he was instrumental in closing large deals with global tech giants.

Ben Volkow, CEO of Otonomo commented: “We are delighted to welcome Anders to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Anders’ impressive experience in the industry and impeccable sales leadership will strengthen Otonomo’s ability to grow and scale while allowing us to make sure broad market needs are being incorporated into the product.”

Anders Truelsen, newly appointed CRO of Otonomo commented: “Otonomo’s fast-growing marketplace, its marquee client repertoire, and its upcoming Nasdaq listing are testaments to its growing position as a leader in our industry. I’m thrilled to join the company at this exciting time. My focus will be on building out a successful team of product and sales experts, as well as optimizing our entire go-to-market approach to accelerate growth and expansion while at the same time deepening existing relations.”

