Global Water Recycling and Reuse Technology & Markets Report 2021-2026 with Exclusive Insights on the Impact of COVID-19

The global market for wastewater recycling and reuse technologies is estimated to grow from $21.3 billion in 2021 to reach $40.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report includes a breakdown of municipal and industrial wastewater reuse and recycling. The report will have an exclusive chapter highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on markets and technologies for wastewater recycling and its reuse at a global level. The chapter will discuss COVID-19's impact on demand, impact on supply, price impact, and strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.

Within the scope of this report, the publisher analyzes each technology and application, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the ensuing five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as is the current and likely ongoing regulatory environment in support of this industry.

The report analyzes the anticipated market values in light of regional and global markets for wastewater recycling and reuse. This report examines governments' roles with respect to wastewater quality management, wastewater recycling and reuse, as well as governmental support and incentives for the utilization of reclaimed wastewater.

This study provides a review of the most relevant recycling and reuse technologies; discusses recent trends in technology development, implementation and deployment; and provides overviews and market assessments for each technology. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

The Report Includes:

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Information on water supply enhancement, augmentation and beneficial reuse; coverage of enhanced regulatory compliance and current wastewater infrastructure statuses

Details of relevant emerging techniques and their potential for market readiness

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players, including Dow, DuPont, Merck KGaA, Pall Corp., Pentair, Xylem and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Global Water Supply

Water Shortages and Drought

Water Supply Sources

Global Water Demand

Global Wastewater Production and Treatment

Global Wastewater Production Overview

Global Wastewater Treatment Overview

Human Health Effects of Wastewater Discharge

Global Wastewater Reuse and Recycling

Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies

Wastewater Reuse, Recycling and Reclamation

Wastewater Recycling and Reuse History

End Uses and Benefits of Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

Wastewater Recycling and Reuse End Uses

Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Benefits

Water Supply Enhancement, Augmentation and Beneficial Reuse

Wastewater Discharge Reduction

Enhanced Regulatory Compliance

General Characteristics of Wastewater and Associated Treatment Systems

Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Techniques and Applications

Drawbacks to Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

Exposure to Harmful Pollutants

Public Perception

Cost and Economic Risk

Relevant Emerging Techniques and Their Potential for Market Readiness

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies

Introduction

Impact on Price

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Conclusion

Chapter 4 Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies by Type

Overview

Agricultural and Nonpotable Municipal and Industrial (M&I) Reuse

Direct and Indirect Potable Reuse and Environmental Reuse

Chapter 5 Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies by Sector

Overview

Municipal

Industrial

Chapter 6 Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse by Technology

Overview

Conventional Treatment Technologies

Membrane Filtration Technologies

Membrane Bioreactor Technologies

Chemical Treatments and Disinfection Technologies

Demineralization Technologies

Chapter 7 Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse by End-Use

Overview

Agricultural Reuse

Discharge to Surface Water or Groundwater

Municipal and Industrial Nonpotable Reuse

Direct Potable Reuse

Chapter 8 Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies by Region

Overview

Market Drivers

Industry Trends

Recycled Wastewater End Uses

Research and Development Trends

Municipal and Industrial Markets

Type-Specific Markets

Sector-Specific Markets

Technology-Specific Markets

End-Use Markets

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Global Competitive Landscape

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Alfa Laval

Dow

Dupont

Evoqua Water Technologies Llc

Koch Separation Solutions

Merck Kgaa

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Pall Corp.

Pentair

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

Xylem Inc.

