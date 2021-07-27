Solar Alliance files full patent application for Powershed – the solar powered charging station for robotic lawnmowers

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce a full patent application has been filed, jointly with the University of Tennessee Research Foundation, for Powershed, an innovative solar powered charging station for robotic lawnmowers. The Company also announces that Powershed has advanced beyond the prototype stage and the latest design iteration of Powershed has resulted in four system sales in July, driven by an increase of 33% in power generation per unit.



Powershed is a solar powered charging station for robotic lawnmowers that simplifies and improves the operation and use of robotic lawn mowers. Powershed is a new product that allows you to cut the cord and place a robotic mower anywhere the sun shines.

Solar Alliance developed the Powershed design in cooperation with a researcher from the University of Tennessee and the patent application has been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Powershed had already filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office, which provided intellectual property protection pending a full patent application.

“The Solar Alliance team has made significant advances with Powershed by increasing the power output of the charging station and decreasing costs,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Our goal has always been to move beyond the prototype stage with a prudent technology development plan and then market Powershed to a broader audience. With the filing of our final patent application, combined with the technology advances we have seen, we are now prepared to begin a broader marketing campaign targeting larger customers and partners.”

In support of the retail and commercial launch of the latest version of Powershed, the Solar Alliance team is scheduled to exhibit and demonstrate Powershed at the GIE+EXPO 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky in October. Recently named the 6th largest trade show in the nation, GIE+EXPO is sponsored by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, Inc. (OPEI), Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS) and National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

“The GIE+EXPO 2021 is the perfect venue to showcase Powershed and the benefits it can add to a robotic lawnmower system. It has an audience of distributors, dealers and landscapers at one event where we can demonstrate this simple, elegant technology. The robotic lawnmower industry is growing rapidly as customers look for alternatives to gas powered lawnmowers,” concluded Clark.

The current retail price for Powershed is $4,500, although the Company expects to achieve a significant cost reduction as manufacturing capacity and sales increase. Powershed is designed to meet demand through a scalable production model and will initially be offered through commercial distribution partners and direct sales. The possibility of sub-licensing the product to robotic lawnmower manufacturers exists and will be pursued as demand increases.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and Illinois and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

