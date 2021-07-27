GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart Networks

De Cair to Develop and Implement Managed Services Infrastructure and Onboarding of Customers and Clients for IT Managed Services Based Division



Las Vegas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for the Green Zebra Smart Networks division, IT engineering team and devices. In this role, Mr. De Cair will be responsible for leading the IT managed services division, in addition to onboarding customers and clients related to SMART Solutions. His responsibilities include managing the software integration within physical customer sites, overseeing the Irvine, CA office IT engineering team, and business development support for the GZ6G Technologies’ sales teams.

“As cities, stadiums and venues move toward digital technologies like 5G and Wi-Fi 6 we plan to become the smart solutions provider and our Green Zebra Smart Networks division is expected to continue to grow as the demand increases,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “Larry’s extensive experience as an engineer as well as his knowledge of IT will drive revenue in our local wireless IT Smart Networks division and bolster our sales support and engineer client support teams in order to help GZ Networks build a scalable and duplicatable model across the country.”

De Cair has more than 30 years of IT and network engineering experience. Prior to joining GZ6G Technologies, De Cair was a Senior Systems Engineer at EBS Innovations, a business IT solutions company. De Cair worked in the managed service provider (MSP) space with a diverse customer base. A Navy Veteran, De Cair served as a Combat System Division Three (CSD-3) Supervisor from 1985 to 1991. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Carson State University.

“It’s exciting to be a part of a company that understands the future of technology, all its capabilities and how it can be leveraged to assist businesses to improve and grow,” said Larry De Cair, Smart Solutions Architect for GZ6G Technologies. “GZ6G Technologies and its divisions are making an impact in the rapidly growing IoT sector. In this role, I will be able to develop and implement successful business strategies for the IT managed services team that will be utilized by Green Zebra Networks’ growing local and national clients.”

The Green Zebra Smart Networks division continuously works with clients to offer a fully integrated wireless infrastructure solution for enterprise opportunities. The division will provide both wireless IT hardware and software managed services support for the Orange County, CA market, while serving national enterprise-level clients. Green Zebra Smart Networks’ IT wireless support services will allow companies to reduce IT costs thereby shifting their IT challenges to Green Zebra Networks with its proprietary and licensed technology solutions. Remote IT management and monitoring services are available 24-hours-a-day as a monthly service to business partners.

GZ6G Technologies is the expert smart solutions consultant helping cities, stadiums, airports, campuses, resorts, and hospitals to understand the wireless infrastructure and IoT applications that will give a competitive advantage to a smarter world. Each GZ6G Technologies division provides a core area of expertise and a smart solution technology platform that can be implemented separately or combined into a complete enterprise system for businesses and cities.

The Green Zebra Smart Networks division expects to onboard local clients starting August 2021.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com . Twitter @gz6tech

