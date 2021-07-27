Mizuno USA Selects Searchspring as Site Search Online Partner

San Antonio, TX, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Searchspring, the global leader in site search, merchandising and personalization, today announced a partnership with Mizuno USA to power its ecommerce growth strategy and enhance the brand’s consumer experience. The global leader in sports footwear, apparel, and equipment will integrate Searchspring’s award-winning search and merchandising capabilities as they gear up some of the biggest names in sports, April Ross, Blake Pieroni, Erika Brown, for competition in Tokyo, Japan this summer.

"As we have further expanded and continue to grow our global multi-sport catalogue, it is necessary to deliver further personalization across various digital touchpoints, but also leverage data to enhance our consumer's omnichannel experience,” said Amarena Diaz, Mizuno USA - Director of Digital Marketing and eCommerce. “Upon adding various new sport categories in the U.S., Searchspring enables us to empower merchandising campaigns, optimize product data to drive search results, and personalize content related to our core-sport demographics and their search journeys."

The company will work with Searchspring’s top-rated customer success team to maximize business goals, optimize site search, and create strategic ecommerce campaigns using Site Search, Merchandising and Navigation. After a six-month review process with five different search and data companies, Mizuno selected Searchspring for its best-in-class search capabilities, easy user experience paired with white-glove service.

“We’re thrilled to work with Mizuno to help them grow and achieve unbeatable shopping experiences,” said Peter Messana, CEO of Searchspring. “The global brand is undoubtedly one of the best in its category, and this partnership further cements their continuous investment in every step of the customer journey; from top quality products, to unmatched customer service and easy product discovery.”

The brand has continued to expand its product catalogue in the U.S. by launching Wave Rider 25, Sky 5, Inspire 17 in footwear, multi-products across categories such as Swimming, Tennis, and Training, furthering collaboration with professional athletes including Ronda Rousey, Austin Riley, Fernando Tatis Jr., and continuing to grow its global footprint.

Mizuno will use Searchspring’s comprehensive ecommerce toolkit to continue to offer personalized and targeted results that will enable consumer discovery and further drive traffic across their cross-sport catalogue of products. The business will also leverage Searchspring’s proprietary search algorithm to power search relevancy, use reporting and insights to inform future product decisions, and deploy merchandising to elevate the best products to the top of the results.

Since its foundation in 1906 in Osaka, Japan, Mizuno Corporation has developed products and services and utilized the value of sports under the management principle that “we will contribute to society through the advancement of sporting goods and the promotion of sports”. The world-renowned brand now houses a growing number of multi-sports products and apparel, meeting sports enthusiasts worldwide, no matter where they are in their sports journey.

This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s G2 Grid Report for Summer 2021, which positioned the company as the No. 1 search provider by retailers. Searchpsring’s level of flexibility allows retailers to boost conversion rates through better search, merchandising, and personalization where their site delivers the right product, to the right shopper, at the right time, saving customers and retailers time and money.

About Searchspring

Searchspring is on a mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers. We are giving the worlds’ most creative online brands the user-friendly search, merchandising, personalization, and analytics tools they need to increase conversion and curate unique shopping experiences. Learn more at searchspring.com or visit the websites of some of our most heroic customers like Mizuno USA, Badgley Mischka, Peet's Coffee, Moen, Volcom, Wildfang, and Williams Sonoma.

About Mizuno USA

Mizuno USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuno Corporation, one of the largest specialty sporting goods manufacturers in the world. Mizuno USA, Inc. manufactures and distributes golf, baseball, softball, running, tennis, swim, training, soccer, and volleyball equipment, apparel, and footwear for the United States. Mizuno USA, Inc. is based in greater Atlanta, Ga.

