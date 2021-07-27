Fortune Business Insights™ is Now Officially a Great Place to Work

Pune, India, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights, a leading market research company, recently announced that it had secured a Great Place To Work certification conferred by the Great Place To Work Institute (India). The Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Employee Survey by the Institute has set certain parameters such as the organization’s differentiating culture through the Culture Brief© and Culture Audit© that enables it to accredited companies worldwide. By meeting the extensive standards and criteria of the Survey, Fortune Business Insights has proved that loyalty and passion are vital aspects that create a positive work environment. The company has been a pioneer in delivering consistent quality outcomes for its clients, employees, and candidates.

“As a dynamic Market Research Company, we take immense pride in saying that the certification has enabled us to be the first and only organization to achieve this incredible feat in the industry.”, says Rahul Bhandari, CEO of Fortune Business Insights. He further adds, “The results of this survey are primarily based on two aspects - Employee Feedback and Culture Audit. We are thrilled to inform you that we scored extraordinarily in the Trust Index© feedback, which is a percentage of employees that shared a positive response to the 58 statements of the survey. Besides this, our scores are a testimony to our superior quality service and consideration of our employees. We have always believed in a friendly competition to enhance competency, built a healthy reputation and work culture regardless of hierarchy, encourage and recognize each employee’s zeal and passion towards their work, and reward their diligent efforts with ample growth opportunities.”

Talking about Great Place To Work certification, Sourabh Kankhar, Vice President, Fortune Business Insights, states that, “The certification, which is considered a ‘Gold Standard’ in identifying companies with great workplace culture, results from the efforts and contribution of every member of the organization in creating a positive work environment. We have always strived (and continue to do so) to encourage a healthy work-life balance, build an inclusive work culture, enhance employee engagement, practice a healthy & safe work environment, and create opportunities for our employees to grow and advance in their careers. The ‘Great Place to Work’ certification is a testament to these efforts, recognition that we are on the right path, and an encouragement for us to continue refining our workplace environment.”

Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Employee Survey is the world’s most widely used model for understanding employee perceptions about their workplace. Independent research shows that organizations that are great workplaces perform three times better than the general market indices and experience up to 50 percent less employee turnover. Increase in Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Score positively impacts productivity, innovation, costs, and other business results. “Being awarded this certification is indeed a triumphant feat for our organization. Moving forward, the Fortune Business Insights family is upbeat about maintaining the organization’s ‘Great Place to Work’ tag and further reach uncharted heights. Our dedication, unwavering support, sincerity, and spirit is sure to inspire several others, and we are hopeful of reinforcing our reputation as one of the leading market research companies attracting ground-breaking talents and creativity in the near future.” adds Rahul Bhandari.

About Fortune Business Insights



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. For more information, visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com .

Exciting opportunities to advance your career require an equally great company! Visit the career page of Fortune Business Insights that awaits a talent like you!

