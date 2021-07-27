BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results

Q2-21 Revenue of € 226.1 Million and Net Income of € 93.5 Million Up 57.9% and 148.7%, Respectively, vs. Q1-21. Results Exceed Expectations



H1-21 Revenue and Net Income Reach € 369.3 Million and € 131.1 Million, Respectively



Share Buyback Program Increased € 60.0 Million

DUIVEN, The Netherlands, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the “Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY, Nasdaq International Designation), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half year ended June 30, 2021.

Key Highlights Q2-21

Revenue of € 226.1 million, up 57.9% vs. Q1-21 and up 81.9% vs. Q2-20 due to broad based growth across end-user and geographic markets with particular strength in high-end mobile applications. Exceeded guidance due to higher than anticipated shipments from backlog

Orders of € 200.2 million, down 38.8% vs. record levels achieved in Q1-21 related to significant Q1-21 smartphone capacity build. Up 97.6% vs. Q2-20 due primarily to increased demand for high performance computing, mainstream electronics and automotive applications

Gross margin of 62.1%, up 3.9 points vs. Q1-21, exceeded guidance primarily due to more favorable product mix and labor efficiencies from significantly higher revenue. Slightly higher than Q2-20 despite adverse forex influences and additional costs to scale Besi’s production capacity

Net income of € 93.5 million grew € 55.9 million (148.7%) vs. Q1-21 and € 53.7 million (134.9%) vs. Q2-20 primarily due to significantly higher revenue, more favorable product mix and cost control efforts. Net margin increased to 41.3% vs. 26.3% in Q1-21 and 32.0% in Q2-20

Key Highlights H1-21

Revenue of € 369.3 million, up 71.3% vs. H1-20 reflecting strong demand across end-user markets, geographies and customers and favorable market conditions

Orders of € 527.3 million grew € 307.4 million, or 139.8%, primarily due to strong mobile build with particular strength in Q2-21 for mainstream electronics, automotive and computing applications

Gross margin reached 60.5%, up 0.8 points vs. H1-20 primarily due to Besi’s strong market position, more favorable product mix and increased labor efficiencies, partially offset by adverse forex movements

Net income of € 131.1 million increased € 77.4 million, or 144.1%, vs. H1-20. Net margin grew to 35.5% vs. 24.9% in H1-20

Net cash increased by 120.8% vs. Q2-20 to reach € 206.7 million

Share buyback program increased by € 60 million to € 185 million and extended to October 2022

Outlook

Q3-21 revenue estimated to decrease by approximately 5-15% vs. Q2-21 consistent with seasonal trends. Gross margin anticipated to range between 60-62%



(€ millions, except EPS) Q2-

2021 Q1-

2021 Δ Q2-

2020 Δ H1-

2021 H1-

2020 Δ Revenue 226.1 143.2 +57.9% 124.3 +81.9% 369.3 215.6 +71.3% Orders 200.2 327.1 -38.8% 101.3 +97.6% 527.3 219.9 +139.8% Operating Income 106.7 48.4 +120.5% 48.4 +120.5% 155.0 67.2 +130.7% EBITDA 110.9 52.6 +110.8% 53.1 +108.9% 163.5 77.1 +112.1% Net Income 93.5 37.6 +148.7% 39.8 +134.9% 131.1 53.7 +144.1% EPS (basic) 1.23 0.51 +141.2% 0.55 +123.6% 1.76 0.74 +137.8% EPS (diluted) 1.12 0.47 +138.3% 0.50 +124.0% 1.58 0.69 +129.0% Net Cash & Deposits 206.7* 216.2 -4.4% 93.6* +120.8% 206.7 93.6 +120.8%

* Reflects cash dividend payments of € 129.4 million and € 73.5 million in Q2-21 and Q2-20, respectively.

Richard W. Blickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Besi, commented:

“Besi reported strong results for the second quarter and the first half year as we successfully ramped production to meet increased customer demand in the current upturn while controlling expense development.

