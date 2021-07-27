Global Marketing Analytics Market Report 2021 Featuring market Leaders - Adobe, IBM., Microsoft., SAS Institute, Teradata, and Wipro

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marketing Analytics: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for marketing analytics should grow from $3.2 billion in 2021 to $6.4 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on deployment type, organization size, application, end-use industry and geography. The report provides an overview of the global market for marketing analytics and analyses market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026.
Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on deployment type, organization size, application, end-user industry and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of the marketing analytics solution providers.
Market analytics is defined as the practice of using software for detecting relevant patterns in data to make inform marketing decisions. Businesses across many sectors utilize marketing analytics to make data-driven decisions that optimize marketing spend on the most effective activities.
To execute an efficient and profitable marketing plan, businesses must be equipped with the appropriate measurement tools. Marketing analytics enables businesses to precisely assess the effectiveness of their campaigns and make data-driven decisions. Rather than basing marketing initiatives on disparate data sources or assumptions, marketing analytics enables businesses to view the full picture across all marketing channels, enabling them to make informed decisions about their marketing activities.
The global market for marketing analytics has been segmented based on application, deployment, organization size, end-user industry and geography. Based on application, the market for marketing analytics has been segmented into social media marketing, e-mail marketing, search engine marketing, content marketing and others.
The dominance of social media marketing in marketing analytics is largely attributed to the increasing usage of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in developing economies such as India, Indonesia and Brazil. The availability of affordable internet access and data packages has facilitated the internet's expansion into previously inaccessible areas, enabling marketers to ascertain consumers' needs and design appropriate marketing strategies.
Additionally, social media marketing enables marketing teams to strengthen customer relationships and more effectively monitor competition by closely monitoring consumer involvement trends.
The global market for marketing analytics based on organization size was categorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises currently dominate the market for marketing analytics and are expected to maintain their dominant position over the forecast period.
Large enterprises dominate the market for marketing analytics to large volumes of structured data and a skilled workforce. Large enterprises have significantly increased the adoption of marketing analytics solutions such as customer analytics, campaign analytics and sentiment analytics for efficiently managing the vast databases of customers and assets.
The Report Includes:
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the marketing analytics based on deployment, organization size, application, and end-user vertical
- Information on big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning in marketing, and discussion on benefits of marketing analytics solutions
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and an overview of technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Adobe Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., and Wipro Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Marketing Analytics: Market Overview
- Introduction to Big Data Analytics
- Types of Big Data Analytics
- Factors Driving the Growth of Big Data Analytics
- Introduction to Marketing Analytics
- Marketing Analytics for an Evolving Marketing Mix
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Marketing
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Marketing Analytics
- Monitoring and Reacting to Shifting Customer Preferences
- Personalization
- Channel Performance
- Campaign Performance
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Introduction
- Large Enterprises
- Benefits of Marketing Analytics Solutions
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Declining Costs of Data Sources
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Types of Cloud Deployment
- Factors Driving the Market for Cloud Analytics
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Social Media Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Search Engine Marketing
- Content Marketing
- Benefits of Content Marketing
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail
- Consumer Packaged Goods
- Hospitality and Tourism
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Accenture Plc
- Adobe Inc.
- Experian Plc
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Ngdata Sa
- Oracle Corp.
- Pegasystems Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Teradata Corp.
- Wipro Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cle2sl