Amendment of Articles of Association

Release no. 30/2021 27 July 2021

With reference to release no. 26/2021 of 15 June and 28/2021 of 28 June 2021, changes in Columbus A/S’ Articles of Association as a consequence of the merger of Columbus A/S and Columbus M3 Danmark ApS and as a consequence of the board resolution regarding issue of warrants in pursuance of the authorization in Section 5.1 in the Articles of Association, have today been registered in the Danish Business Authority.

Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

