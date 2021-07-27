New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Cafés Market, By Ownership, By Segment, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105536/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia Cafes market was valued USD 4.79 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of over 7.54% in the next five years. The increasing per capita income, rising number of tourists, growing western influence, changing consumer tastes and preferences and rapid expansion in café services, are the major drivers for the Saudi Arabia cafés market. Furthermore, the online café services industry has expanded dramatically, with significant technological advances facilitating the development of the online platform and allowing for a better user experience and convenience. The increasing use of online café services by millennials and the younger population has been a major driver for the growth of Saudi Arabia cafés market over the years.

Due to the government’s strict regulations during pandemic, all cafés were closed, forcing them to shift to home delivery services.As most people are addicted to the taste of a particular café, this increased the overall demand for online food ordering from cafés.



As Saudi Arabia has an internet penetration rate of 95.72% as of 2019, the majority of people preferred to order online during the pandemic.

The tourism industry in Saudi Arabia is changing as a result of private and public sector efforts to diversify the tourist base and the purpose of visiting Saudi Arabia.The number of tourists visiting the country is increasing, which is boosting domestic tourism.



In 2019, approximately 19 million people visited the country for religious and other reasons, a 10% increase from 2017. The increasing number of foreign workers, as well as millions of pilgrims visiting the country has augmented the tourism, resulting in the growth of the Saudi Arabia cafés market.

Saudi Arabia cafés market is categorized by ownership, by segment, by sales channel, by region and by company.In terms of ownership, the Saudi Arabia cafés market is segmented into Chain Outlets & Standalone outlets.



Among which, Chain Outlets have accounted for the majority of shares in the country’s cafés market and this segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period on account of changing tastes and preferences of people.One reason for this segment’s rapid growth is the widespread use of the internet and social media, which has exposed a large number of Saudis to western food and culture.



Cafés are increasing in number in Saudi Arabia, with international brands like Applebee’s, Outback Steak House, Chilis, and TGI Fridays marking their presence.

In terms of region, the Saudi Arabia cafés market is categorized into Western, Central, Eastern, Southern and Northern region. Western region is the dominant region in Saudi Arabia cafés market in 2020 followed by the central region and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period due to changing lifestyle and preferences, rising per capita income, and growing population.

Some of the major players operating in the Saudi Arabia cafés market are Applebee’s, Starbucks, T.G.I. Friday’s, Chili’s, Java Time, etc.