Revenue of € 226.1 million increased by 57.9% versus Q1-21 and 81.9% versus Q2-20 due to broad based growth across all key end-user markets and geographies. We experienced particular strength in shipments for high-end mobile applications associated with the capacity build in Q1-21. Revenue was significantly above guidance due to higher than anticipated shipments from backlog as Besi managed supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in various countries. As such, we were able to achieve an annualized run rate of approximately € 900 million this quarter which brings us closer to our target revenue objective.

In addition, orders of € 200.2 million almost doubled versus Q2-20 (+97.6%) reflecting ongoing market strength as well as increased demand for high performance computing, cloud infrastructure, mainstream electronics and automotive applications from both IDMs and Asian subcontractors. Included in Q2-21 bookings were orders for hybrid bonding systems from two major customers with follow on orders anticipated in Q3-21.

Net income for the quarter reached € 93.5 million, an increase of € 55.9 million (+148.7%) and € 53.7 million (+134.9%) versus Q1-21 and Q2-20, respectively. Similarly, net margins grew to 41.3% this quarter, an increase of 15.0 points versus Q1-21 (26.3%) and 9.3 points versus Q2-20 (32.0%) reflecting the enhanced profit potential of Besi’s business model. Strong profit growth was due primarily to significantly higher revenue levels combined with gross margins that exceeded expectations and disciplined overhead management. The operating leverage in our model was evident in a reduction of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue from 24.4% and 23.0% in Q1-21 and Q2-20, respectively, to 14.9% in Q2-21. Upward gross margin development in Q2-21 versus Q2-20 was limited by adverse forex influences from a weaker dollar versus the euro and additional costs incurred to rapidly scale production capacity.

Besi’s first half results were also solid with revenue reaching € 369.3 million, an increase of € 153.7 million, or 71.3%, versus H1-20 and net income rising 144.1% to reach € 131.1 million which was approximately equal to net income for all of fiscal 2020.

Our liquidity position continued to expand with total cash and deposits at June 30, 2021 of € 511.4 million (+39.5% versus June 30, 2020) despite the significant working capital investment necessary to finance Besi’s rapid revenue growth and increased capital allocation in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Net cash of € 206.7 million at quarter end increased by 120.8% versus June 30, 2020 aided by the conversion in H1-21 of € 104.3 million of our 2.5% Convertible Notes due 2023. Given Besi’s strong cash flow generation, we intend to increase our share repurchase program by € 60.0 million to a total of € 185.0 million and to extend its duration until October 2022.

At present, our strategic priorities focus on maintaining the health and safety of our employees in the face of new COVID-19 variants, meeting customer delivery schedules in a challenging production environment, expanding development efforts for Besi’s wafer level activities and joint development program with Applied Materials, Inc. and allocating resources to support the development and growth of existing and next generation product portfolios.

Looking forward, we believe that the market drivers supporting the growth of the assembly equipment market in this upcycle remain intact. For Q3-21, we estimate that revenue will decline by 5-15% versus Q2-21, consistent with seasonal order trends inherent in our business. In addition, we forecast gross margins in Q3-21 to range between 60-62% and for operating expenses to decrease by 5-10% versus the € 33.6 million realized in Q2-21.”

Second Quarter Results of Operations

Q2-2021 Q1-2021 Δ Q2-2020 Δ Revenue 226.1 143.2 +57.9% 124.3 +81.9% Orders 200.2 327.1 -38.8% 101.3 +97.6% Book to Bill Ratio 0.9 2.3 -1.4 0.8 +0.1

Q2-21 revenue of € 226.1 million increased by 57.9% versus Q1-21 and 81.9% versus Q2-20 due to broad based growth across end-user and geographic markets with particular strength in high-end mobile applications. In addition, revenue growth also benefited from increased shipments for mainstream electronics applications to Asian subcontractors and high performance computing and automotive applications to leading IDMs. Revenue exceeded guidance (+30-40% versus Q1-21) due to higher than anticipated shipments from backlog.

Orders of € 200.2 million decreased 38.8% versus the record levels achieved in Q1-21 related to the significant Q1-21 capacity build by high-end smartphone producers. However, orders increased 97.6% versus Q2-20 reflecting ongoing market strength as well as strong demand for high performance computing, mainstream electronics and automotive applications. Per customer type, IDM orders decreased € 19.5 million, or 14.9%, versus Q1-21 and represented 56% of total orders for the period. Subcontractor orders decreased by € 107.4 million, or 54.7%, versus Q1-21 and represented 44% of total orders.

