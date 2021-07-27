$247+ Billion Rail Freight Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rail Freight Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global rail freight market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global rail freight market is expected to grow from $247.39 billion in 2020 to $271.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $351 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Major companies in the rail freight market include CN Railway; SBB Cargo; SNCF; DB Schenker and Duetsche Bahn AG.



The rail freight market consists of sales of rail freight transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide the carriage of goods from a point of loading, or goods station, to a point of unloading, again a station capable of handling the loading and unloading of the goods carried. These goods are generally heavy in bulk and of low value in relation to their bulk. Examples include coal, building materials, iron and steel. The rail freight market is segmented into intermodals; tank wagons and freight cars.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global rail freight market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global rail freight market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global rail freight market.



Tracking and tracing systems of rail freight using GPS and GSM helps the transportation organizations to overcome the rail freight transportation drawbacks such as lost and theft. It provides full-fledged security and monetarization of freights and more effective and efficient freight transportation over short distances for smaller loads. ViWaS project equipped with smart telematics systems in Europe has introduced tracking technology in rail freight.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Rail Freight Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Rail Freight Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Rail Freight Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Rail Freight Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Rail Freight Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Rail Freight



9. Rail Freight Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Rail Freight Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Rail Freight Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Rail Freight Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Rail Freight Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Rail Freight Market Segmentation

12. Rail Freight Market Metrics

12.1. Rail Freight Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Rail Freight Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Rail Freight Market

14. Western Europe Rail Freight Market

15. Eastern Europe Rail Freight Market

16. North America Rail Freight Market

17. South America Rail Freight Market

18. Middle East Rail Freight Market

19. Africa Rail Freight Market

20. Rail Freight Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. CN Railway

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products and Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. SBB Cargo

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products and Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. SNCF

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. DB Schenker

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products and Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Duetsche Bahn AG

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products and Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Rail Freight Market



22. Market Background: Rail Transportation Market

22.1. Rail Transportation Market Characteristics

22.2. Rail Transportation Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Rail Transportation Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Rail Transportation Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

22.5. Global Rail Transportation Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



25. Copyright and Disclaimer



