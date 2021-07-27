Friendable Delivers on Key Milestone, Releasing Version 2.0 of Fan Pass Livestream Platform to Apple App and Google Play Stores

Submissions were delivered to both app stores on July 24, 2021, with the Company expecting approval and availability for download shortly

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company, today announces it has completed another corporate milestone, delivering version 2.0 of its Fan Pass livestream platform to the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Friendable submitted the platform to both stores on July 24, 2021, marking the one-year anniversary of the Company’s official launch of Fan Pass. Version 2.0 includes all new UI/UX, updated feature sets for artists and fans, as well as an accelerated onboarding process and dashboard features.

“Our talented development team worked hard to release v2.0 on the anniversary of our original launch,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr. “We believe there are more good things to come as artists currently using our platform discover how we’ve improved their ability to monetize livestream events, merchandise and fan subscribers. We expect the new features to also reach artists and fans who have not yet experienced our exciting app as we continue to rapidly meet the demands of our growing userbase.”

“Our metrics show great potential for scalability, and v2.0 of Fan Pass is designed to provide and allow a solid, scalable infrastructure that is ready to handle the demand we have identified since launch,” said Rositano Jr. “We will continue to keep shareholders up-to-date as we progress along this exciting path of growth.”

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Stores and Google Play stores in 2014, in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, Top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists, as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, the livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven to be invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com.