Q2-2021 Q1-2021 Δ Q2-2020 Δ Gross Margin 62.1% 58.2% +3.9 62.0% +0.1 Operating Expenses 33.6 34.9 -3.7% 28.6 17.5% Financial Expense/(Income), net 2.8 4.5 -37.8% 2.7 +3.7% EBITDA 110.9 52.6 +110.8% 53.1 +108.9%

Besi’s gross margin grew to 62.1% in Q2-21, an increase of 3.9 points versus Q1-21 and exceeded guidance (58-60%) primarily due to higher than anticipated shipments from backlog for mobile applications and increased labor efficiencies from significantly higher revenue levels. The Q2-21 gross margin was slightly higher than Q1-21 due to increased labor efficiencies partially offset by adverse forex influences from an increase in the euro versus the US dollar and additional costs to scale Besi’s production capacity.

Q2-21 operating expenses declined by € 1.3 million, or 3.7%, versus Q1-21 and were in-line with guidance. The decrease was primarily due to a € 6.2 million reduction in share-based compensation expense partially offset by increased variable sales related expenses due to Besi’s 57.9% revenue growth. Operating expenses increased by € 5.0 million, or 17.5%, versus Q2-20 primarily due to increased variable sales related expenses and increased R&D spending for next generation wafer level assembly systems. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses declined to 14.9% in Q2-21 versus 24.4% in Q1-21 and 23.0% in Q2-20.

Q2-21 financial expense, net decreased by € 1.7 million versus Q1-21 as a result of a € 91.0 million reduction in Besi’s 2.5% Convertible Notes due 2023 due to substantial Noteholder conversions during the quarter.

Q2-2021 Q1-2021 Δ Q2-2020 Δ Net Income 93.5 37.6 +148.7% 39.8 134.9% Net Margin 41.3% 26.3% +15.0 32.0% +9.3 Tax Rate 10.0% 14.3% -4.3 12.9% -2.9

Net income reached € 93.5 million in Q2-21, an increase of € 55.9 million, or 148.7%, versus Q1-21 primarily due to (i) a 57.9% revenue increase, (ii) a 3.9 point increase in gross margin, (iii) a reduction in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue of 9.5 points and (iv) a lower effective tax rate primarily due to a € 2.4 million upward revaluation of deferred tax assets. Similarly, net income increased by € 53.7 million, or 134.9%, versus Q2-20 primarily as a result of an 81.9% revenue increase combined with a significant reduction in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue from 23.0% to 14.9% due to ongoing cost control efforts of non-variable sales related expenses. As a result, Besi’s net margin increased to 41.3% in Q2-21, a significant increase versus the 26.3% and 32.0% realized in Q1-21 and Q2-20, respectively.

Half Year Results of Operations

H1-2021 H1-2020 Δ Revenue 369.3 215.6 +71.3% Orders 527.3 219.9 +139.8% Gross Margin 60.5% 59.7% +0.8 Operating Income 155.0 67.2 +130.7% Net Income 131.1 53.7 +144.1% Net Margin 35.5% 24.9% +10.6 Tax Rate 11.3% 13.3% -2.0

H1-21 revenue reached € 369.3 million, up 71.3% versus H1-20 reflecting strong demand across Besi’s end-user markets, geographies and customers and favorable underlying market conditions. In particular, it reflected a strong capacity build for high-end smart phones by customers in anticipation of new product introductions in H2-21.

Similarly, orders of € 527.3 million grew by € 307.4 million, or +139.8%, versus H1-20 due to higher bookings for mobile applications as well as strength in Q2-21 for mainstream electronics, automotive and computing applications. IDM and subcontractor orders represented 46% and 54%, respectively, of H1-21 orders versus 42% and 58%, respectively, in H1-20.

