Key Trends in the US Primary Packaging Labels Market, by Application Method and Market to 2030

This report examines the scope, size, and growth of the primary packaging labels market in the US in value terms, and analyzes key trends by application method and market. Historical data are provided for 2010, 2015, and 2020, with forecasts for 2025 and 2030.
The report provides an analysis of key industry players including Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Multi-Color and UPM-Kymmene.
Primary packaging markets include:
- food (e.g., meat, poultry, seafood, baked goods, produce, dairy products, candy and confections, frozen foods, grain mill products, dry foods such as pasta)
- beverages (e.g., beer, wine, spirits, carbonated soft drinks, juice and fruit drinks, milk, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, sports and energy drinks, still and sparkling water)
- pharmaceuticals - both ethical and over-the-counter
- cosmetics and toiletries (e.g., skin care, hair care, and oral care products; cosmetics; fragrances; antiperspirants and deodorants; shaving products)
- other primary packaging (e.g., automotive chemicals, household cleaning chemicals, architectural paint, medical devices, apparel and textiles, lawn and garden products, paper and plastic products, sporting goods, tobacco, toys)
Primary packaging labels are evaluated by application method:
- pressure sensitive
- heat shrink and stretch sleeve
- glue-applied
- in-mold (via blow molding, injection molding, thermoforming)
- heat transfer
- other application methods, including non-shrink wraparound, heat-seal, gummed, and foam
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Market Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Demand by Application Method
- Sustainability Issues
- Recycling & Recycled Content
- Bioplastics & Compostable Plastics
- Low-VOC Materials
- Key Suppliers
4. Markets
- Demand by Market Sector
- Food
- Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics & Toiletries
- Other Markets
5. Appendix
- Scope
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Study-Specific Methodology
- Sources
- Associations & Agencies
- Macroeconomic Assumptions
- Economic Environment
- Demographic Trends
- Manufacturers' Shipments
- Consumer Spending
- Business Establishments
