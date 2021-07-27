Key Digital Presentation Solutions: KD-UPS52U and KD-UFS42C

Mount Vernon, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital Presentation Solution: KD-UPS52U

4K/18G Multi-Format, Soft Codec Enabling Presentation Switcher with Auto Switching, 5 Inputs and 2 Mirrored Outputs





Key Digital® KD-UPS52U is a 4K/18G KD-App Ready universal presentation switcher + soft-codec enabling interface with CEC Manager™, auto switching, and audio de-embedding creating a user friendly, simplified presentation system. KD-UPS52U also features two USB-A and one USB-B connectors, enabling connected laptops and computers to connect with web cams, USB microphones, touchscreen displays, conferencing DSPs, and more. Designed for professional audio video installations in conference rooms, board rooms, classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, and more, KD-UPS52U enables multiple video sources to be displayed on up to two connected displays while analog (balanced/unbalanced) and digital (PCM) audio de embed ports feed audio of the selected source into an amplifier, DSP, or sound bar.





Key Features: Presentation Switcher Kit: Includes KD-UPS52U and KD-X100MRx. Add KD-X4x1WUTx o rKDX3x1WUTx wall plate HDBaseT Tx for plug-in on walls, floor and table boxes, or KD-PS22UTx for plugin at tables and lecterns. Presentation Switching: 1 HDBaseT, 2 HDMI, 1 Display Port, 1 USB-C source selection by push button, IP, RS-232, IR, auto switching, or trigger control. Soft-Codec Enabling System: USB Host + Device ports create connectivity hub for professional USB cameras and microphones, audio DSP, keyboard, mouse, or touchscreen display with connected computer PTZ USB Camera Integration: Integrates natively with KD-CAMUSB for full PTZ control via KD-App KD-App Ready: Network scan & detect populates pre-built GUI including connected display/projector controls via CEC Manager™



Accessories: Qty 1: Power supply (48V/1.66A, 80W) Qty 1: Remote control and battery set (model KD-RMPS) Qty 2: Mounting bracket (L-Bracket) Qty 4: L-Bracket mounting screw Qty 1: Half-rack ear mount Qty 1: Short rack ear Qty 4: Rack Ear Screw Qty 1: RX Extender (model KD-X100MRx) Qty 2: Mounting bracket for KD-X100MRx (L-Bracket) Qty 4: L-Bracket mounting screw for KD-X100MRx Qty 1: 6-pin blue color terminal block plug Qty 1: 6-pin green color terminal block plug Qty 3: 3-pin green color terminal block plug Qty 1: 6ft Micro USB to USB A data cable (USB 2.0) Qty 1: 6ft USB B to USB A data Cable (USB 2.0) Qty 1: IR Emitter (3.5mm mono) Qty 1: IR Sensor (3.5mm stereo)



Benefits: Ultra HD/4K: Supports up to 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 24/25/30/60hz at 4:4:4 (signals up to 18Gbps bandwidth) Auto-Switching: Automatic selection of newly detected source and switching from newly disconnected source when enabled CEC Manager™: Power, volume, and muting controls of the connected display/projector without additional control wiring. Selection of desired CEC command recipient. Installation: Half-rack width with rack and under-table mounting ears included Deep Color Support: Up to UHD/4K 30Hz 4:4:4/12 bits or 60Hz 4:2:2/12 bit Full Buffer System™: Manages TMDS re-clocking / signal re-generation, HDCP authentication to source & display, EDID Control handshake, and Hot Plug Detection Voltage EDID Management: Internal library with 15 internal EDID



Ease of Integration: Ease of Integration: Complete configuration using Key Digital Management Software™ Pro



3 year limited warranty included. USA based tech support, product design, and engineering.





Read more about this product here and check out our website for more of our products!









Key Digital Presentation Solution: KD-UFS42C

4K 18G Universal Format Switcher with 4 Inputs, HDMI and HDBaseT Mirrored Outputs with Rx Included, Audio De-Embed, CEC Display Control, Auto Switching. KD-App and KDPlug & Present™ Ready.





Key Digital® KD-UF42 is a 4K/18G KD-App Ready Presentation Switcher kit with CEC Manager™, auto switching, and audio de-embedding creating a user-friendly, simplified presentation system. Designed for professional audio video installations in huddle spaces, conference rooms, classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, and more, KD-UFS42 enables the connected video sources to be displayed on up to two connected displays while analog and digital audio de embed ports feed audio of the selected source into an amplifier, DSP, or sound bar. Integrating KD-UFS42 with KD-AMP220 and KD-CAMUSB will enable an app-ready all-in-one solution for control of video switching, sound and speech enforcement, and PTZ camera control. Key Digital CEC Manager™ enables basic controls of the connected displays for a simplistic all-in-one integration system.





Key Features: Presentation Switcher Kit: Includes KD-UFS42 and KD-X40MRx. Presentation Switching: 2 HDMI, 1 Display Port, and 1 VGA + L/R audio source selection by push button, IP, RS-232, IR, auto switching, or trigger control. Ultra HD/4K: Supports up to 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 24/25/30/60hz at 4:4:4 (signals up to 18Gbps bandwidth) Auto-Switching: Automatic selection of newly detected source and switching from newly disconnected source when enabled CEC Manager™: Power, volume, and muting controls of the connected display/projector without any additional control wiring. Selection of desired CEC command recipient. KD-App Ready: Network scan & detect populates pre-built GUI including connected display/projector controls via CEC Manager™



Accessories: Qty 1: Power supply, 48V / 1.04A, 50W, Model KD-PS50W48VC Qty 1: Remote control and battery set (model KD-RMPS) Qty 2: Mounting bracket (L-Bracket) Qty 4: L-Bracket mounting screw Qty 1: Half-rack ear mount Qty 1: Short rack ear Qty 4: Rack Ear Screw Qty 1: RX Extender (model KD-X40MRx) Qty 2: Mounting bracket for KD-X40MRx (LBracket) Qty 4: L-Bracket mounting screw for KDX40MRx Qty 1: 6-pin blue color terminal block plug Qty 1: 6-pin green color terminal block plug Qty 2: 3-pin green color terminal block plug Qty 1: 6ft Micro USB to USB A data cable (USB 2.0) Qty 1: IR Emitter (3.5mm mono) Qty 1: IR Sensor (3.5mm stereo)



Benefits: PTZ USB Camera Integration: Add KD-CAMUSB for full PTZ control via KD-App. Use with KD-XUSB2 extender for USB signal extension over CAT5e/6. Audio De-embedding: Audio of the selected source is de-embedded at the unit’s analog L/R balanced/unbalanced and PCM digital audio connectors. Installation: Half-rack width with rack and under-table mounting ears included Full Buffer System™: Manages TMDS re-clocking / signal re-generation, HDCP authentication to source & display, EDID Control handshake, and Hot Plug Detection Voltage EDID Management: Internal library with 15 internal EDID handshakes including 4K with HDR in addition to native EDID data copied from the Rx display/device



Ease of Integration: Ease of Integration: Complete configuration using Key Digital Management Software™ Pro



3 year limited warranty included. USA based tech support, product design, and engineering.





Read more about this product here and check out our website for more of our products!









Attachments