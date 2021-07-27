Ameritas Joins PlanSource Boost Program to Elevate the Employee Benefits Experience

ORLANDO, Fla., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits technology, announced today that Ameritas, an insurance, employee benefits and financial services company, has joined PlanSource Boost, an innovative program that provides organizations with industry-leading benefits technology and real-time API integrations that modernize the benefits experience for employees and HR teams.



Ameritas is one of the country's largest dental and vision carriers, offering a wide range of insurance and financial products and services, serving nearly 4.5 million customers. "Dental members and their dependents rely on Ameritas's innovative group coverage and vastly trusted network," said Drew Fleming, senior vice president of group distribution and national partners at Ameritas. "We are looking forward to making strategic investments to enable API integrations that will enhance the employee experience."



As part of the PlanSource Boost program, Ameritas works to eliminate the complexities that HR leaders face today when it comes to managing employee benefit programs. Now more than ever, employees and HR teams need a modern, mobile-friendly and real-time benefits administration solution that allows employees to shop for and choose the best benefits for their families.

PlanSource Boost offers real-time API integrations, an engaging employee shopping experience, time-saving services and preferred pricing. When employers choose products from Ameritas, they receive:



An optimized employee shopping experience – Consumer marketing experts optimize the shopping experience to create the best environment for employees to enroll in their benefits.

– Consumer marketing experts optimize the shopping experience to create the best environment for employees to enroll in their benefits. Industry-leading integrations – PlanSource and Ameritas will be rolling out state-of-the-art integrations plan configuration, enrollment, provider directory and access to carrier member portals.

– PlanSource and Ameritas will be rolling out state-of-the-art integrations plan configuration, enrollment, provider directory and access to carrier member portals. Simplified self-billing – PlanSource provides self-billing services for the products offered from Boost carriers, saving HR teams time by eliminating the need to reconcile carrier bills.



"Ameritas has the same vision we do around the customer experience and the need to modernize how insurance plans are administered," said Bradley Taylor, executive vice president, strategic partnerships. "We're excited to leverage their appetite for integrations and the investments they have already made to their internal systems."

