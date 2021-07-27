CarolinasDentist Wilmington Office Expands Practice with Addition of Dr. Andrew Lefeber

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarolinasDentist, a local dental practice offering “positively different dentistry” with offices across North Carolina, today announced the newest addition to their Wilmington practice: Dr. Andrew Lefeber, who will begin accepting appointments on July 27, 2021.



Dr. Lefeber arrives from Summit Woods Dental in Jackson, Michigan. At CarolinasDentist, he will work with patients, using state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive dentistry practices, offering a wide range of preventive, cosmetic, and restorative treatments for patients of all ages.

“I love using the gifts I’ve been blessed with to improve patients’ lives through their smiles,” said Dr. Lefeber. “I look forward to bringing my expertise to CD Wilmington’s patient roster and making the smiles across North Carolina a little bit brighter.”

Dr. Lefeber completed his dental education at University of Michigan School of Dentistry and received his BS from University of Wisconsin Whitewater. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry and the North Carolina Dental Society.

“Our practice is performing phenomenally,” said Dr. Nolan Bodah, the practice’s current partner doctor. “We’re ready for our team to expand and Dr. Lefeber’s skills will help us continue to exceed patients’ expectations during their visits.”

With the addition of Dr. Lefeber, the southern Wilmington practice is able to extend its hours and will now be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with room for emergency walk-ins. It is conveniently located off of Stonecrop Dr. in between Independence Blvd. and Gallery Park Blvd. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit: https://www.carolinasdentist.com/the-wilmington-dentist/

