Repligen Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Updates Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance

Reported revenue was $163.0 million for the quarter, representing year-over-year growth of 86% and organic growth of 69%



Revenue guidance raised to $625-$645 million for full year 2021

Acquisition of hollow fiber innovator Polymem S.A. completed July 1, 2021



WALTHAM, Mass., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2021. Provided in this press release are financial highlights for the three- and six- month periods ended June 30, 2021, updates to our financial guidance for the fiscal year 2021 and access information for today’s webcast and conference call.

Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We delivered an outstanding second quarter and first half of the year for the Company, with strength across the board in all our franchises. During the second quarter, our filtration revenue more than doubled year-over-year. Orders related to COVID programs now extend well into 2022, while our base business revenues continued to grow at greater than 30% for the second quarter in a row. We finished the quarter by announcing the acquisition of Polymem S.A., an expert and innovator in hollow fiber technology, immediately expanding our capacity and strengthening our core capabilities. Based on this continued momentum, we are updating our 2021 financial guidance to reflect revenue growth in the range of 71%-76% and healthy margin expansion.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2021

Revenue increased by $75.5 million in the second quarter, or 86% year-over-year, as reported and 69% organically, to $163.0 million Our base business accounted for 66% of revenue and grew 35% year-over-year COVID-related sales accounted for 27% of revenue Revenue from acquisitions made in 2020 accounted for 7% of revenue

GAAP gross margin and adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) each increased to 62.0%

GAAP operating margin was 29.6%, an increase of 730 bps

Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin was 34.7%, an increase of 550 bps

GAAP fully diluted EPS increased to $0.64 compared to $0.30 for the second quarter of 2020

Adjusted fully diluted EPS (non-GAAP) increased to $0.79 compared to $0.42 for the second quarter of 2020



Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2021

Revenue increased by 87% year-over-year as reported and 69% organically, to $305.8 million

GAAP gross margin increased to 60.2%, and adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) was 60.8%

GAAP operating margin was 27.7%, an increase of 840 bps

Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin was 33.5%, an increase of 660 bps

GAAP fully diluted EPS increased to $1.16 compared to $0.48 for the first half of 2020

Adjusted fully diluted EPS (non-GAAP) increased to $1.47 compared to $0.74 for the first half of 2020

Financial Details for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2021

REVENUE

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $163.0 million compared to $87.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year gain of 86% as reported and 81% at constant currency, with organic growth of 69%.

Total revenue for the first half of 2021 increased to $305.8 million compared to $163.6 million for the first half of 2020, a year-over-year gain of 87% as reported and 82% at constant currency, with organic growth of 69%.

GROSS PROFIT and GROSS MARGIN

Gross profit (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was $101.0 million, a year-over-year increase of $50.4 million. Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was $101.1 million, a year-over-year increase of $50.1 million.

Gross margin (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 increased to 62.0%, compared to 57.9% for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) for the second quarter increased to 62.0%, compared to 58.2% in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit (GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was $184.1 million, a year-over-year increase of $89.4 million. Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was $185.8 million, a year-over-year increase of $90.4 million.

Gross margin (GAAP) for the first half of 2021 increased to 60.2%, compared to 57.9% for the first half of 2020. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 increased to 60.8%, compared to 58.3% in the first half of 2020.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating income (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was $48.2 million, a year-over-year increase of $28.7 million.

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was $56.6 million, a year-over-year increase of $31.1 million or 122%.

Operating income (GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was $84.6 million, a year-over-year increase of $53.2 million.

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was $102.3 million, a year-over-year increase of $58.4 million or 133%.

NET INCOME

Net income (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was $36.2 million, compared to $15.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was $44.9 million, a year-over-year increase of $22.4 million or 99%.

Net income (GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was $65.7 million, compared to $25.7 million for the first half of 2020.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 was $83.6 million, a year-over-year increase of $44.4 million or 113%.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.64 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.30 for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $0.79 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.42 for the second quarter of 2020.

Earnings per share (GAAP) for the first half of 2021 increased to $1.16 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.48 for the first half of 2020.

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2021 increased to $1.47 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.74 for the first half of 2020.

EBITDA

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter of 2021 was $56.4 million, compared to $25.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $59.7 million, a year-over-year increase of $32.3 million or 118%.

EBITDA for the first half of 2021 was $101.1 million, compared to $43.9 million for the first half of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2021 was $108.4 million, a year-over-year increase of $59.8 million or 123%.