Besi’s H1-21 net income of € 131.1 million grew by € 77.4 million, or 144.1%, versus H1-20 and its net margin increased by 10.6 points to 35.5% as increased revenue and gross margin more than offset a € 7.1 million, or 11.5%, increase in operating expenses principally associated with increased share-based compensation expense (€ 5.4 million). As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses decreased to 18.6% in H1-21 versus 28.5% in H1-20.

Financial Condition

Q2

2021 Q1

2021 Δ Q2

2020 Δ H1

2021 H1

2020 Δ Total Cash and Deposits 511.4 605.8 -15.6% 366.6 +39.5% 511.4 366.6 +39.5% Net Cash and Deposits 206.7 216.2 -4.4% 93.6 +120.8% 206.7 93.6 +120.8% Cash flow from Ops. 51.2 26.2 +95.4% 22.9 +123.6% 77.4 49.4 +56.7%

At the end of Q2-21, Besi had a strong liquidity position with total cash and deposits aggregating € 511.4 million. Total cash and deposits decreased by € 94.4 million versus Q1-21 due primarily to (i) the payment of € 129.4 million in cash dividends to shareholders, (ii) € 10.1 million of share repurchases and (iii) € 4.9 million of capitalized development spending which was partially offset by cash flow from operations of € 51.2 million.

Net cash of € 206.7 million at quarter end increased by € 113.1 million, or 120.8%, versus June 30, 2020 primarily due to the conversion by Noteholders over the past twelve months of € 112.3 million principal amount of the 2.5% Convertible Notes due 2023. As a result, the principal amount outstanding declined to € 5.7 million and Besi’s shares outstanding increased to 78.1 million at quarter end.

Share Repurchase Activity/Extension and Increase of Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter, Besi repurchased 146,521 of its ordinary shares at an average price of € 68.78 per share for a total of € 10.1 million. Cumulatively, as of June 30, 2021, 3.8 million shares have been purchased under the current € 125 million share repurchase program at an average price of € 27.32 per share for a total of € 105.0 million. As of such date, Besi held approximately 0.4 million shares in treasury, equal to 0.5% of its shares outstanding.

Besi will increase the amount of its current share buyback program by € 60.0 million for an aggregate amount of € 185.0 million and extend its end date until October 30, 2022. The share repurchase program was initiated for capital reduction purposes and to help offset dilution related to Besi’s Convertible Notes and shares issued under employee stock plans. It is funded using Besi’s available cash resources and effective since July 26, 2018. At present, Besi has authority until October 30, 2022 to purchase up to 10% of its shares outstanding (approximately 7.9 million shares).



The share repurchase program will be executed in accordance with industry best practices and in compliance with European buyback rules and regulations and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. Besi has engaged an independent broker for the program and all purchases will be executed through Euronext Amsterdam and Multilateral Trading Facilities as defined by the Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and subject to the rules of the relevant Exchange.

Outlook

Based on its June 30, 2021 order backlog and feedback from customers, Besi forecasts for Q3-21 that:

Revenue will decrease by approximately 5-15% vs. the € 226.1 million reported in Q2-21 consistent with seasonal trends

Gross margin will range between 60-62% vs. the 62.1% realized in Q2-21

Operating expenses will decrease by 5-10% vs. the € 33.6 million reported in Q2-21



Basis of Presentation

The accompanying condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as adopted by the European Union. Reference is made to the Summary of Significant Accounting Policies to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as included in our 2020 Annual Report, which is available on www.besi.com.

About Besi

Besi is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries offering high levels of accuracy, productivity and reliability at a low cost of ownership. The Company develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile internet, cloud server, computing, automotive, industrial, LED and solar energy. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi’s ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY Nasdaq International Designation) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(euro in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 226,056 124,267 369,259 215,606 Cost of sales 85,750 47,282 145,674 86,873 Gross profit 140,306 76,985 223,585 128,733 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,225 20,136 50,891 43,658 Research and development expenses 9,410 8,428 17,668 17,859 Total operating expenses 33,635 28,564 68,559 61,517 Operating income 106,671 48,421 155,026 67,216 Financial expense, net 2,842 2,691 7,319 5,303 Income before taxes 103,829 45,730 147,707 61,913 Income tax expense 10,369 5,909 16,640 8,240 Net income 93,460 39,821 131,067 53,673 Net income per share – basic 1.23 0.55 1.76 0.74 Net income per share – diluted 1.12 0.50 1.58 0.69 Number of shares used in computing per share amounts:

