Global confectionery processing equipment market size to surpass USD 8 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware , July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the findings of the research literature, worldwide confectionery processing equipment market valuation was USD 5.4 billion in 2020 and is touted to reach USD 8.6 billion by the end of forecast period 2021-2027, registering 6.9% CAGR throughout.

Proceeding further, the document entails intricate details on the factors affecting the growth of each sub-market including product, type, and regional divisions. Moreover, top players, emerging contenders, as well as new entrants are evaluated to extrapolate informative insights on the competitive dynamics. Apart from this, a detailed breakdown of the industry value chain, from the raw material suppliers to the distributors and consumers is hosted in the document.

Surging demand for confectionaries across retail outlets and independent confectionery chains is fostering the industry growth. Moreover, rising customer inclination towards healthier functional foods is touted to enhance the market demand in the upcoming years. In fact, worldwide revenue from functional foods is anticipated to increase from around USD 300 billion in 2017 to over USD 440 billion in 2022. In this context, consumption of sugar-free and organic confectionery products will play a major role in enhancing the revenue of businesses operating in this domain.

On the contrary, growing awareness pertaining to health implications of sugar consumption along with high R&D expenditure for new products will negatively impact the overall confectionery processing equipment industry dynamics.

Elaborating further on the subject, confectionery is the process making confections, which are sweet food products formed by integrating or compounding ingredients. The machineries involved in the production of these items are referred to as confectionery processing equipment.

Geographical analysis outlook:

North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the key growth avenues in this business sphere. Expert analysts cite that Europe market is recording strong gains and will likely continue to follow similar trends in the forthcoming years. High consumption and exports of confectionery products in countries like Germany, United Kingdom, and the Netherlands are supporting the regional industry expansion.

Competitive landscape overview:

Prominent players in global confectionery processing equipment industry sphere are Sollich KG, Alfa Laval AB, Heat and Control Inc., Baker Perkins Ltd., BCH Electric Ltd., GEA Group AG, Rieckermann GmbH, JBT Corp., Bühler Group, and Tanis Confectionery. These companies are focusing on new product development and launches, as well as geographic expansion to elevate their market position.

Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Hard Candies

Soft Confectionery

Gummies & Jellies

Chewing gums

Others





Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Mixers, Blenders, and Cutters

Thermal

Cooling

Extrusion

Coating

Others





Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by Geography (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada





Europe

United Kingdom

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil





Rest of the World

Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Sollich KG

Alfa Laval AB

Heat and Control Inc.

Baker Perkins Ltd.

BCH Electric Ltd.

GEA Group AG

Rieckermann GmbH

JBT Corp.

Bühler Group

Tanis Confectionery

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of operation, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growing demand for healthier functional foods

3.1.1.2. Growth of the global retail industry

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Increase in awareness regarding the ill effects of sugar consumption among consumers

3.1.2.2. High R&D expenditure

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increase in demand for sugar-free and organic confectionery products

3.1.3.2. Growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region

Chapter 4. Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Soft confectionery

5.4.2. Hard candies

5.4.3. Chewing gums

5.4.4. Gummies & jellies

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Thermal

6.4.2. Mixers, blenders, and cutters

6.4.3. Extrusion

6.4.4. Cooling

6.4.5. Coating

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of operation

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Mode of operation 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Automatic

7.4.2. Semi-automatic

Chapter 8. Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

