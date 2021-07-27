Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Material Type, End-use and Region

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Magnetic Materials Market Research Report by Material Type, by End Use, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market size was estimated at USD 25.36 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 27.66 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.40% to reach USD 43.49 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Soft Magnetic Materials to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Material Type, the Soft Magnetic Materials Market was examined across Cobalt, Electrical Steel, and Soft Ferrite.

Based on Application, the Soft Magnetic Materials Market was examined across Alternator, Motor, and Transformer.

Based on End Use, the Soft Magnetic Materials Market was examined across Automotive, Electrical, and Electronics & Telecommunications.

Based on Geography, the Soft Magnetic Materials Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Soft Magnetic Materials Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market, including Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Denso Corp., Fluxtrol, Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Inc., Grundfos A/S, Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Hoganas AB, JFE Steel Group, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Mate Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Rio Tinto PLC, Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd., SG Technologies Ltd, Sintered Specialties, LLC, Sintex a/s, Steward Advanced Materials LLC, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., and Voestalpine Stahl GmbH.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Surging demand for motors in the automotive and electrical industries

5.1.1.2. Need for electricity and electronic devices

5.1.1.3. Rapid industrialization and urbanization and the need for greater energy efficiency

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Volatility in raw material prices

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing investments in R&D for the development of high quality soft magnetic materials

5.1.3.2. Improvements in the manufacture of magnetic products

5.1.3.3. Growing power distribution sector and rising demand for electric vehicles

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stringent environmental regulations and high infrastructure cost

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Soft Magnetic Materials Market, by Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cobalt

6.3. Electrical Steel

6.4. Soft Ferrite



7. Soft Magnetic Materials Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Alternator

7.3. Motor

7.4. Transformer



8. Soft Magnetic Materials Market, by End Use

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive

8.3. Electrical

8.4. Electronics & Telecommunications



9. Americas Soft Magnetic Materials Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Soft Magnetic Materials Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Soft Magnetic Materials Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

13.2. Denso Corp.

13.3. Fluxtrol, Inc.

13.4. GKN Sinter Metals Inc.

13.5. Grundfos A/S

13.6. Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd.

13.7. Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

13.8. Hoganas AB

13.9. JFE Steel Group

13.10. Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd

13.11. Mate Co., Ltd.

13.12. Merck KGaA

13.13. Rio Tinto PLC

13.14. Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.

13.15. SG Technologies Ltd

13.16. Sintered Specialties, LLC

13.17. Sintex a/s

13.18. Steward Advanced Materials LLC

13.19. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

13.20. Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

13.21. Voestalpine Stahl GmbH



14. Appendix