- basic

- diluted 1

75,802,630

85,430,297

72,536,296

82,563,062

74,540,692

85,439,676

72,352,859

82,631,951

Consolidated Balance Sheets



(euro in thousands) June 30,

2021

(unaudited) March 31,

2021

(unaudited) December 31,

2020

(audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 298,802 347,979 375,406 Deposits 212,575 257,847 223,299 Trade receivables 217,725 147,737 93,218 Inventories 78,100 61,709 51,645 Other current assets 17,165 17,655 11,964 Total current assets 824,367 832,927 755,532 Property, plant and equipment 27,344 27,739 27,840 Right of use assets 10,280 8,958 9,873 Goodwill 44,732 44,851 44,484 Other intangible assets 57,450 54,078 50,660 Deferred tax assets 20,086 21,177 21,924 Other non-current assets 1,084 1,078 1,043 Total non-current assets 160,976 157,881 155,824 Total assets 985,343 990,808 911,356 Trade payables 91,472 65,351 44,017 Other current liabilities 87,337 83,155 57,469 Total current liabilities 178,809 148,506 101,486 Long-term debt 304,647 389,614 399,956 Lease liabilities 6,963 6,348 6,952 Deferred tax liabilities 11,448 12,905 12,840 Other non-current liabilities 15,947 18,887 18,895 Total non-current liabilities 339,005 427,754 438,643 Total equity 467,529 414,548 371,227 Total liabilities and equity 985,343 990,808 911,356

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(euro in thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Income before income tax 103,829 45,730 147,707 61,913 Depreciation and amortization 4,223 4,673 8,432 9,848 Share-based payment expense 3,603 2,189 13,397 8,033 Financial expense, net 2,842 2,691 7,319 5,303 Changes in working capital (51,330) (21,868) (86,897) (24,743) Income tax paid (10,120) (8,479) (10,421) (8,753) Interest paid (1,844) (2,074) (2,106) (2,180) Net cash provided by operating activities 51,203 22,862 77,431 49,421 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,477) (478) (2,865) (1,350) Proceeds from sale of property - - 54 - Capitalized development expenses (4,875) (4,285) (10,780) (7,982) Repayments of (investments in) deposits 45,723 (35,000) 9,953 15,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 39,371 (39,763) (3,638) 5,668 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of bank lines of credit - (466) - (434) Proceeds from (payments of) debt 494 (405) 1,021 (416) Payments on lease liabilities (960) (896) (1,850) (1,769) Dividends paid to shareholders (129,357) (73,486) (129,357) (73,486) Purchase of treasury shares (10,100) (3,053) (20,197) (6,198) Net cash used in financing activities (139,923) (78,306) (150,383) (82,303) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (49,349) (95,207) (76,590) (27,214) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and

cash equivalents

172

(811)

(14)

437 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the

period

347,979

347,639

375,406

278,398 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 298,802 251,621 298,802 251,621

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

(euro in millions, unless stated otherwise)

