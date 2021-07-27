Glaucoma Epidemiology Forecast Report 2020-2030: Germany Experienced Highest Diagnosed Population with 1,042,465 Cases in 2020

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glaucoma - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Glaucoma , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glaucoma trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The total diagnosed prevalent population of Glaucoma in the 7MM was 10,104,188 in 2020 , which is expected to increase in the forecast period. Among the European five countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Glaucoma with 1,042,465 cases, followed by Italy and France in 2020. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest. Japan had 2,886,961 diagnosed prevalent cases for Glaucoma in 2020.

As per the analysis, a higher percentage of diagnosed prevalence was observed for females, in comparison to males, in all the 7MM countries. The highest proportion of Gluacoma cases was observed in 70-79 years age group in the US, while in the EU-5 countries, people aged 80 years accounted for the maximum patient pool. In contrast, middle age population aged 40-49 years contributed highest patient pool in Japan. Among the major types of Glaucoma, i.e., open-angle and close-angle glaucoma, the former one accounts for a higher number of diagnosed Glaucoma cases.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Glaucoma, explaining its causes, symptoms, pathophysiology, and genetic basis.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Glaucoma.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Glaucoma, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Glaucoma, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Glaucoma, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Glaucoma, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma.

Report Highlights

10-Year Forecast of Glaucoma

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent Cases of Glaucoma

Male and Female Cases of Glaucoma

Glaucoma Patients among different age groups

Key Questions Answered

What are the disease risk, and burden of Glaucoma ?

What is the historical Glaucoma patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Glaucoma at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Glaucoma ?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Glaucoma during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2018-2030



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98bj1r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.