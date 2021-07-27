Nasdaq, Inc. Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, Euro-denominated senior notes (the “Offering”). The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with available cash balances, to refinance its existing 1.75% Senior Notes due 2023.



Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Merrill Lynch International, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) will act as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering will be made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, previously filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Before investing, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, as well as other documents the Company has filed with the SEC, for a more complete understanding of the Company and the Offering. These documents are available for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc at +1-866-718-1649; Merrill Lynch International toll free at +1-800-294-1322; J.P. Morgan Securities plc at 25 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London E14 5JP, United Kingdom, Facsimile: +44 20 3493 0682, Attention: Head of Debt Syndicate and Head of EMEA Debt Capital Markets Group, +44-207-134-2468; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) at +46-8506-23221.

