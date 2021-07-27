Aravive to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2021 BTIG Biotechnology Conference

HOUSTON, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer of Aravive, and Reshma Rangwala, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aravive, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 BTIG Biotechnology Conference on August 9, 2021, at 9:30 AM ET. Aravive will also be participating in one-on-one meetings at the conference.



BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative if you have interest.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases. Aravive’s lead therapeutic, AVB-500, is a first-in-class ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth, tumor metastasis, resistance to treatment and decreased survival. AVB-500 has the potential to be combined with multiple anti-cancer therapies across several tumor types, due to its novel mechanism of action and favorable safety profile. AVB-500 has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in platinum resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. The Company is currently evaluating AVB-500 in a registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Aravive plans to initiate a Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating AVB-500 in first-line treatment of pancreatic cancer in the second half of 2021. The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com .