CASH

Our cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021 were $734.3 million, an increase of $17.0 million from $717.3 million at December 31, 2020.



All reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) figures above, as well as EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA, are detailed in the reconciliation tables included later in this press release.

Financial Guidance for 2021

Our financial guidance for the fiscal year 2021 is based on expectations for our existing business and includes the financial impact of our 2020 acquisitions of ARTeSYN Biosolutions Holdings Ireland Limited, Non-Metallic Solutions, Inc. and Engineered Molding Technologies LLC, and our acquisition of Polymem S.A. (which closed on July 1, 2021). The guidance below excludes the impact of potential additional acquisitions and future fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

FISCAL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $625-$645 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $565-$590 million. We expect overall revenue growth of 71%-76% and 68%-73% at constant currency. Organic growth is expected to be in the range of 57%-62%, an increase from our previous guidance of 42%-49%.





Revenue from COVID-related programs is expected to be in the range of $170-$180 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $140-$160 million.





Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 59%-60% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, compared to our previous guidance of 57%-58%.





Income from operations is expected to be in the range of $156-$161 million on a GAAP basis, an increase from our previous guidance of $127-$133 million. Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations is expected to be in the range of $192-$197 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $156-$162 million.





Net income is expected to be in the range of $118-$122 million on a GAAP basis, an increase from our previous guidance of $95-$99 million. Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income is expected to be in the range of $154-$158 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $126-$130 million. Our current guidance reflects a tax rate of 19% on adjusted pre-tax income.





Fully diluted GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.08-$2.15, an increase from our previous guidance of $1.67-$1.74. Adjusted (non-GAAP) fully diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.71-$2.78, an increase from our previous guidance of $2.21-$2.28.



Our non-GAAP guidance for the fiscal year 2021 excludes the following items:

$12.8 million estimated acquisition and integration expenses; $0.3 million in cost of product revenue, $1.2 million in research and development (R&D) and $11.3 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A).





Expected inventory step-up charges of $1.6 million related to acquisitions, reflected in cost of product revenue.





$21.3 million estimated intangible amortization expense, reflected in SG&A expenses.





$11.2 million of non-cash interest expense related to our convertible debt notes, reflected in other income (expense).



Our non-GAAP guidance for the fiscal year 2021 includes:

An income tax increase of $10.9 million, representing the tax impact of acquisition and integration costs, inventory step-up changes, intangible amortization and non-cash interest.



All reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) guidance are detailed in the tables included later in this press release.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance are included in this release: revenue growth rate at constant currency, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, adjusted income from operations and adjusted operating margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted earnings per diluted share (EPS), adjusted cost of sales, adjusted R&D expense, adjusted SG&A, adjusted income tax expense and adjusted income tax rate. The Company provides organic revenue growth rates in constant currency to exclude the impact of both foreign currency translation, and the impact of acquisition revenue for current year periods that have no prior year comparable, in order to facilitate a comparison of its current revenue performance to its past revenue performance. The Company provides revenue growth rates in constant currency in order to facilitate a comparison of its current revenue performance to its past revenue performance. To calculate revenue growth rates in constant currency, the Company converts actual net sales from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and prior period.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial results and/or non-GAAP guidance exclude the impact of: acquisition and integration costs, inventory step-up charges and intangible amortization costs related to the Company’s acquisitions, as well as non-cash interest expenses and loss on conversion of debt related to the Company’s convertible debt, and the related impact on tax of non-GAAP charges. These costs are excluded because management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, nor do the resulting charges recorded accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded.

A reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP financial measures is included as an attachment to this press release. When analyzing the Company’s operating performance and guidance investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as substitutable for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Our primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. we have sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

