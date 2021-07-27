Key Trends in the US Primary Packaging Labels Market, by Application Method and Market to 2030

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Primary Packaging Labels Market 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the scope, size, and growth of the primary packaging labels market in the US in value terms, and analyzes key trends by application method and market. Historical data are provided for 2010, 2015, and 2020, with forecasts for 2025 and 2030.

The report provides an analysis of key industry players including Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Multi-Color and UPM-Kymmene.

Primary packaging markets include:

food (e.g., meat, poultry, seafood, baked goods, produce, dairy products, candy and confections, frozen foods, grain mill products, dry foods such as pasta)

beverages (e.g., beer, wine, spirits, carbonated soft drinks, juice and fruit drinks, milk, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, sports and energy drinks, still and sparkling water)

pharmaceuticals - both ethical and over-the-counter

cosmetics and toiletries (e.g., skin care, hair care, and oral care products; cosmetics; fragrances; antiperspirants and deodorants; shaving products)

other primary packaging (e.g., automotive chemicals, household cleaning chemicals, architectural paint, medical devices, apparel and textiles, lawn and garden products, paper and plastic products, sporting goods, tobacco, toys)

Primary packaging labels are evaluated by application method:

pressure sensitive

heat shrink and stretch sleeve

glue-applied

in-mold (via blow molding, injection molding, thermoforming)

heat transfer

other application methods, including non-shrink wraparound, heat-seal, gummed, and foam

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary



2. About This Report

Report Details

Market Scope & Product Description

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Demand by Application Method

Sustainability Issues

Recycling & Recycled Content

Bioplastics & Compostable Plastics

Low-VOC Materials

Key Suppliers

4. Markets

Demand by Market Sector

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Other Markets

5. Appendix

Scope

Definitions

Methodology

Study-Specific Methodology

Sources

Associations & Agencies

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Economic Environment

Demographic Trends

Manufacturers' Shipments

Consumer Spending

Business Establishments



