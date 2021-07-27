LOFT Expands Commitment to Supporting Teachers

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading apparel brand, LOFT, today announced the expansion of their annual LOFT Loves Teachers program with national charity partner education nonprofit, DonorsChoose.



“As a brand that is dedicated to giving back, LOFT is committed to continuing to support teachers and schools across the country,” says Donald Kohler, Brand President, LOFT. “We are excited to announce a new way we can engage our customers and associates to support teachers together through our partnership with DonorsChoose, which aims to make positive impacts in our local communities.”

LOFT will collect monetary donations for DonorsChoose in their stores nationwide and at Loft.com giving their customers the power to donate to a school charity project in their community. In addition, the brand will match all donations made online at Loft.com, up to $50,000, now through September 13th, 2021.

“LOFT's gift to teachers is a powerful way to engage communities with their local schools,” said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. “Through this initiative, communities across the country will help students access those materials and experiences that will enrich their education, especially in time for the new school year.”

In addition to the DonorsChoose partnership, LOFT has enhanced their program that honors teachers with an exclusive 15% off discount year-round. Since 2019, LOFT has offered an annual discount to teachers in local communities to help prepare them for Back to School with stylish and easy pieces to refresh their classroom wardrobe. The expanded scale and scope of the program with the addition of charity partner, DonorsChoose, is a testament to the brand’s dedication to making a difference in local communities.

This year, LOFT will support their LOFT Loves Teachers program with a campaign that features a group of influential teachers, showcasing LOFT’s fall collection tailored to their personal classroom style. The brand will highlight these teachers as the faces of this year’s campaign by showcasing their images in LOFT stores and on the brand’s digital marketing channels and social media.

LOFT has been a trusted source for outfitting and style inspiration in the classroom and a destination for teachers to refresh their wardrobe with quality, versatile pieces that are ideal for their profession. To further enhance the year-round offer of 15% off to teachers both in stores and online, LOFT's teacher discount will be combinable with the brand's other offers now through August 31st, 2021.

For more information about LOFT Loves Teachers and the LOFT x DonorsChoose partnership, please visit www.loft.com/loftcares .

ABOUT LOFT

LOFT creates optimistic, feminine, and versatile clothing for a wide range of women with one common style goal: to look and feel confident. From all day, any day must-haves to fashion with a wink, LOFT consistently serves up head-to-toe outfits and perfect pieces at an incredible value which makes getting dressed feel effortless. Launching in 1998, today LOFT has over 500 stores and outlets across the US and offers 24/7 shopping at Loft.com.

ABOUT DONORSCHOOSE

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, more than 4 million people and partners have contributed $1.1 billion to support 1.9 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.

