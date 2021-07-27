Enthusiast Gaming and G FUEL Renew and Expand Partnership to Launch a New Limited-Edition G FUEL Flavour

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, today announced its esports organization, Luminosity Gaming, has renewed its sponsorship deal with G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, to promote its line-up of gaming and esports energy and hydration drinks. The extended 18-month partnership will feature new custom content from G FUEL and pro gamers on the Luminosity Gaming roster, the launch of a new limited-edition G FUEL flavour, event activations, giveaways, and more. The G FUEL logo will continue to be prominently displayed on Luminosity Gaming’s jerseys, and as part of the expanded partnership, the logo will also be featured on all official Enthusiast Gaming merchandise.

Since the partnership started in early 2020, Luminosity Gaming and G FUEL have continued to create custom content and deliver unique activations for their fans, such as EGLX Digital 2020. The four-day video game expo had over 20 activations — including the Rising Stars competition in which contestants competed for a $100,000 Luminosity Gaming sponsorship — and was watched by over 12 million people worldwide.

“This sponsorship renewal is an important milestone for Enthusiast Gaming as it is another proof point that we are delivering value to our direct sales clients. We are thrilled to continue to be working alongside G FUEL, an iconic brand for gamers, as we give our fans the envelope-pushing content they have come to know and love us for,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Luminosity Gaming over the past year and a half and watch it grow to become the most watched esports organization on Twitch,” commented Cliff Morgan, Founder and CEO of G FUEL. “We’re very happy to expand our partnership with them and continue to collaborate on custom content and engage with our ever-growing gaming and esports community in new ways.”

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy and hydration drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry. With over 270,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry’s largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Luminosity Gaming, xQc, PewDiePie, Summit1G, NICKMERCS, NoisyButters, KSI, Logic, Roman Atwood, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

