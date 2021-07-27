Insights on the 3D Printing Global Market to 2026 - Featuring 3D Systems, Carbon and General Electric Among Others

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Market Research Report , by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Printing Market size was estimated at USD 14.93 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 17.57 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 18.01% to reach USD 40.33 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the 3D Printing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Geography, the 3D Printing Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3D Printing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global 3D Printing Market, including 3D Systems, Inc., ARC Group Worldwide, Inc., Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd., Carbon, Inc., EnvisionTEC, EOS GmbH, ExOne Company, General Electric Company, Groupe Gorge Company, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Hoganas AB, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Materialise NV, Mcor Technologies Ltd, Nano Dimension, Optomec Inc., Proto Labs, Ltd., Renishaw PLC, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys, Ltd., taulman3D, LLC, Ultimaker BV, and voxeljet AG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Printing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3D Printing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Printing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Printing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Printing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global 3D Printing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global 3D Printing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Geography Outlook

3.4. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increased investments in 3D printing by start-up companies

5.1.1.2. Rising deployment into various industry verticals

5.1.1.3. 3D printing in construction medical implants and underwater printing

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Lack of standardization

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging applications in printed electronics, education, and jewelry

5.1.3.2. Need of technology in post-processing systems

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost of materials and ensuring product quality

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Americas 3D Printing Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Argentina

6.3. Brazil

6.4. Canada

6.5. Mexico

6.6. United States



7. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Australia

7.3. China

7.4. India

7.5. Indonesia

7.6. Japan

7.7. Malaysia

7.8. Philippines

7.9. Singapore

7.10. South Korea

7.11. Thailand



8. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. France

8.3. Germany

8.4. Italy

8.5. Netherlands

8.6. Qatar

8.7. Russia

8.8. Saudi Arabia

8.9. South Africa

8.10. Spain

8.11. United Arab Emirates

8.12. United Kingdom



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

9.1.1. Quadrants

9.1.2. Business Strategy

9.1.3. Product Satisfaction

9.2. Market Ranking Analysis

9.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

9.4. Competitive Scenario

9.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

9.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

9.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

9.4.4. Investment & Funding

9.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



10. Company Usability Profiles

10.1. 3D Systems, Inc.

10.2. ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

10.3. Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd.

10.4. Carbon, Inc.

10.5. EnvisionTEC

10.6. EOS GmbH

10.7. ExOne Company

10.8. General Electric Company

10.9. Groupe Gorge Company

10.10. Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

10.11. Hoganas AB

10.12. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

10.13. Materialise NV

10.14. Mcor Technologies Ltd

10.15. Nano Dimension

10.16. Optomec Inc.

10.17. Proto Labs, Ltd.

10.18. Renishaw PLC

10.19. SLM Solutions Group AG

10.20. Stratasys, Ltd.

10.21. taulman3D, LLC

10.22. Ultimaker BV

10.23. voxeljet AG



11. Appendix

