Riverside Insights’ easyCBM Assessment System Enhanced to Address Spike in RTI Needs for Back to School

The addition of CBMSkills and Write Right Now will help school districts using easyCBM make meaningful progress on implementing research-based Response to Intervention strategies for their K-8 students



ITASCA, Ill., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverside Insights®, a leading developer of research-based assessments, announced today easyCBM is launching two new features that will allow school districts to make more meaningful progress on implementing their Response to Intervention (RTI) strategies.

easyCBM facilitates instruction and intervention to support their MTSS programs, providing interventions at every tier through a district-level assessment system. Available for grades K–8, the assessment and reporting suite includes a combination of measures for benchmarking and progress monitoring with comprehensive reporting. The Reading and Mathematics curriculum-based measures examine a full year of academic growth. CBMSkills and Write Right Now add tools to help teachers respond to the insights provided by easyCBM.

“These new real-world tools to improve practice and skills will help teachers and students make more efficient and effective progress on long-term intervention goals,” said Rajib Roy, CEO, Riverside Insights. “The addition of well-planned, research-based tools like CBMSkills and Write Right Now to easyCBM are central to individualizing instruction and providing actionable feedback for meaningful gains in student growth and proficiency.”

CBMSkills – CBMSkills helps teachers tailor classroom instruction and enables students to practice and master standards-aligned math skills. Modules progress through major math topics that coincide with in-class instruction in preparation for easyCBM's benchmarks and progress-monitoring measures. Gamification and badges create a fun environment for learning while providing students with instant feedback. Easy-to-read reports allow teachers to diagnose error patterns and identify student learning gaps. Each practice question includes audio and can be read to the student in 14 languages.

Write Right Now – Write Right Now allows teachers to easily structure, assign, and grade student writing across the curriculum. Resources such as graphic organizers, outlines, and rubrics can be incorporated for use throughout each student's writing process. From beginning to end, teachers can guide their students through each step of planning, drafting, revising, and finalizing their writing.

“The new features for easyCBM have been sought after by teachers, and we are excited to be able to deliver these enhancements,” said Dr. Gerald Tindal, co-author of easyCBM and the Director of Behavioral Research and Teaching (BRT) in the College of Education at the University of Oregon. “Now, teachers are able to streamline the process of providing feedback to deepen students’ writing skills, while diagnosing error patterns and identifying student gaps in learning.”

