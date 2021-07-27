Global Water Recycling and Reuse Technology & Markets Report 2021-2026 with Exclusive Insights on the Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for wastewater recycling and reuse technologies is estimated to grow from $21.3 billion in 2021 to reach $40.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The report includes a breakdown of municipal and industrial wastewater reuse and recycling. The report will have an exclusive chapter highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on markets and technologies for wastewater recycling and its reuse at a global level. The chapter will discuss COVID-19's impact on demand, impact on supply, price impact, and strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.
Within the scope of this report, the publisher analyzes each technology and application, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the ensuing five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as is the current and likely ongoing regulatory environment in support of this industry.
The report analyzes the anticipated market values in light of regional and global markets for wastewater recycling and reuse. This report examines governments' roles with respect to wastewater quality management, wastewater recycling and reuse, as well as governmental support and incentives for the utilization of reclaimed wastewater.
This study provides a review of the most relevant recycling and reuse technologies; discusses recent trends in technology development, implementation and deployment; and provides overviews and market assessments for each technology. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.
The Report Includes:
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Information on water supply enhancement, augmentation and beneficial reuse; coverage of enhanced regulatory compliance and current wastewater infrastructure statuses
- Details of relevant emerging techniques and their potential for market readiness
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players, including Dow, DuPont, Merck KGaA, Pall Corp., Pentair, Xylem and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Global Water Supply
- Water Shortages and Drought
- Water Supply Sources
- Global Water Demand
- Global Wastewater Production and Treatment
- Global Wastewater Production Overview
- Global Wastewater Treatment Overview
- Human Health Effects of Wastewater Discharge
- Global Wastewater Reuse and Recycling
- Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies
- Wastewater Reuse, Recycling and Reclamation
- Wastewater Recycling and Reuse History
- End Uses and Benefits of Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
- Wastewater Recycling and Reuse End Uses
- Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Benefits
- Water Supply Enhancement, Augmentation and Beneficial Reuse
- Wastewater Discharge Reduction
- Enhanced Regulatory Compliance
- General Characteristics of Wastewater and Associated Treatment Systems
- Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Techniques and Applications
- Drawbacks to Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
- Exposure to Harmful Pollutants
- Public Perception
- Cost and Economic Risk
- Relevant Emerging Techniques and Their Potential for Market Readiness
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies
- Introduction
- Impact on Price
- Impact on Demand
- Impact on Supply
- Conclusion
Chapter 4 Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies by Type
- Overview
- Agricultural and Nonpotable Municipal and Industrial (M&I) Reuse
- Direct and Indirect Potable Reuse and Environmental Reuse
Chapter 5 Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies by Sector
- Overview
- Municipal
- Industrial
Chapter 6 Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse by Technology
- Overview
- Conventional Treatment Technologies
- Membrane Filtration Technologies
- Membrane Bioreactor Technologies
- Chemical Treatments and Disinfection Technologies
- Demineralization Technologies
Chapter 7 Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse by End-Use
- Overview
- Agricultural Reuse
- Discharge to Surface Water or Groundwater
- Municipal and Industrial Nonpotable Reuse
- Direct Potable Reuse
Chapter 8 Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies by Region
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Industry Trends
- Recycled Wastewater End Uses
- Research and Development Trends
- Municipal and Industrial Markets
- Type-Specific Markets
- Sector-Specific Markets
- Technology-Specific Markets
- End-Use Markets
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Global Competitive Landscape
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Alfa Laval
- Dow
- Dupont
- Evoqua Water Technologies Llc
- Koch Separation Solutions
- Merck Kgaa
- Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
- Pall Corp.
- Pentair
- Suez Water Technologies & Solutions
- Xylem Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyrmdd