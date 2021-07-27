Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Report 2021: Market to Reach US$3.6 Billion by 2027 - Developed Regions Dominate, Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Drapes and Gowns - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Reach US$3.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Surgical Drapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gowns segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 53.3% share of the global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Surgical Drapes and Gowns market in the U.S. is estimated at US$706 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$767.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$767.4 Million by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Surgical Drape and Surgical Gown
- Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare
- Surgical Drapes: The Largest Category
- Surgical Gowns Market: Stable Growth Outlook
- High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns
- Hospitals Emerge as the Leading End-Users of Surgical Drapes and Gowns
- Developed Regions Dominate, Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- 3M Company (USA)
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj (Finland)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
- GrupA Medical Products (Turkey)
- Guardian (UK)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Medica Europe BV (Netherlands)
- Molnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
- O&M Halyard, Inc./Halyard Health (USA)
- PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)
- Prionte (South Africa)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for Surgical Drapes and Gowns
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections Fuels Market Growth
- Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth
- Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns
- Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 51
