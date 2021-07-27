Archer Scales Design Team, Hiring Young Joon Suh as Advanced Designer, Peter Buck as Director of Brand Experience and Carolina Sanz as Senior Manager of Brand Experience

As Advanced Designer, Suh will apply his extensive background in transportation design and architecture to the development of Archer’s commercial eVTOL aircraft





Buck will focus on Archer’s developing Archer’s unique customer journey





In the Senior Manager of Brand Experience role, Sanz will help infuse sustainability and innovation at every point in the customer experience



PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based Archer , a company designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), today announced three new hires: Young Joon Suh has joined the company as Advanced Designer, Peter Buck has joined as Director of Brand Experience and Carolina Sanz has joined as Senior Manager of Brand Experience. Collectively, they bring decades of experience across design disciplines to contribute to Archer’s industry-leading team as the company moves forward with the development of its production aircraft.

For Suh, joining Archer means having a hand in designing an entirely new era of transportation. A globally-recognized creative talent, he brings a perspective shaped by years of high-level experience to the Advanced Designer role. In this position, he will work closely with the design team in the development of Archer’s production aircraft to ensure the customer journey is prioritized. Suh sharpened his design sense at GM and Tesla before joining Mazda Design Americas, where he excelled in various production programs supporting the brand’s transformation and development.

“Urban Air Mobility will organically solve the challenges of city congestion, and it is a designer’s dream to be part of the team building a new transportation ecosystem from scratch,” said Young Joon Suh. “I am excited to apply my skills to the challenges of bringing human values into this new frontier industry and look forward to creating purposeful architectures and beautiful products that will bring life to Archer’s eVTOL aircraft.”

As Director of Brand Experience, Buck will work to shape Archer’s customer journey, drawing on his strategic skills from past roles with high-visibility brands. Previously, he was the co-founder of MeClub, a mobile engagement platform that connects people with common interests through activities. Additionally, his previous work as Creative Director for major brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover and Red Bull won him an Effie Award for his achievements.

“For me, the ultimate challenge is to build the customer journey from scratch, without the constraints of how things have been done before. This is more than a new product, it’s an entirely new industry without pre-existing customer pathways. When Archer knocked on my door, I jumped at the opportunity and knew we were about to change the world for the better, paving the way for our long-term goal of leading the world to an emissions-free future,” said Buck.

Sanz brings a range of skills and experiences to her role as Senior Manager of Brand Experience. At Archer, she will work to highlight the groundbreaking innovation underlying the company’s production aircraft, as well as amplify the message of sustainability that serves as the foundation of Archer's vision. For two decades prior to joining Archer, she was a Brand Manager at Nike focused on graphic design, motion and apparel design, UX/UI, film and photography. Through these experiences, she developed a passion for empowering consumers to dream of a better future, a drive that will carry over to her work with Archer to help consumers envision future eVTOL travel experiences.

“I consider the chance to be a part of Archer’s industry-leading design team a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that hits on my own core values around sustainability and promoting a better future for every community,” said Carolina Sanz. “I believe it is our responsibility to catalyze positive change by guiding, inspiring and educating consumers on the importance of sustainability. Archer is creating a new standard for what the customer journey can and should look like, and I’m excited to contribute my experience and insights to that mission.”

“Young, Peter and Carolina will make an already-strong design team even stronger, which will be key as we move forward with the development of our production aircraft,” said Brett Adcock, Archer co-founder and co-CEO. “The decades of collective design experience they bring to their respective roles will enhance our ability to deliver something entirely unique to customers.”

“Since Archer’s beginning, we’ve known how important it is to build a team with a variety of perspectives from creative leaders who share a mission to craft the best possible customer experience in eVTOL travel,” added Adam Goldstein, Archer co-founder and co-CEO. “Young, Peter and Carolina will do just that. They’re bold thinkers and proven innovators, and we’re thrilled to bring them onto the team.”

Archer continues to advance toward shaping the future of transportation and is poised to launch its first consumer flights by 2024. Following the unveiling of their inaugural aircraft, Maker , Archer’s production aircraft is currently being developed, and the company is working to formally begin the aircraft’s certification process later this year.

Continue to follow along with Archer’s journey via www.archer.com .

About Archer

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer is creating the world’s first electric airline that moves people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. As the world’s only vertically integrated airline company, Archer is designing, manufacturing, and operating a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph while producing minimal noise. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com .

For Media

Louise Bristow

Archer

C: 818 398 8091

louise.bristow@archer.com

archer@launchsquad.com