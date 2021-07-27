Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Data for Rezafungin at the International Society for Human and Animal Mycology (ISHAM) Asia Congress

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that it will present clinical and pre-clinical data, including updated analyses from the Phase 2 STRIVE study and an in vitro evaluation of rezafungin activity against Candida and Aspergillus spp. isolates collected in Asia-Pacific countries, in two presentations at the International Society for Human and Animal Mycology (ISHAM) Asia Congress taking place virtually from August 6-8, 2021.



Rezafungin is a novel once-weekly echinocandin currently being studied in Phase 3 trials for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections in critically ill patients. ISHAM Asia is a new conference aiming to increase opportunities for regional healthcare professionals and researchers and encourages their participation to interact with global leaders in the field of medical mycology.

Presentation details are summarized below.

Pre-Recorded Co-Sponsored Presentation followed by live Q&A:

Title: Rezafungin: A novel, once-weekly echinocandin in phase 3 development for treatment and prevention of invasive fungal disease

Presenter: Taylor Sandison, Chief Medical Officer, Cidara Therapeutics

Session Date/Time: Friday, August 6, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET

E-Poster Presentation:

Title: Activity of rezafungin against clinical Candida and Aspergillus spp. isolates collected in Asia-Pacific (AP) countries (2014-2018)

Presenter: Taylor Sandison, Chief Medical Officer, Cidara Therapeutics

To register and view the full schedule, visit ISHAM Asia’s website here. Copies of the presentations will be made available on the Publications section of Cidara’s website.

About Rezafungin

Rezafungin is a novel once weekly echinocandin being developed for both the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, such as candidemia and invasive candidiasis. The structure and properties of rezafungin are specifically designed to improve upon a clinically validated mechanism intended to enhance its efficacy and safety potential for patients. Cidara is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial with rezafungin for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE trial) and a second Phase 3 clinical trial of once-weekly rezafungin for the prevention of invasive fungal disease in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT trial).

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to AVCs for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

