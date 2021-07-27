MedSmart Group Inc. (MSGP) to Acquire Autonomous and Robotic Systems Leader Milanion for New Vision and Direction

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- MedSmart Group Inc. (OTC:MSGP) (“MSGP” or the “Company”) today officially announces the appointment of its new president, Mr. Davinder Dogra, along with a new strategic vison and direction leading to the acquisition of Milanion Limited, the leading developer of disruptive autonomous and robotic solutions.



Milanion is an integrated defense and security technology company that designs and manufactures advanced defense equipment and systems in the autonomous and robotics sector. Utilizing the latest artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, developed to support a range of unmanned autonomous and electric vehicle (“EV”) platforms, Milanion creates the most effective, efficient battle-ready systems for land, marine and air.

President Dogra’s focus is to build the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of sales and acquisitions by leveraging Milanion’s market leadership in the design, development, and manufacture of autonomous technology systems for use in the defense, civil defense, security, fire and rescue, mining, agriculture, and other commercial markets to maximize its growth and revenue potential, while adding to shareholder value.

Milanion’s global presence, with a recent order for units of its flagship AGEMA unmanned ground vehicle (“UGV”) by the land forces of a major Middle East/North Africa (“MENA”) region country and delivery of its Unmanned Surface Vessel (“USV”) system to a NATO country, has been fueled by strategic foresight and investments in management, sales, engineering and manufacturing infrastructure in the Middle East and Europe.

The Company is well positioned to benefit from Milanion’s first-mover advantage, allowing it to achieve significant market share with the development of innovative new AI-based autonomous and EV technologies, a growing sales pipeline of public and private entity customers, an existing workload of technology system developments and regular joint technology and payload partnership requests.

The business focus will be on identifying and acquiring best-of-breed technologies to enhance its current offerings while furthering in-house development to expand the product range, taking advantage of the ever expanding defense and commercial market for robotic and autonomous technology systems and solutions.

Business and revenue growth opportunities already in the works include several joint development projects geared for increased usability of Milanion’s UGV and USV platforms, providing complete system interoperability, with leading companies in their field; including firefighting systems with ILUS Technologies (ILUS).

Demand for autonomous unmanned systems and platforms is showing strong growth, driven by the changing role of modern warfare, the recognition in the efficiency and productivity benefits of IOT, AI and robotics, the development of increasingly intelligent platforms, and the disruptive market entry of agile companies like Milanion.

As already witnessed and continuing over the next two decades, nations will allocate a considerable part of military and defense budgets to autonomous and robotic warfare capabilities built upon the latest AI technologies while enhancing the use of more effective EV platforms.

Milanion is at the forefront of these solutions and positioned to capture a large slice of the global defense budgets in the foreseeable future. Its efficient, tested products outperform competitors and are becoming the choice for major military forces globally.

Leveraging on the development of its defense technologies and products, Milanion is expanding into public and commercial sectors in markets around the world. Current and potential commercial applications and markets include roads and infrastructure, oil and gas, power and utilities, security, fire and rescue, mining and agriculture.

The global Robotics and Autonomous Systems market for the defense sector is estimated to reach USD$26.13 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 20.75% during the forecasting period 2020 to 2025, while the entire market for such products is forecasted to be USD$66.9 billion with the industrial sector being the majority. Milanion is focusing development to aggressively service that demand and will employ its technology as a basis to be a sector leader.

Mr. Dogra comes with decades of working knowledge, experience and expertise building successful businesses from the ground up, servicing global defense sector markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe. He looks forward to building a team and strategic presence in the United States to service the domestic and surrounding markets.

With a regimented mandate to deliver on promises made, on time and within budget, Mr. Dogra leads an efficient and effective operation with a dynamic management team bringing decades of industry experience in the global development and sales of defense systems. The team is comprised of multiple experts in their field, including military veterans with frontline experience, and is focused on growing Milanion’s Land, Marine and A.I. divisions, as well as making inroads into industrial and commercial sectors.

As the new president, Mr. Dogra is highly qualified to lead the Company into a period of aggressive growth in both sales and new product development, allowing for accelerated revenue growth in both the short and medium term.

Continued product development and acquisitions, coupled with an increased global sales footprint, bodes well for MSGP’s continued growth, with exciting news in this regard imminent.

