Saudi Dietary Supplements market is expected to reach USD366.94 million by 2026

Furthermore, increasing number of young adults and working population, increasing product innovation, health campaign initiatives by the government, etc. are some other factors that are fueling the country’s dietary supplements market. The growing digital and social media penetration, combined with rising penetration of smartphones have led to an increasing awareness and aspirations for latest trends in the product offerings.

The healthcare industry contributes significantly to the overall economy.The cost of healthcare in Saudi Arabia is increasing significantly due to higher per-capita out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures and the prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases.



Consumption of dietary supplements has increased as a result of these trends.

The Ministry of Health has established certain dietary guidelines for the Saudi population, such as calorie balance, dietary fiber intake, and so on, with the goal of increasing individuals’ understanding of what they should eat in terms of both the type and quantity of food they consume, as well as their daily nutritional requirements and proportions (for all age groups), thereby lowering the risk of nutrition-related diseases.

The Saudi Arabia dietary supplements market is categorized into by product type, by form, by distribution channel, by application, by end user, by region and by company.In terms of product type, the Saudi Arabia dietary supplements market is segmented into combination dietary supplement, vitamin, herbal supplement, fish oil & omega fatty acid, protein and others.



Among which, combination dietary supplements market accounted for more than 32% of market share in the country’s dietary supplements market in 2020 and this segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period on account of maintaining good health and compensating for poor eating habits and even reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

In terms of region, the Saudi Arabia dietary supplements market is categorized into Western, Central, Southern, Eastern and Northern region respectively. Western region was the dominant region in Saudi Arabia dietary supplements market in 2020 followed by Central region and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period due to increased internet connectivity, modern and changing lifestyles and preferences, rising per capita income, and growing urban population, etc.

Some of the major players operating in the Saudi Arabia dietary supplements market are Bayer Saudi Arabia, LLC, Amway Corp., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Abbott Saudi Arabia Trading LLC., Pfizer Saudi Limited, etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufactures across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia dietary supplements market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these segments for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