REPLIGEN CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Product revenue $ 162,920 $ 87,432 $ 305,657 $ 163,492 Royalty and other revenue 40 30 140 60 Total revenue 162,960 87,462 305,797 163,552 Costs and expenses: Cost of product revenue 61,990 36,863 121,737 68,845 Research and development 8,389 4,336 16,001 9,038 Selling, general and administrative 44,341 26,726 83,436 54,226 114,720 67,925 221,174 132,109 Income from operations 48,240 19,537 84,623 31,443 Investment income 41 253 93 1,617 Loss on conversion of debt (3 ) - (4 ) - Interest expense (3,144 ) (3,004 ) (6,250 ) (5,980 ) Other income (expense), net (776 ) (766 ) (999 ) (384 ) Income before income taxes 44,358 16,020 77,463 26,696 Income tax (benefit) provision 8,125 159 11,780 1,020 Net income $ 36,233 $ 15,861 $ 65,683 $ 25,676 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.30 $ 1.20 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.30 $ 1.16 $ 0.48 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 54,931,140 52,381,201 54,868,444 52,259,937 Diluted 56,786,266 53,305,827 56,823,757 53,212,596 Balance Sheet Data: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 734,327 $ 717,292 Working capital 651,488 583,426 Total assets 2,015,965 1,902,887 Long-term obligations 80,554 54,781 Accumulated earnings 131,452 65,769 Stockholders' equity 1,603,069 1,529,150





REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 48,240 $ 19,537 $ 84,623 $ 31,443 ADJUSTMENTS TO INCOME FROM OPERATIONS: Inventory step-up charges - - 1,598 - Acquisition and integration costs 3,218 2,134 5,769 4,687 Intangible amortization 5,161 3,874 10,323 7,752 ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 56,619 $ 25,545 $ 102,313 $ 43,882 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) NET INCOME (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP NET INCOME $ 36,233 $ 15,861 $ 65,683 $ 25,676 ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME: Inventory step-up charges - - 1,598 - Acquisition and integration costs 3,218 2,134 5,769 4,687 Intangible amortization 5,161 3,874 10,323 7,752 Loss on conversion of debt 4 - 4 - Non-cash interest expense 2,862 2,724 5,690 5,415 Tax effect of non-GAAP charges (2,615 ) (2,085 ) (5,437 ) (4,262 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 44,863 $ 22,508 $ 83,630 $ 39,268 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) NET INCOME PER SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.64 $ 0.30 $ 1.16 $ 0.48 ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED: Inventory step-up charges - - 0.03 - Acquisition and integration costs 0.06 0.04 0.10 0.09 Intangible amortization 0.09 0.07 0.18 0.15 Loss on conversion of debt 0.00 - 0.00 - Non-cash interest expense 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.10 Tax effect of non-GAAP charges (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.10 ) (0.08 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.79 $ 0.42 $ 1.47 $ 0.74 Totals may not add due to rounding. REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP NET INCOME $ 36,233 $ 15,861 $ 65,683 $ 25,676 ADJUSTMENTS: Investment Income (41 ) (253 ) (93 ) (1,617 ) Interest Expense 3,144 3,004 6,250 5,980 Tax Provision 8,125 159 11,780 1,020 Depreciation 3,797 2,578 7,052 5,063 Amortization(1) 5,190 3,902 10,379 7,807 EBITDA 56,448 25,251 101,051 43,929 OTHER ADJUSTMENTS: Inventory step-up charges - - 1,598 - Acquisition and integration costs 3,218 2,134 5,769 4,687 Loss on conversion of debt 4 - 4 - ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 59,670 $ 27,385 $ 108,422 $ 48,616 (1 ) Includes amortization of milestone payments in accordance with GAAP of $28 and $55 for the three- and six-month periods,. respectively. REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP COST OF SALES TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) COST OF SALES (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP COST OF SALES $ 61,990 $ 36,863 $ 121,737 $ 68,845 ADJUSTMENT TO COST OF SALES: Inventory step-up charges - - (1,598 ) - Acquisition and integration costs (83 ) (185 ) (164 ) (465 ) Intangible amortization - (127 ) - (254 ) ADJUSTED COST OF SALES $ 61,907 $ 36,551 $ 119,975 $ 68,126 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP R&D EXPENSE TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) R&D EXPENSE (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP R&D $ 8,389 $ 4,336 $ 16,001 $ 9,038 ADJUSTMENT TO R&D: Acquisition and integration costs (361 ) (189 ) (581 ) (471 ) ADJUSTED R&D $ 8,028 $ 4,147 $ 15,420 $ 8,567 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SG&A EXPENSE TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) SG&A EXPENSE (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP SG&A EXPENSE $ 44,341 $ 26,726 $ 83,436 $ 54,226 ADJUSTMENTS TO SG&A EXPENSE: Acquisition and integration costs (2,774 ) (1,760 ) (5,024 ) (3,751 ) Intangible amortization (5,161 ) (3,747 ) (10,323 ) (7,498 ) ADJUSTED SG&A EXPENSE $ 36,405 $ 21,219 $ 68,089 $ 42,977



