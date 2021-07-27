Global Industrial Metrology Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by End-user Industry, Offering, Application and Region

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Metrology Market Research Report by End-user Industry, by Offering, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial Metrology Market size was estimated at USD 8,823.63 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 9,518.62 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.21% to reach USD 14,169.93 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Industrial Metrology to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on End-user Industry, the Industrial Metrology Market was examined across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Manufacturing, and Semiconductor.

Based on Equipment, the Industrial Metrology Market was examined across 2D Equipment, Automated Optical Inspection, Coordinate Measuring Machine, Form Measurement Equipment, Measuring Instruments, Optical Digitizer and Scanner, and X-Ray and Computed Tomography.

Based on Offering, the Industrial Metrology Market was examined across Hardware, Services, and Software. The Services was further studied across After-Sales Services, Measurement Services, Software-as-a-Service, and Storage-as-a-Service.

Based on Application, the Industrial Metrology Market was examined across Mapping and Modeling, Quality Control and Inspection, and Reverse Engineering.

Based on Geography, the Industrial Metrology Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Industrial Metrology Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Industrial Metrology Market, including Applied Materials, ATT Metrology Services, Automated Precision, Baker Hughes Company, Bruker, Cairnhill Metrology, Carmar Accuracy, Creaform, Cyberoptics, Faro Technologies, Hexagon, Intertek Group, Jenoptik, JLM Advanced Technical Services, Keyence, KLA Corporation, Metrologic Group, Microsoft Corp., Mitutoyo Corporation, Nikon, Perceptron, Precision Products, Renishaw, SGS Group, Trimet Group, and Zeiss Group.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial Metrology Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Industrial Metrology Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Industrial Metrology Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial Metrology Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Metrology Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Industrial Metrology Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Industrial Metrology Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing demand for big data analytics and growing demand for inspection services in manufacturing units

5.1.1.2. Rising demand for automobiles in emerging economies

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High investment required for setting up of metrology facility

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing adoption of cloud services to integrate meteorological data

5.1.3.2. Rising demand for industry 4.0

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of skilled personnel for handling meteorological systems

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Industrial Metrology Market, by End-user Industry

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aerospace & Defense

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Manufacturing

6.5. Semiconductor



7. Industrial Metrology Market, by Equipment

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 2D Equipment

7.3. Automated Optical Inspection

7.4. Coordinate Measuring Machine

7.5. Form Measurement Equipment

7.6. Measuring Instruments

7.7. Optical Digitizer and Scanner

7.8. X-Ray and Computed Tomography



8. Industrial Metrology Market, by Offering

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hardware

8.3. Services

8.3.1. After-Sales Services

8.3.2. Measurement Services

8.3.3. Software-as-a-Service

8.3.4. Storage-as-a-Service

8.4. Software



9. Industrial Metrology Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Mapping and Modeling

9.3. Quality Control and Inspection

9.4. Reverse Engineering



10. Americas Industrial Metrology Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Industrial Metrology Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial Metrology Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Applied Materials

14.2. ATT Metrology Services

14.3. Automated Precision

14.4. Baker Hughes Company

14.5. Bruker

14.6. Cairnhill Metrology

14.7. Carmar Accuracy

14.8. Creaform

14.9. Cyberoptics

14.10. Faro Technologies

14.11. Hexagon

14.12. Intertek Group

14.13. Jenoptik

14.14. JLM Advanced Technical Services

14.15. Keyence

14.16. KLA Corporation

14.17. Metrologic Group

14.18. Microsoft Corp.

14.19. Mitutoyo Corporation

14.20. Nikon

14.21. Perceptron

14.22. Precision Products

14.23. Renishaw

14.24. SGS Group

14.25. Trimet Group

14.26. Zeiss Group



15. Appendix

