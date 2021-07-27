Latin America In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests Markets Report 2021-2025

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests in Latin America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America (LATAM) is a key target for IVD manufacturers exploring expansion opportunities. This report, The Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests in Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela and other nations), focuses on the market for reagents and instruments in the most important countries of the continent.

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela are singled out for a deeper level of analysis. The countries of Bolivia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay were also considered to provide a complete overview of the region.

Combined, these countries represent a population of 636 million - a large potential IVD market audience. Brazil and Mexico represent the two largest countries in terms of population, accounting for more than half of LATAM total population. For this reason, these two countries have been the focus for many IVD suppliers in recent years. However, as economic conditions strengthen in other countries and demand increases for quality health services, there are additional opportunities in countries such as Chile, Colombia and Peru.

The estimated GDP for the countries studied in this research is an average of 1.4% annual decline for the year 2019 but consists of a significant declining GDP for Venezuela. Excluding Venezuela, the region records 1.2%. GDP growth. The per capita GDP is reported at $15,985 on average for the region.

Segments Analyzed

The segments under analysis include reagents, consumables, calibrators and controls of the following sub-segments:

Clinical Chemistry: substrates, enzymes, homogeneous immunoassays, proteins, ISE (non POC), HBA1c (non POC).

Critical Care: blood gas and electrolytes, including rapid tests.

Urinalysis: manual, semi-automated and automated. Include urine strips, urine sediment reagents and disposables in automated systems.

Microbiology Immunoassays: HIV, Hepatitis, ToRCH, Influenza, Syphilis, and other infectious diseases agents. Excludes tests processed in blood banks.

Immunoassay (non-microbiology): hormones, tumor markers, bone markers, oncology markers, autoimmunity, allergy, anemia, neonatal tests, prenatal tests, interleukins, PCT. Also includes non-POC drugs of abuse testing and therapeutic drug monitoring.

Cardiac Markers: non POC cardiac markers (Troponine, BNP, CK-MB, Homocystein, Myoglobin).

Blood Banking: immunotyping and infectious diseases screening.

Microbiology: manual and automated tests, culture media (to be prepared or ready to use), latex tests, transport media, blood culture, sensitivity discs, Gram and other stains, MTB culture, Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma.

Molecular Microbiology: HIV, Hepatitis, STDs (CT, NG, HPV), MRSA, MTB, Sepsis, EBV, CMV, Respiratory Panel, and other infectious diseases agents. Also includes multiplex NAT.

POC: all POC tests for cardiology, toxicology, coagulation, infectious diseases. Excludes POC glucose testing.

Glucose Testing: diabetes glucose monitoring strips.

Primary Staining Histology: PAP, HE and other primary stains.

Advanced Staining Histology: IHC, ISH, FISH, primary and secondary antibodies.

Hematology: manual, semi-automated and automated (CBC and 5 Diff).

Coagulation: PT, APTT, coagulation factors, Fibrinogen, FDP, Lupus Anticoagulant and other analytes from the thrombosis and hemostasis pathway.

Flow Cytometry: manual, semi-automated and automated flow cytometry for CD4/CD8 (AIDS), leukemia, lymphoma.

Other Molecular: oncology, hemato-oncology, hereditary diseases, hemostasis and hematology diseases.

