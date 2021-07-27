United States OTC Drugs Market 2021-2026 with Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Dominating

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. OTC Drugs Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. OTC drugs market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% during the period 2021-2026.



U.S. OTC DRUGS MARKET INSIGHTS



With the rise in self-medication among the US population, the demand for on-the-counter (OTC) drugs are significantly increasing. COVID-19 outbreak has considerably influenced the sales of these drugs with the increased focus on personal health. The expansion in the number of OTC medicines in the region by manufacturing companies and switching prescriptions to OTC drugs highly contributes to market growth.

The demand for on-the-counter drugs has constantly been increasing with the rise of private labels, online sales, and the number of OTC product launches in the upcoming years. Recently, the sales of OTC medicines have been growing through online platforms, thereby benefitting private retailers.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Leading companies are constantly consolidating their market position through strategic and high-profile mergers and acquisitions. Governments across the US are likely to sponsor campaigns to enhance health education, increasing self-medication. The OTC drugs market in the US is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of various players.

Many leading companies have a broad portfolio of OTC products that the major vendors acquire to strengthen their market value and emerge as the top player in the industry. Vendors are increasingly developing new and more effective products suitable for self-medication to boom in the US OTC drugs market.



Key Company Profiles

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Other Prominent Vendors

Abbott

Achelios

Alcon

American Health

Amway

Aytu Consumer Health

Bausch Health Companies

BioGaia

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Herbalife Nutrition

Perrigo Company

Prestige Consumer Health

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Sanofi-Aventis

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

The Bountiful Company

Viatris

U.S. OTC DRUGS MARKET: KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2020, online pharmacies and hospital pharmacies segments accounted for the most significant U.S. OTC drugs market shares of 20.60% and 18.50%, respectively.

Based on indication, the infection segment is anticipated to grow with the highest incremental growth of USD 2.78 billion during the forecast period.

Online retail giants like Amazon, which recently launched a private label line called Basic Care, contribute to the US OTC drugs market trend.

In the past 30 years, the FDA has converted more than 700 prescription (Rx) products to OTC status.

MARKET SHARE & SEGMENTS

There is a wide and powerful array of OTC, supplemental, and herbal preparations to treat patients with upper and lower GI problems accelerating the market's growth in the US.

The demand for cold and cough OTC drugs has already been high, and the dietary supplements are expected to have a higher growth rate mainly due to COVID-19.

The increasing population and prevalence of digestive and cardiovascular problems accompanied by a sedentary lifestyle will increase demand for on-the-counter drugs.

The online pharmacies distribution channel segment is anticipated to witness an incremental growth of USD 2.90 billion during the forecast period.

To reinforce the competitive position, OTC companies may consider acquiring brands rather than companies.

The advent of COVID-19 led to an increased dependence on online pharmacies for purchasing medicines fueling the demand for OTC medicines.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the market size and forecast for the U.S. OTC drugs industry?

2. What are the different distribution channels for the OTC drugs?

3. Who are the key players in the on-the-counter drugs industry?

4. Which is the leading segment in the US OTC drugs market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. OTC drugs market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Launching OTC Drugs in US

7.1.2 Accessibility of OTC Drugs in US

7.1.3 Affordability of OTC Drugs in US

7.1.4 Optimizing OTC Drugs

7.1.5 Trends in Various OTC Therapeutic Categories



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Private Labels & Online Sales of OTC Drugs

8.2 Patent Expirations of Prescription Drugs

8.3 OTC Product Launches & Replacement of Prescription Drugs

8.4 Impact of Healthcare Reforms on OTC Drugs



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Trend of Self Medication & Self Care

9.2 OTC Drugs Treating Serious Health Conditions

9.3 Switching of Prescription Drugs to OTC Drugs

9.4 Growing Healthcare Savings by OTC Drugs



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Abuse of OTC Drugs

10.2 Risk of Side Effects by OTC Counter Drugs

10.3 Growing Alternatives to OTC Drugs



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 Product Insights

11.1.2 Indication Insights

11.1.3 Distribution Channel Insights

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Impact of Covid-19 On the US OTC Drugs Market

11.4 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Cold & Cough

12.4 Analgesics

12.5 Dietary Supplements

12.6 Gastrointestinal

12.7 Dermatology

12.8 Ophthalmic



13 Indication

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Infection

13.4 Pain

13.5 Heartburn

13.6 Immune/Health Booster



14 Distribution Channel

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Retail Pharmacies

14.4 Hospital Pharmacies

14.5 Online Pharmacies



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competition Overview

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.2.1 Johnson & Johnson in OTC Drugs Market in US

15.2.2 GlaxoSmithKline in OTC Drugs Market in US

15.2.3 Bayer AG in OTC Drugs Market in the US

15.2.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in OTC Drugs Market in the US