REVENUE Q1-2020 Q2-2020 Q3-2020 Q4-2020 Q1-2021 Q2-2021 Per geography: Asia Pacific 77.6 85 % 105.7 85 % 86.6 80 % 91.1 83 % 113.4 79 % 175.7 78 % EU / USA 13.7 15 % 18.6 15 % 21.7 20 % 18.6 17 % 29.8 21 % 50.4 22 % Total 91.3 100 % 124.3 100 % 108.3 100 % 109.7 100 % 143.2 100 % 226.1 100 % ORDERS Q1-2020 Q2-2020 Q3-2020 Q4-2020 Q1-2021 Q2-2021 Per geography: Asia Pacific 102.0 86 % 88.1 87 % 75.9 80 % 122.7 78 % 253.2 77 % 155.0 77 % EU / USA 16.6 14 % 13.2 13 % 19.0 20 % 34.6 22 % 73.9 23 % 45.2 23 % Total 118.6 100 % 101.3 100 % 94.9 100 % 157.3 100 % 327.1 100 % 200.2 100 % Per customer type: IDM 47.4 40 % 44.6 44 % 43.7 46 % 77.6 49 % 130.8 40 % 111.3 56 % Subcontractors 71.2 60 % 56.7 56 % 51.2 54 % 79.7 51 % 196.3 60 % 88.9 44 % Total 118.6 100 % 101.3 100 % 94.9 100 % 157.3 100 % 327.1 100 % 200.2 100 % HEADCOUNT Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Fixed staff (FTE) Asia Pacific 1,071 70 % 1,067 70 % 1,054 70 % 1,060 70 % 1,070 70 % 1,096 70 % EU / USA 458 30 % 455 30 % 459 30 % 463 30 % 468 30 % 473 30 % Total 1,529 100 % 1,522 100 % 1,513 100 % 1,523 100 % 1,538 100 % 1,569 100 % Temporary staff (FTE) Asia Pacific 42 46 % 121 72 % 95 63 % 35 37 % 299 82 % 581 90 % EU / USA 50 54 % 48 28 % 57 37 % 60 63 % 64 18 % 68 10 % Total 92 100 % 169 100 % 152 100 % 95 100 % 363 100 % 649 100 % Total fixed and temporary staff (FTE) 1,621 1,691 1,665 1,618 1,901 2,218 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Q1-2020 Q2-2020 Q3-2020 Q4-2020 Q1-2021 Q2-2021 Gross profit 51.7 56.7 % 77.0 62.0 % 65.9 60.8 % 64.0 58.3 % 83.3 58.2 % 140.3 62.1 % Selling, general and admin expenses: As reported 23.5 25.7 % 20.1 16.2 % 16.3 15.1 % 15.8 14.4 % 26.7 18.6 % 24.2 10.7 % Share-based compensation expense (5.8 ) -6.3 % (2.2 ) -1.8 % (1.0 ) -1.0 % (1.5 ) -1.4 % (9.8 ) -6.8 % (3.6 ) -1.6 % SG&A expenses as adjusted 17.7 19.4 % 17.9 14.4 % 15.3 14.1 % 14.3 13.0 % 16.9 11.8 % 20.6 9.1 % Research and development expenses:: As reported 9.4 10.3 % 8.4 6.8 % 7.6 7.0 % 7.4 6.8 % 8.3 5.8 % 9.4 4.2 % Capitalization of R&D charges 3.7 4.1 % 4.3 3.5 % 4.3 4.0 % 5.4 4.9 % 5.9 4.1 % 4.9 2.2 % Amortization of intangibles (2.6 ) -2.8 % (2.1 ) -1.7 % (2.1 ) -2.0 % (2.2 ) -2.0 % (1.7 ) -1.2 % (1.7 ) -0.8 % R&D expenses as adjusted 10.5 11.5 % 10.6 8.5 % 9.8 9.0 % 10.6 9.7 % 12.5 8.7 % 12.6 5.6 % Financial expense (income), net: Interest expense (income), net 2.6 2.5 3.1 3.6 3.4 2.3 Hedging results 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.7 Foreign exchange effects, net (0.7 ) (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) 0.4 (0.2 ) Total 2.6 2.7 3.2 3.8 4.5 2.8 Operating income (loss) as % of net sales 18.8 20.6 % 48.4 39.0 % 42.0 38.8 % 40.7 37.1 % 48.4 33.8 % 106.7 47.2 % EBITDA as % of net sales 24.0 26.3 % 53.1 42.7 % 46.5 42.9 % 45.5 41.5 % 52.6 36.7 % 110.9 49.0 % Net income (loss) as % of net sales 13.9 15.2 % 39.8 32.0 % 34.0 31.3 % 44.6 40.7 % 37.6 26.3 % 93.5 41.3 % Income per share Basic 0.19 0.55 0.47 0.62 0.51 1.23 Diluted 0.19 0.50 0.43 0.55 0.47 1.12

_____________________

1) The calculation of diluted income per share assumes the exercise of equity-settled share-based payments and the conversion of all Convertible Notes