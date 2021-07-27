Global vaccine adjuvants market size value to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware , July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, global vaccine adjuvants market size was valued at USD 0.70 billion in 2020 and is estimated to record a CAGR of 10.5% over 2021-2027, subsequently accumulating a valuation of USD 1.4 billion by the end of forecast period. Increased prevalence of infectious as well as zoonotic diseases, and rising focus of government bodies of various nation on immunization programs are the major factors responsible for this growth.

The study also emphasizes on the market segmentations, including product type, disease type, and application ambit along with regional landscape, thereby disclosing the remunerative prospects for investment in the following years.

Moreover, it elucidates the company profiles of prominent players to get a clear picture of the competitive scenario and draft beneficial strategies. Lastly, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is analyzed to comprehend the market uncertainties during and after this global crisis.

For instance, many governmental organizations worldwide are creating awareness and promoting vaccination against diseases like anthrax, hepatitis, BCG, varicella, HPV, smallpox, influenza, and other illnesses. In 2019, the government in the U.S. allocated USD 290 million in foreign aid to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and USD 226 million to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to assist child vaccine campaigns in other countries.

For the record, vaccine adjuvant is an immunological ingredient that alters the effects of other agents. It is used in some vaccines to boost the immune response and help the vaccines to work better by offering a long-lasting protection against the antigen. The most widely used adjuvants are paraffin oil and aluminum hydroxide.

On the downside, strict regulatory framework with time-consuming approvals, in consort with expensive adjuvant research are likely to restrain the market progression over the analysis period.

Market segmentation overview

Based on product type, worldwide vaccine adjuvants industry is segmented into pathogen components, particulate adjuvants, adjuvant emulsions, and combination adjuvants including others. On the basis of route of administration, the marketplace is divided into oral, intranasal, subcutaneous, intradermal, and intramuscular among others.

Speaking of the application range, the business space is categorized into research applications, and commercial applications. Considering the disease type, the industry space is fragmented into infectious diseases, and cancer among others.

Geographical outlook

As per expert analysts, North America is likely to serve as a lucrative growth avenue for global vaccine adjuvants market through 2027, owing to the rise in life-threatening epidemic illnesses, coupled with growing investments for research & development of innovative medicines. Moreover, presence of prominent market players in the U.S. is increasing the product penetration, thereby contributing to the market growth.

