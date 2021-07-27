Global Ceilings Market Report (2021 to 2030) - Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ceilings Market Report 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes global ceiling demand by product and market. Demand is presented in US dollars.

Historical data are provided for 2010, 2015, and 2020, and forecasts are presented for 2025 and 2030.

Demand for ceilings is segmented into the following product types:

Ceiling tiles, which are also known as ceiling panels: Mineral fiber, including mineral wool and fiberglass Metal Wood, vinyl-faced gypsum, and other materials, including vinyl and polystyrene

Suspension systems (aluminum, steel, and other materials, including vinyl)

Specialty ceilings (baffles, clouds, stretch ceilings, and other specialty ceiling products, including ceiling islands, ceiling planks, and open-cell ceilings)

The major ceiling markets analyzed are:

Residential buildings, which include: Single-family houses Multifamily structures (e.g., apartments) Manufactured housing

Nonresidential buildings, including: Offices, retail and wholesale, and lodging buildings Institutional buildings such as schools, healthcare facilities, and religious institutions Industrial buildings, predominately factories Transportation buildings Other commercial buildings such as civic centers and recreational facilities



Excluded from the scope of the study are:

Drywall (which itself is typically covered by paint, joint compound, or some form of spray coating)

Open plenum (open deck or exposed upper structure) surfaces

Return vents and other in-ceiling non-ceiling products (such as recessed lights)

Ceiling accessories (wires and attachments, molding and trim, and all other accessories such as seismic braces)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 General Trends

Impact on the Economy

Impact on the Construction Industry

Impact on the Global Ceilings Industry

3. Overview

Study Scope

Historical Trends

Regional Trends

Demand by Region

Production by Region

International Trade

Products

Pricing Patterns

4. Factors Impacting Ceilings Demand

Regulations & Standards

Sound Control

Noise Pollution

Fire Safety

Sustainability Initiatives

Recycling & Recycled Content

Energy Efficiency

Indoor Air Quality

Technology & Innovation

Competitive Ceiling Options

Drywall, Plaster, & Ceiling Textures

Open Plenum (Open Deck)

5. Ceiling Tile

Scope & Product Description

Regional Trends

Markets

Demand by Market

Nonresidential

Residential

Products

Demand by Material

Mineral Fiber

Metal

Other (Gypsum, Wood, Plastic, & All Other)

Key Suppliers

6. Suspension Systems

Scope & Product Description

Regional Trends

Markets

Demand by Market

Nonresidential

Residential

Key Suppliers

7. Specialty Ceilings

Scope & Product Description

Regional Trends

Markets

Demand by Market

Nonresidential

Residential

Products

Demand by Type

Clouds

Baffles

Stretch Ceilings & Other Specialty Products

Key Suppliers

8. Markets

Market Scope

Market Trends

Nonresidential Market

Scope

Regional Trends

Product Trends

Building Types

Applications (New vs. Renovation)

Residential Market

Scope

Regional Trends

Product Trends

Applications (New vs. Renovation)

9. North America

North America: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

North America: Products & Markets

North America: Market Share

United States

United States: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

United States: Products & Markets

Canada

Canada: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Canada: Products & Markets

Mexico

Mexico: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Mexico: Products & Markets

10. Central & South America

Central & South America: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Central & South America: Products & Markets

Brazil

Brazil: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Brazil: Products & Markets

Other Central & South America

Other Central & South America: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Other Central & South America: Products & Markets

11. Western Europe

Western Europe: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Western Europe: Products & Markets

Western Europe: Market Share

Germany

Germany: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Germany: Products & Markets

France

France: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

France: Products & Markets

United Kingdom

United Kingdom: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

United Kingdom: Products & Markets

Italy

Italy: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Italy: Products & Markets

Spain

Spain: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Spain: Products & Markets

Other Western Europe

Other Western Europe: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Other Western Europe: Products & Markets

12. Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Eastern Europe: Products & Markets

Russia

Russia: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Russia: Products & Markets

Other Eastern Europe

Other Eastern Europe: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Other Eastern Europe: Products & Markets

13. Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Asia/Pacific: Products & Markets

Asia/Pacific: Market Share

China

China: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

China: Products & Markets

South Korea

South Korea: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

South Korea: Products & Markets

Japan

Japan: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Japan: Products & Markets

Australia

Australia: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Australia: Products & Markets

Indonesia

Indonesia: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Indonesia: Products & Markets

India

India: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

India: Products & Markets

Other Asia/Pacific

Other Asia/Pacific: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Other Asia/Pacific: Products & Markets

14. Africa/Mideast

Africa/Mideast: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Africa/Mideast: Products & Markets

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Saudi Arabia: Products & Markets

Turkey

Turkey: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Turkey: Products & Markets

Other Africa/Mideast

Other Africa/Mideast: Ceilings Market Size & Historical Trends

Other Africa/Mideast: Products & Markets

15. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

List of Industry Participants

16. Appendix

