Global Ceilings Market Report (2021 to 2030) - Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

This study analyzes global ceiling demand by product and market. Demand is presented in US dollars.
Historical data are provided for 2010, 2015, and 2020, and forecasts are presented for 2025 and 2030.
Demand for ceilings is segmented into the following product types:
- Ceiling tiles, which are also known as ceiling panels:
- Mineral fiber, including mineral wool and fiberglass
- Metal
- Wood, vinyl-faced gypsum, and other materials, including vinyl and polystyrene
- Suspension systems (aluminum, steel, and other materials, including vinyl)
- Specialty ceilings (baffles, clouds, stretch ceilings, and other specialty ceiling products, including ceiling islands, ceiling planks, and open-cell ceilings)
The major ceiling markets analyzed are:
- Residential buildings, which include:
- Single-family houses
- Multifamily structures (e.g., apartments)
- Manufactured housing
- Nonresidential buildings, including:
- Offices, retail and wholesale, and lodging buildings
- Institutional buildings such as schools, healthcare facilities, and religious institutions
- Industrial buildings, predominately factories
- Transportation buildings
- Other commercial buildings such as civic centers and recreational facilities
Excluded from the scope of the study are:
- Drywall (which itself is typically covered by paint, joint compound, or some form of spray coating)
- Open plenum (open deck or exposed upper structure) surfaces
- Return vents and other in-ceiling non-ceiling products (such as recessed lights)
- Ceiling accessories (wires and attachments, molding and trim, and all other accessories such as seismic braces)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- COVID-19 General Trends
- Impact on the Economy
- Impact on the Construction Industry
- Impact on the Global Ceilings Industry
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Trends
- Regional Trends
- Demand by Region
- Production by Region
- International Trade
- Products
- Pricing Patterns
4. Factors Impacting Ceilings Demand
- Regulations & Standards
- Sound Control
- Noise Pollution
- Fire Safety
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Recycling & Recycled Content
- Energy Efficiency
- Indoor Air Quality
- Technology & Innovation
- Competitive Ceiling Options
- Drywall, Plaster, & Ceiling Textures
- Open Plenum (Open Deck)
5. Ceiling Tile
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Markets
- Demand by Market
- Nonresidential
- Residential
- Products
- Demand by Material
- Mineral Fiber
- Metal
- Other (Gypsum, Wood, Plastic, & All Other)
- Key Suppliers
6. Suspension Systems
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Markets
- Demand by Market
- Nonresidential
- Residential
- Key Suppliers
7. Specialty Ceilings
- Scope & Product Description
- Regional Trends
- Markets
- Demand by Market
- Nonresidential
- Residential
- Products
- Demand by Type
- Clouds
- Baffles
- Stretch Ceilings & Other Specialty Products
- Key Suppliers
8. Markets
- Market Scope
- Market Trends
- Nonresidential Market
- Scope
- Regional Trends
- Product Trends
- Building Types
- Applications (New vs. Renovation)
- Residential Market
- Scope
- Regional Trends
- Product Trends
- Applications (New vs. Renovation)
9. North America
- North America: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- North America: Products & Markets
- North America: Market Share
- United States
- United States: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- United States: Products & Markets
- Canada
- Canada: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Canada: Products & Markets
- Mexico
- Mexico: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Mexico: Products & Markets
10. Central & South America
- Central & South America: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Central & South America: Products & Markets
- Brazil
- Brazil: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Brazil: Products & Markets
- Other Central & South America
- Other Central & South America: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Other Central & South America: Products & Markets
11. Western Europe
- Western Europe: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Western Europe: Products & Markets
- Western Europe: Market Share
- Germany
- Germany: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Germany: Products & Markets
- France
- France: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- France: Products & Markets
- United Kingdom
- United Kingdom: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- United Kingdom: Products & Markets
- Italy
- Italy: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Italy: Products & Markets
- Spain
- Spain: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Spain: Products & Markets
- Other Western Europe
- Other Western Europe: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Other Western Europe: Products & Markets
12. Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Eastern Europe: Products & Markets
- Russia
- Russia: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Russia: Products & Markets
- Other Eastern Europe
- Other Eastern Europe: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Other Eastern Europe: Products & Markets
13. Asia/Pacific
- Asia/Pacific: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Asia/Pacific: Products & Markets
- Asia/Pacific: Market Share
- China
- China: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- China: Products & Markets
- South Korea
- South Korea: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- South Korea: Products & Markets
- Japan
- Japan: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Japan: Products & Markets
- Australia
- Australia: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Australia: Products & Markets
- Indonesia
- Indonesia: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Indonesia: Products & Markets
- India
- India: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- India: Products & Markets
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other Asia/Pacific: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Other Asia/Pacific: Products & Markets
14. Africa/Mideast
- Africa/Mideast: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Africa/Mideast: Products & Markets
- Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabia: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Saudi Arabia: Products & Markets
- Turkey
- Turkey: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Turkey: Products & Markets
- Other Africa/Mideast
- Other Africa/Mideast: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends
- Other Africa/Mideast: Products & Markets
15. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- List of Industry Participants
16. Appendix
